Rockville, CT

National Night Out celebrated in Rockville

By Steve Smith, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
Volunteers Natalie Crowley, Evie Tyrrell, and Katie Ross hand out water bottles, at the National Night Out event in Rockville on Aug. 2. Steve Smith/Hartford Courant/TNS

Organizers said it was possibly the largest turnout in the event’s history, as crowds gathered in Rockville for the National Night Out event, on Aug. 2.

The “nationwide block party” is marked in many communities across the country, and in U.S. territories and military bases worldwide. Rockville’s event has taken place for more than a decade, and is organized by the Rockville Downtown Association, in conjunction with the Town of Vernon, the Vernon Community Network, and several other organizations.

Businesses and organizations donated raffle items and set up vendor tents, many with free giveaways, as hot dogs, beverages, chips, and ice cream were also available for free.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

“Just look around, and you can see the level of organization required,” said Vernon Police Chief John Kelley. “This is fantastic. This is a great crowd. We take a lot of pride in National Night Out. It’s a great event, and we have a great turnout. We live and work in a great community and the relationship between the community and the police is very important. We’re all stronger together.”

“Come introduce yourself to one of us,“ said Lt. Rob Marra, to the crowd. “We’d love to meet you.”

For more information, visit www.natw.org .

