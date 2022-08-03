ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Home of the Week: This $48 Million Hollywood Hills Compound Has a 15-Car Garage That Doubles as a Lounge

By David Kaufman
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33B3CW_0h3TlVCX00

Click here to read the full article.

A Hollywood Hills compound perched atop a choice plot on the city’s coveted “Bird Streets” has quietly hit the market for $48 million. The home—which features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms and sprawls over nearly 16,000 square feet—is one of the rare private homes designed by Seattle-based architecture titans Olson Kundig . “The owner commissioned the firm to create this home, which was their first-ever residential property in Los Angeles ,” explains Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams at The Beverly Hills Estates , who’s listing the estate with her husband, Branden Williams. “The owner wanted a unique architect who was really connected to the property—a property that can be seen from literally the entire city.”

The home was designed and built for Kipp Nelson, an avid sportsman, partner and president of Long Arc Capital, a former Goldman Sachs-partner and trustee and US Ski & Snowboard . He’s also a film producer (with credits including the Tom Hanks film Sully ) and, most compellingly, competed in Formula Three racing in the 1990s , a lower-level of pro-automobile racing that leads to Formula 1. Unsurprisingly, Nelson’s Los Angeles home is an architectural love-letter to cars and car racing. Nelson bought the property in 2014 and spent the following years creating his dream home, which was completed in 2018.

“For a home in this location, the permitting process, which is all about engineering, can be very lengthy,” Branden Williams said of its design and construction time. “The attention to detail and custom fixtures added to the home were extremely important to the owner. Plus the “gizmos and gadgets” as Tom Kundig refers to them were all handcrafted.”

Perched on a promontory literally overlooking West Hollywood, the home includes not just a massive garage—which the Williams say can “easily hold 15 cars”—but its very own Formula 1 simulator that lets “drivers” compete against the likes of Lewis Hamilton. “The garage is completely out of this world,” says Rayni Williams. “The owner was inspired after seeing 2001: A Space Odyssey. ”  Along with the massive garage and race simulator, the home includes an elaborate model race course dubbed, by the owner, as the Kippway.

Olson Kundig—which recently expanded their practice to include a studio in New York City —have established themselves as leading talents for ambitious, monument-making commercial and cultural buildings, including the new Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, Okla., and the LeBron James Innovation Center at the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, OR. While clearly more modestly sized, the Nelson home packs an equally dazzling array of aesthetic punches—include many interior design elements (such as lighting in the dining room) designed by the architects themselves.

At its core, the home is comprised of a series of “interlocking boxes” that come together almost Jenga-like to create its living spaces over three total floors. It’s all sheathed in a glass, steel and concrete façade on the outside, with wooden floors and ceilings within to add contrasting organic touches. This being Los Angeles, the home’s views are stunning and cinematic—from the San Gabriel Mountains on one side all the way to the Pacific Ocean on the other.

Along with the views, there are also key LA must-haves, including a pair of swimming pools, a rooftop fire-pit and terrace, oversized open-plan kitchen and massive gym reached from the primary suite by a bijoux connecting bridge. Within the dining room, a central kitchen table is on wheels to be easily moved outside for outdoor events, while walls and windows throughout the property can be easily shifted to reconfigure the rooms themselves. Perhaps most eye-catching of all is the home’s gardens, which include a grove of mature olive trees reminiscent of the southern Mediterranean.

“The trees were imported and planted to create a frame for the city views seen from the home,” Rayni Williams explains. The olive grove also includes its own miniature “exercise track” for running or hiking, “which is extremely rare and unheard of” in the middle of Los Angeles, Brenden Williams adds. “The owner craned all of these olive trees in to create the track, which was no easy feat.”

This is not the first time Nelson has tried to sell the home; back in 2020 he put it on the market for an ambitious—and clearly overambitious—$62 million. Now newly priced, Nelson hopes to capitalize on LA’s red-hot luxury real estate market, which has seen prices surge by 13.2 per cent to record levels at the end of last year , according to broker giant Douglas Elliman. Both Williams say the home will clearly appeal to a buyer who appreciates not just its auto-inspired flourishes, but one-of-a-kind Olson Kundig design. As Branden Williams puts it, “this home is destined for someone who loves architecture, spectacular views, and wants to be in the best part of the city.”

Check out more photos of automotive-fantasy home below:

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Robb Report

Are Ice Baths Worth the Plunge? We Spent 6 Minutes in Near-Freezing Water to Find Out.

Click here to read the full article. My teeth are chattering, Enya is blasting, and I think I’m going to die. This is how I begin one of the signature wellness treatments at Remedy Place in Los Angeles, the Ice Bath Studio, which translates to “sit in 38-degree water for up to six minutes” (and pay for it, no less). It’s not so much a traditional Zen spa experience as a sadomasochistic test to see how far people will push themselves in the name of physical betterment. Plot twist: I love it. Founder Jonathan Leary, a chiropractor, bills the space,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

A Malibu Wellness Retreat Aimed at the C-Suite Is Coming to New York

Click here to read the full article. The tri-state elite will soon have a swanky new place to unplug. The Ranch—a luxe mind-body retreat in Malibu—is opening its first East Coast outpost 45 minutes outside of New York City in the bucolic woodlands of the lower Hudson Valley. The acclaimed resort has long been touted as a celeb-approved getaway for stressed-out execs and health-minded A-listers. Perhaps soon, Wall Street financiers will join that list. The Ranch is expected to welcome guests to the Hudson Valley oasis in summer 2023. The move comes shortly after the lifestyle company opened a second location...
Robb Report

Wolfgang Puck Is Bringing Back LA’s Best End-of-Summer Party With His Star-Studded BBQ

Click here to read the full article. Since 2012, some of the culinary world’s biggest names have come together for an all-star barbecue at the Hotel Bel-Air, hosted by Wolfgang Puck. Over the past couple of years, however, the pandemic hasn’t allowed them to do so. Now, the star-studded event is back, with the lineup for this year’s soirée just announced. Puck, who oversees the hotel’s signature restaurant, will be joined by an impressive number of guest chefs, with Francis Mallmann and Nancy Silverton leading the bill. Both chefs have joined in on the fun before, with this being Mallmann’s fifth...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

LA Legend Pink’s Hot Dogs Is Giving Away Free Chili Dogs All Weekend

Iconic Los Angeles food stand Pink’s Hot Dogs is giving away free chili dogs all weekend long. The La Brea restaurant, known for its dozens of inventive takes on classic LA dogs, is partnering with Amazon’s Prime Video to promote the upcoming series A League of Their Own, and in doing so fans can score no-cost dogs Friday through Sunday. To earn a gratis chili dog, just make sure to be in line between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. (aka “the seventh inning stretch”) Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Beverly Hills, CA
City
West Hollywood, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
KCET

Looking for Rare Outdoor Experiences? Here's One Top Secret Tip

Southern California has some of the most scenic vistas and challenging landscapes you'll find anywhere. Anytime you can spend in the outdoors feels like a gift. But believe it or not, your experiences in the outdoors could be even more engaging — by following this one secret tip that few people know about: volunteering.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99

One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Robb Report

Rosewood Hotel Group Will Open Its First Residences in Beverly Hills in 2024

Click here to read the full article. Rosewood is moving onto the hottest block in Los Angeles with Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills. Not only is this residential development the first-ever Rosewood flag in Los Angeles, but it’s also the first standalone branded Rosewood Residences project to be completed in the US. Slated to open in 2024, there will be just 17 residences, starting at $9 million. Thomas Juul-Hansen is responsible for the sleek architecture and interiors, and he constructed beautiful oversize residences, as well as spacious shared amenities that redefine the luxury living experience in Beverly Hills. Inspired by Californian style...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
theeastsiderla.com

What is a TOC and how it is changing neighborhoods

East Hollywood -- A five-story apartment building rising at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Lyman Place is visible from blocks away. How was a building nearly 60 feet tall approved in a neighborhood where few structures are even three stories high?. Because it’s near a Metro subway station...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Tom Kundig
natureworldnews.com

Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought

As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
AccuWeather

Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas

The North American monsoon will fuel showers and thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the...
capitalandmain.com

California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.

For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Real Estate#Interior Design#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Hollywood Hills Compound#Lounge#Williams Williams#Long Arc Capital#Goldman Sachs#Us Ski Snowboard#Formula Three
Jalopnik

These Are the Worst Southern California Commutes I've Ever Seen

Any time someone talks about how EVs have more than enough range for the average American driver, I get irked. It’s a statement that generalizes American drivers and fails to take into account those of us who don’t live in a convenient area. Just because someone has a 20 or 40 miles round trip commute in New England or less than that somewhere else doesn’t mean that’s the case everywhere. Take my home region of Southern California.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?

VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Mashed

What Is The Flying Dutchman At In-N-Out?

In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast staple that has become ingrained in California culture. Founded in 1948 in the Los Angeles suburb of Baldwin Park by husband-wife team Harry and Esther Snyder, the iconic eatery is well known for its indulgent food, speedy service, and notable innovations. In fact, according to the company, the name "In-N-Out" comes from its introduction of two-way speaker boxes in drive-thru lanes, a now quintessential factor of fast food service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Worker killed while unloading skid-steer loader in Manchester Square

A man working in the Manchester Square area was killed Tuesday morning when a piece of heavy equipment fell on him. According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the man, of unknown professional affiliation, was unloading a skid-steer loader from the back of a vehicle when it fell on top of him. The incident occurred in the 1400 block of West 81st Street at around 9:45 a.m.He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. There were no other injuries reported in the incident. A skid steer loader is an item of industrial equipment with hydraulic lifting arms, often used in grading projects.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Robb Report

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy