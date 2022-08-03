ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Gov. Beshear says special session on eastern Ky. flood relief 'going to be needed'

By Bryce Shreve
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
INDIANA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Police: Suspect in slayings of 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A suspect wanted in Ohio in the shooting deaths of four people, including a teenage girl, has been arrested in Kansas, authorities said. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that Stephen Marlow, 39, was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in the slayings.
LAWRENCE, KS
spectrumnews1.com

Pipeline developer pleads no contest in pollution cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles. Dallas-based Energy...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Frankfort, KY
State
West Virginia State
Local
Kentucky Government
spectrumnews1.com

600+ backpacks handed out as part of 508 Forever Young's annual giveaway

WORCESTER, Mass. - It's something students around Central and Western Massachusetts may not want to hear, but school will be back in session very soon. Ahead of the first day of class, a local nonprofit is looking to ensure all kids have the right tools to start the year. 508...

Comments / 0

Community Policy