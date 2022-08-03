El Paso Museum of History honors El Paso shooting victims with exhibition

Read on kfoxtv.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | Clareifi
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Suspect in custody after threatening people at east El Paso church
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso confirmed Sunday evening that no threat was made to congregants of Mother Cabrini Catholic Church during the 11:30 AM Mass. After reports of an altercation between two individuals elsewhere in the church building outside of the sanctuary, authorities from...
Police investigates incident near Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are investigating an incident near the Sunland Park area Sunday afternoon. According to an EPPD spokesperson, the incident happened in the area of 750 Sunland Park reference an unknown problem just after 5pm. A victim was driven to...
El Pasoans feeling frustrated due to the gas shortage in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Several gas stations in far east El Paso are without gas. Many El Pasoans that pulled up to the gas station to fill up their tanks were met with a surprise: no gas. "Man I’m heated dog, what if I run out of gas...
Skinny's BBQ opening in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Skinny's BBQ is having its grand opening in El Paso. Skinny's BBQ is a veteran-owned company that started as a food truck. The grand opening is Saturday. The restaurant is located at 1320 N. Zaragoza Suit 105. They will offer discounts for military, first...
Road closures happening the week of August 07th through August 13th
El Paso, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Connect Closures. Monday, August 8, through Saturday, August 13, 2022. * These closures will be as needed and not expected to use each day. A single and double right lane closure, from the pedestrian bridge to the beginning of the truck lane and continuing to a single-lane closure to the barrier gate at E Access, will be in place.
Man in Las Cruces shoplifting, police pursuit wanted after leaving El Paso hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man involved in an aggravated robbery that ended in a high-speed police pursuit is wanted by police. On July 27, Joshua Lopez was allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Las Cruces. Lopez who fled the...
El Paso County Sheriff's Office hosts community meeting for residents
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Community Service Section Deputies represented the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at the Horizon-Eastlake Regional Community meeting. The meeting was held at the ESD Fire Administration Building. Presentations from the University Medical Center of El Paso and El Paso County Commissioner Pct.3 Illiana Holguín...
21 year old dies after aggravated assault; El Paso police, deputies investigate
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunday morning the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was advised of a gunshot victim who had been taken to Sierra/Providence Hospital at east El Paso. The Sheriff's Office Major Crimes unit responded and began their investigation. The Victim, 21 year old Cisqo Rodriguez, of...
EPISD celebrates new 3 story Jefferson High with ribbon cutting ceremony
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Jefferson High School was in need of renovations. The 100-year-old brick building has finally been replaced by a brand new state-of-the-art facility. El Paso Independent School District spent over 30 million dollars on the new campus for the silver foxes of Jefferson High. Kevin...
Police search for man accused of shooting at Days Inn motel in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they said shot at a motel room in east El Paso. Police said the shooting happened at the Days Inn at 10635 Gateway...
El Paso police cracks down on drivers in school zones, ramps up patrol
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso police are cracking down on people breaking the law in school zones since class is back in session. “Parents tend to worry a lot when coming back to school, one thing that we want to do as the El Paso Police Department, the traffic unit, is to reassure parents that the roadways are safe for them by amping up our traffic enforcement, El Paso police officer Joseph Perez said.
Suspect in Cannon Hill murder arrested days after yelling 'I am a killer'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused in the slaying of 28-year-old Raul Gerardo Zamora allegedly threatened another man when he was confronted for recklessly driving in a cul-de-sac where children were outside. Brandon Snell, 23, was charged with Zamora's murder on July 22, four weeks...
El Paso Harmony Public School teachers receive pay increase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Harmony Public Schools teachers in El Paso will be receiving an increase in base salary this school year, following a weekend vote by the Harmony Public Schools executive board. The board on Saturday voted unanimously to provide a $1,000 pay increase for all...
Police looking for information road rage shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are asking for your help in identifying the suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting that resulted in a 3-year-old girl being injured. The incident in which the dark blue Honda Civic got into a road rage fight with the...
Las Cruces police responds to 5 officer involved shootings this year; 2 of them deadly
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Police Department has seen five officer-involved shootings this year. That number has matched all officer-involved shootings that happened last year. Las Cruces Police Chief Miguel Dominguez said there's been an increase in assaults on officers that has the police department alarmed. "Our...
Canutillo, Socorro ISD share traffic safety plans for the school year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — No matter the campus, chances are you will find the outside of El Paso area schools packed with parents dropping off and picking up students. KFOX14 reached out to six school districts to ask about their back-to-school plans on traffic safety and how they are addressing traffic backup during peak school hours.
El Paso ISD transitions back to application requirement for free, reduced-price meals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, El Paso ISD Food and Nutrition Services must return to charging for...
Upper Valley residents concerned about pursuits in their area that result in crashes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents in the Upper Valley have mixed reactions regarding the pursuits that have occurred in their neighborhood to date this year. So far this year there have been three pursuits that begin in the Upper Valley involving undocumented migrants that have led to car crashes.
Brown Middle School 'lockout' lifted after report of armed person
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A "lock out" at Brown Middle School in west El Paso was lifted shortly after police said it had been placed on "lockdown" Friday afternoon. At 3:16 p.m., the El Paso Police Department stated, "Brown Middle School was currently on lock down due to a subject with a gun call in the area. PD is assisting EPISD clearing the school as a precaution only. No threats have been made to the school."
Air Quality Alert on Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An Air Quality Alert will go into effect for the El Paso area at 9:00 a.m. and stay in effect through 9:00 p.m. on Friday. Atmospheric conditions will be favorable for increased levels of ozone during the afternoon. If you fall into the sensitive...
