Trailer hauling wheat flour catches fire northwest of Lincoln

One person hospitalized after north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near Cornhusker Highway and N. 1st Street on Saturday. The incident occurred at around 12 p.m. According to LPD, three vehicles were involved in the crash. One individual was taken to the hospital in critical...
Interstate 80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge for a few minutes Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after a few minutes. The Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle in the eastbound lanes approaching the...
1 injured in Omaha shooting, police investigating
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. According to a Saturday morning announcement from Omaha Police, officers were at Immanuel Hospital after a shooting victim arrived. The victim was dropped off at the hospital by a private vehicle. Officers say the victim said...
Patrol: 4 found dead in 2 burning homes in Nebraska city
Four people were found dead Thursday in two burning homes in a small community in northeastern Nebraska, authorities said. Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said at a news conference that a man was seen driving away from the city of Laurel before the bodies were discovered and that investigators would like to speak to him. Firefighters responding to a call Thursday morning about an explosion and fire at one of the homes found the body of a person inside, Bolduc said. A short time later, firefighters were called to a second burning home a few blocks away, where the bodies of three people were found inside.
Pursuit of Nebraska man ends with standoff on I-80 Missouri River bridge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit of a Gibbon man ended after a standoff on a Missouri River bridge, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday around 9:25 a.m., the patrol received a call about a truck driving “erratically” at a high speed on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
Gibbon man arrested after standoff in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a man following a pursuit and standoff near the Missouri River on Interstate 80 in Omaha Friday morning. NSP said troopers arrested one person, 26-year-old Quentin Rockefeller of Gibbon, after a pursuit and standoff. It was reported that around 9:25...
Search of Wymore home, yields destructive devices
BEATRICE – Gage County authorities have arrested a Wymore man, after searching a home where several destructive devices were found. Thursday morning, sheriff’s deputies and Wymore police conducted a search of a home in the two-hundred block of North 11th, in Wymore…finding the devices, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, a glass meth pipe and a small amount of marijuana.
Man charged with 13 counts of theft after Omaha Police allegedly find multiple stolen vehicles
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes. A months-long investigation eventually let law enforcement catch up to the alleged thief. It’s a tale of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property. According to an affidavit, an investigation into 37-year-old Quim...
Omaha police investigate cutting after victim arrives at hospital with injury
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of a cutting injury Wednesday night. Officers went to Immanuel Hospital about a cutting victim arriving there and got in contact. It’s reported the victim will be okay. The 53-year-old victim told officers he got into an altercation...
Driver nowhere to be found after car crashes into Lincoln creek
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into Salt Creek. Someone first spotted the wreck Wednesday a little after 6:30 a.m. This is located near 300 Old Cheney Road, around Wilderness Park. Lincoln Fire & Rescue tells Channel 8 there was no one inside when...
Overdue roads project in southwest Omaha getting underway
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major road project in southwest Omaha moves into the next phase. Widening South 168th Street south of West Dodge Road to West Center is complete, now crews are moving further south to Q Street. “This is a federal aid project, so we’ve been working on...
Officers investigating vandalism at Lincoln middle school
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating vandalism that happened at a middle school in south Lincoln. LPD said officers were dispatched to Scott Middle School, west of 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, on a report of vandalism Wednesday morning. According to police, an employee arrived...
Police say over twenty shots were fired at Lincoln Street home, in Beatrice
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police investigating shots that were fired at a Lincoln Street home early Wednesday morning, say more than twenty shots were fired at the house located off the southwest corner of 14th and Lincoln. Lieutenant Jay Murphy says both shotgun shells and handgun casings were recovered at...
Autopsy: Omaha woman died of strangulation
Bond denied for murder suspect in Omaha strangulation death. Bond was denied...
Carp, white perch to be eliminated at Wagon Train Lake south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A lake south of Lincoln will be treated with a chemical to remove the current fish population. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the work on Wagon Train Lake, which is east of Hickman, will begin on Wednesday, weather depending. Officials say the rotenone...
Two Lincoln gas stations burglarized
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes two separate burglary cases involving vape cartridges may be connected. On Tuesday, around 9:27 a.m., officers were called to the U-Stop, off 27th and E Streets, on a report of a shoplifting. According to police, the manager explained they were notified...
Crop duster hits power line in Saunders County
Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska panhandle. It's now 85% contained. ELECTION 2022: Issues could drive voter turnout.
LSO: Arrest Made After Man Found With Defaced Gun In Graffiti Case
Just before 12:30 Friday morning, A BNSF crew called the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office to report there were people walking near the railroad tracks in Hickman. Deputies in the area saw a group of people and they started to run. Deputies did catch up with 21 year old Ivan Torres and saw that he had white paint on his hands and clothing.
Police find hundreds of MDMA pills & other drugs inside northeast Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department found hundreds of MDMA pills, along with other drugs, inside a northeast Lincoln home. Around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, LPD said their Gang Unit and SWAT team served a search warrant at a residence near 79th Street and Lexington Avenue for an ongoing narcotics investigation.
Omaha officers arrest Family Dollar robbery suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department made an arrest concerning a store robbery Wednesday night. Noah Williams, 20, was arrested for robbery and attempted robbery. He was booked at Douglas County. Officers went to a Family Dollar near Ames Ave. and Fontenelle Blvd. and an employee told them...
