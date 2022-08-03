Why a Connecticut town prepares for an active school shooter — a photo essay

Read on www.wshu.org
Woman suffers deadly gunshot wound in Hartford
One man dies after bar fight leads to shooting in East Haven. The victim has been identified as Julius Bolden-Lowe of Southington. 17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival takes place in Hartford. Updated: 20 hours ago. Hundreds showed up right along the riverfront for a party...
East Haven bar shooting kills one, injures another
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An early-morning bar fight escalated to a shooting that left one dead and another hospitalized, East Haven Police said. Police say the shooting, which took place at BullsEye Billiards & Bar at 655 Main Street in East Haven Saturday at around 1:36 a.m., began as a physical altercation. The argument […]
Woman pronounced dead after shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died on the scene after being discovered with a gunshot wound on Saturday night. Hartford police officers responded to the scene and found the woman inside an apartment building at 73 Colonial Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS officials. Hartford police detained a suspect shortly after responding to […]
New Haven shooting leaves 19-year-old injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old West Haven man was shot Friday afternoon on Dixwell Avenue, New Haven Police say. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Dixwell Avenue in the area of Henry Street and Munson Street. They located and treated a man who had been struck by gunfire, suffering non life-threatening injuries. […]
Hartford police investigate Bank of America robbery
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a bank robbery on Maple Avenue Thursday. Police responded to the Bank of America at 790 Maple Ave. just after 12 p.m. and learned that an unarmed suspect ran off with a backpack containing cash. The suspect was last reported to be on foot heading […]
Recent Hamden grad dies in New Haven crash
A 2022 Hamden High School graduate died in a crash in New Haven.
People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
Bridgeport News: Possible Kidnapping
Last night at approximately 2045hrs a Bridgeport Police Officer was flagged down in the area of Park Ave and John St. The party indicated seeing a street fight at the corners of Fairfield Ave and Park Ave. A call was received into the Bridgeport ECC regarding a party that witnessed a female being pulled into a vehicle.
Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash
Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player “with a heart of gold,” died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
Larry McHugh to replace embattled Connecticut Port Authority official
House Speaker Matt Ritter tapped a longtime business and education leader Saturday to replace one of the Connecticut Port Authority officials cited in a state ethics ruling. Ritter named Lawrence McHugh, president of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce since 1983 and the chairman of the University of Connecticut Board of Trustees for nearly a decade, to replace Donald Frost of Fairfield on the port authority’s board of directors.
Bridgeport PD search for missing baby, teen mother
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing baby and his 15-year-old mother. Oliver Ortiz is 5 months old and was reported missing the last week of July. The child is described as having black hair and brown eyes. Police said they believe the baby […]
Two injured in motorcycle crash in Plainfield
Two injured in motorcycle crash in Plainfield.
Springfield suspect wanted in connection with murder in Vermont
The Bennington Police Department is searching for the Springfield man suspected of killing a Vermont man.
Public Pool Closed Following Drowning
A public pool in Meriden, Conn., is closed until Aug. 8 while authorities investigate a recent drowning at the facility. According to the local Fox affiliate, Meriden police said lifeguards at Hubbard Park pulled a 73-year-old man from the pool at around 3:37 p.m. on Wednesday. After being pulled from...
Police: Middletown man wanted in housing complex shooting
MIDDLETOWN — Police are looking for a 22-year-old they said was involved in a May shooting at the Traverse Square Housing Complex. Nahkyn Durazzo, of Middletown, should be considered “armed and dangerous,” police said. He is wanted on a felony arrest warrant in connection with the shooting that occurred inside the housing complex on May 15, police said. He will be held on $1.5 million bond when he is charged, police said.
Hamden officer killed in crash 2 days after retiring
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden police officer was killed in a crash just two days after retiring from the department, according to Hamden police. The department said Officer Michael Pantera was killed during a crash in North Branford on August 2. Officer Pantera, a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department, retired two days […]
Man pistol-whipped during carjacking at Orange gas station: Police
ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Orange Police Department is investigating an incident at a gas station in the city on Friday where one man was pistol-whipped after suspects threatened to take his car. According to police, the violent carjacking took place just before 6 a.m. at the Valero fuel station at 347 Boston Post Rd. […]
Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
1 dead, 2 injured in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – One man is dead and two others have been hospitalized following a shooting on Winter Street in Hartford. This incident marks Hartford’s 23rd homicide this year. The fatal shooting took place just before 11 p.m. on Monday night, according to police. Officers responded to two ShotSpotter notifications in the area of […]
Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County
The fast casual restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which closed its sole Connecticut eatery in Trumbull during the pandemic, is returning to the state but will not operate in Fairfield County. Wahlburgers’ first foray into the Connecticut dining scene was a restaurant at the Westfair Trumbull Mall, which opened in October 2017...
