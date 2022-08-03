‘Meet Your Maker’ is a gory dungeon raider where every level is player-made

Read on www.nme.com
‘Beyond Good And Evil 2’ gets new lead writer 5 years after being announced
15 years into development, Ubisoft’s Beyond Good And Evil 2 has a new lead writer – Sarah Arellano. The prequel to 2003’s Beyond Good And Evil was first teased in 2008 before officially being announced at 2017’s E3 conference with a trailer, though no release date was confirmed.
‘The Awakened’ smashes Kickstarter target in 6 hours
The Awakened, a remake of the 2006 Sherlock Holmes and Lovecraft crossover, has smashed its Kickstarter target in 6 hours. Frogwares announced the crowdfunder yesterday (August 4) explaining that “the Russian invasion of our homeland Ukraine has thrown up one of the toughest production challenges we’ve ever faced.”
‘Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak’ showcase to reveal first major update
Capcom is gearing up to reveal Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak‘s first major post-launch update next week. The developer has announced that a new Sunbreak digital event will be broadcast on August 9 which will include everything players need to know about the game’s first major update (via Eurogamer).
‘MultiVersus’ Season 1 to include ranked and arcade modes
Developer Player First Games has outlined what players can expect from the first season of platform fighter MultiVersus. After the first season of the free-to-play game was delayed, Player First Games has outlined what it will entail during Evo this weekend (via VGC). The Twitter post also confirms that an...
‘Enter The Panchaku’ update for ‘Dead Cells’ introduces frying pan weapon
Motion Twin has confirmed details of its 30th update for rogue-like dungeon crawler Dead Cells, with Enter The Panchaku introducing new weapons, new ways to interact with the world around you and several balancing fixes. Available now for PC and coming soon to consoles, Enter The Panchaku brings with it...
‘Halo Infinite’ August update will improve player customization
343 Industries has detailed the upcoming Halo Infinite August update, which will feature even more player customization options. Sharing in a new blog post, 343 has confirmed that Halo Infinite‘s next Drop Pod update is set to arrive on August 9 and will focus specifically on “improving the player experience,” quality of life changes, and other fan-requested features.
Steam now supports Joy-Con controllers on PC
Steam has implemented official support for the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con controllers. In a recent small update released by Steam for the client beta, support for Joy-Cons was added and support for Nintendo’s more classic controllers was improved. The update will have multiple configurations, allowing the player to use...
‘Call Of Duty’ League Championship suffers delays due to server outage
A Call Of Duty server outage caused a delay during this year’s League Championship, with it affecting four titles overall. The outage, (spotted by Twitter page CDL Intel) affected Black Ops 3, Black Ops 4, Warzone, Cold War, and 2021’s Vanguard which is the start of this year’s League Championship. Thankfully, Vanguard was resolved, allowing the tournament to continue (as well as Black Ops 4), however according to Activision’s Support Page, the other three are still experiencing server issues as of the time of publication.
PlayStation survey asks players what types of NFTs they would buy
A special survey from PlayStation at fighting game tournament Evo is asking players about the type of NFT they are most interested in. Evo is taking place between August 5 and 7, and Twitter user Snorlax Ownz shared a survey from PlayStation at the event – as Sony bought Evo last year – saying: “A special PlayStation quest at Evo is asking players about what gaming NFTs they want to see from PlayStation.”
Girls’ Generation’s future beyond new comeback album ‘Forever 1’ undecided, says leader Taeyeon
Girls’ Generation have returned on their 15th anniversary with highly anticipated comeback album ‘Forever 1’. Today, the veteran K-pop group’s leader Taeyeon revealed that the group’s future beyond the record is still up in the air. The ‘Forever 1′ album, which got its digital release...
‘Tactics Ogre: Reborn’ receives backlash for price and graphics
After a string of rumours and leaks, Tactics Ogre: Reborn has finally been announced and the response from fans has been mixed. Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a remaster of the PSP remake of the Super Famicom 1995 original. It’s already received backlash both for its price point and its changes to the artstyle. The game costs £44.99 in the UK ($50 in the US) both digitally and physically, and while that isn’t nearly as steep as the £69.99 maximum we’ve been seeing for some standard editions of games, fans are noting that its pricing is a bit egregious for what is essentially an updated PSP title.
‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ update 19.1 includes a new weapon and vehicle
PUBG: Battlegrounds’ free 19.1 update is set to launch next week for PC and come to consoles the week after, and it includes a lot of new content. Update 19.1 comes to PC on August 10, whilst arriving on consoles on August 18. According to the patch notes from this week players can expect a new weapon, new vehicle, new tactical gear and a new feature in the folded shield (via Eurogamer).
Microsoft is testing a shared Xbox Game Pass membership
Microsoft is testing a shared Xbox Game Pass membership, which will allow up to four people to be added to an existing subscription. Currently available for Xbox Insiders in both Colombia and Ireland, the new plan “allows multiple people to share Game Pass Ultimate benefits.”. “This makes it even...
‘Far Cry 6’ is free to play this weekend
Ubisoft has announced that Far Cry 6 will be free to play this weekend, with players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Stadia and PC able to take part. The free weekend will run until August 8 and alongside the base game, players will also have access to every bit of downloadable content (DLC) Ubisoft has released since launch.
‘Street Fighter 6’ trailer focuses on Real-Time Commentary feature
Capcom has released a new Street Fighter 6 trailer that focuses on the commentators for the game’s Real Time Commentary feature. During an EVO 2022 panel yesterday (August 5), Capcom shared a brand-new trailer that revealed that Tasty Steve and James Chen are the next commentators to join the Real Time Commentary Feature in Street Fighter 6.
‘Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy’ almost had human-sized Rocket Raccoon
According to Eidos Montréal, Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy‘s Rocket Raccoon could have been human-sized. In the most recent Edge Magazine issue, art director Bruno Gauthier-Leblanc discussed designing the characters of the action-adventure game and said that he “didn’t want to be influenced by Marvel. Because that’s the best way to make something generic or just a copy” (via GamesRadar).
‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ ping glitch is making the game “unplayable”
Players are calling on Activision and Raven Software to fix a ping glitch that is making Call Of Duty: Warzone “unplayable”. Sharing footage of a laggy game, Reddit user The_Ur3an_Myth wrote: “Now pinging anything will cause frameskips and ping spikes. This is borderline unplayable as you’re always pinging enemies. I am desperate to get this fixed, is there any way I/we can escalate this to get a mandatory fix?”
