N.J. weather: Where’s the rain? Latest stats show how dry it’s been across most of state.

N.J. weather: ‘Drenching downpours’ possible on a very hot Friday
With heat advisories in place across much of the state as another hot and humid day grips New Jersey, forecasters say possible heavy downpours could lead to flooding Friday afternoon and evening. There’s also a shot of rain on Saturday and Sunday, in what will be another very warm weekend....
N.J. weather: Another hot, sticky day in store with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms possible
Another hot and humid day is forecast for most of New Jersey on Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon or early evening, according to the National Weather Service. The Garden State has endured the uncomfortable weather for much of the past week, with temperatures in...
A red river runs through N.J.’s toxic heritage | Editorial
However unusual and visually stunning it might have been, a bright red Pennsauken Creek in parts of South Jersey the other day was not natural and probably not intentional. It wasn’t an omen that the area voted more than is typical for the Republicans in last fall’s elections and might do so again this November. It wasn’t evidence that one of those film crews that occasionally use South Jersey for low-budget horror flicks required a river of blood for a scene.
Spotted lanternfly glue traps are killing birds, wildlife rescue group warns
For the past couple of years, bug experts and agriculture officials have been urging homeowners and business owners to kill spotted lanternflies. But some of the most popular devices used to snuff out those insects — glue traps — have unintentionally been injuring and killing birds, according to officials from The Raptor Trust.
Flooding, water rescues after four inches of rain in Lakewood Friday night
An intense rainstorm flooded Lakewood and the surrounding area on Friday night, leaving most of the town impassable and stranding dozens of cars, police said. Four inches of rain were reported in the Lakewood area of Ocean County, causing flooding, blocked roads and downed power lines. Most of the rain...
N.J. reports 2,186 COVID cases, 2 deaths as fully vaccinated population reaches nearly 7M
New Jersey on Sunday reported another 2,186 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two new confirmed deaths as over 6.99 million Garden State residents have reached fully vaccinated status. New Jersey’s rate of transmission was 0.95 on Sunday, according to the state Department of Health. A transmission rate below 1 is...
These 9 N.J. towns once had a different name. One was Boiling Springs.
If you’re heading to a concert or a football game at MetLife Stadium, you won’t see any road signs that welcome you to Boiling Springs. That was the original name of East Rutherford, the Bergen County borough that serves as home to the sprawling Meadowlands sports complex where New York’s two NFL teams play their home games.
N.J to issue its first guidelines on where warehouses should be built
When she first heard about the massive warehouse project coming to her New Jersey town, 18-year resident Tirza Wahrman broke down in tears. The proposed 5.5 million-square-foot warehouse project — with seven buildings and 910 loading docks built in multiple phases — would be within a few miles of apartment developments, single-family homes and an elementary school in West Windsor in Mercer County, said Wahrman, a lawyer and former vice chair of the township’s environmental commission.
Medusa is back! An ode to N.J.’s greatest roller coaster, again flipping stomachs
Foreboding music signaling a nameless doom, a dramatic voiceover warning of a monster who could turn you to stone and crudely animated snakes writhing around ... a rollercoaster?. No, it wasn’t a trailer for a low-budget horror flick. It was the ad for Medusa, a locally iconic introduction to the...
N.J. reports 2,746 COVID cases, 9 deaths. Rate of transmission remains under 1.
New Jersey on Saturday reported another 2,746 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine new confirmed deaths. The number of high-risk counties as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped to 14 on Friday. The number is up from only six in mid-July, but down from 18 on Thursday....
Newest N.J. legal weed store opens (PHOTOS)
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Verano Zen Leaf Neptune became New Jersey’s 18th store offering adult legal weed on Friday at the...
N.J. is offering up to $4K to help you buy an electric car. Here’s what you need to know.
Thinking about buying an all-electric car but still on the fence?. Millions of dollars have already gone out the door to help get New Jersey drivers behind the wheel of electric vehicles since Gov. Phil Murphy last month announced a $60 million program to entice people to buy them. But...
Trains have had to slow down on this N.J. bridge since Sandy. A new span will replace it.
New Jersey Transit unveiled the progress of the new Raritan River Bridge this week, a structure created to withstand natural disasters like Superstorm Sandy. The current bridge, built in 1908, carries North Jersey Coast Line trains across the Raritan River between Perth Amboy and South Amboy. Due to damage caused by Superstorm Sandy, trains have been traveling across the bridge at 30 mph since 2012, instead of the normal speed of 60 mph, NJ Transit CEO Kevin Corbett said.
These 15 movies were filmed, produced in N.J. towns last year. See if yours made the list.
New Jersey was the birthplace of the film industry, and it’s working its way back into the limelight thanks to a record-breaking year of revenue from film and television shoots. More than $500 million in revenue came in from film, television, and commercial production in 2021, the New Jersey...
Arresting illicit weed sellers repeats our drug war mistakes | Editorial
New Jersey is creating a legal marketplace for cannabis, a welcome change after generations of the pointless war on weed. But as we move into this brave new world, the illicit operators are still with us, often selling products at lower cost to customers who have known them for years.
Murphy signs costly auto insurance law that will affect 1.1M N.J. drivers
More than 1 million New Jersey drivers will likely pay more to insure their vehicles after Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed a controversial bill into law. The measure will hike the minimum amount of liability insurance in the Garden State from its current $15,000 coverage to $25,000 beginning in 2023, and a minimum of $35,000 starting in 2026. Industry officials said about 1.1 million drivers will pay roughly $125 more each year.
‘I knew I was hitting something,’ says N.J. man who found first bone in Revolutionary War mass grave
All he was trying to do was help document the scope of what had been a Revolutionary War battlefield trench. Instead, Wayne Wilson ended up making a stunningly historic find — a leg bone fragment, about the size of a half-dollar, apparently from a Hessian soldier killed while fighting the Continental Army at the Battle of Red Bank in 1777 and buried in a mass grave.
How fines and fees stop us from paying our debt to society | Opinion
We were released from the New Jersey prison system, after serving lengthy sentences for crimes that we committed, over three years ago. However, we are still not free. The whole notion of ‘paying your debt to society,’ which for us meant imprisonment for a combined total of more than 30 years, did not end when we walked out of the prison gates.
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
Powerball lottery: Did you win Saturday’s $20M Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (8/6/2022)
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s lottery drawing has rolled back to $20 million, with a cash option valued at $11.8 million after someone in Pennsylvania hit Wednesday’s $206.9 million jackpot. The drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. and be televised on WABC-7 in New York City and...
