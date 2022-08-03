LC's Dermody rides enhanced velocity to dominant senior campaign, KMAland Pitcher of the Year accolade

Read on www.kmaland.com
1011now.com
Lincoln East star Jalen Worthley commits to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East star pitcher Jalen Worthley announced on Friday that he will be staying home committing to play baseball at the University of Nebraska. Worthley’s commitment comes after he de-committed from San Jose State at the end of July. Worthley is ranked as the No. 82 left handed pitcher in the class of 2022 by Perfect Game. Worthley finished his senior year on fire totaling 67 strikeouts in 42 innings with a 0.84 ERA this past season.
kmaland.com
St. Clair named Nebraska's interim track & field coach
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska has tabbed Justin St. Clair as the interim head track and field coach for the 2022-23 season. St. Clair has recently served as the associate head coach under legendary coach Gary Pepin. Pepin announced his retirement on Thursday. View the full release here.
3 News Now
Former Nebraska volleyball player Caffey transfers to Texas
AUSTIN (KMTV) — Former Nebraska volleyball standout Kayla Caffey will transfer to the University of Texas. Caffey made the announcment on her Instagram account on Friday morning. Caffey will be in her 7th season of college volleyball after announcing she was leaving the Huskers last week. Earlier this week,...
HuskerExtra.com
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 5 Garrett Nelson
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. The Scottsbluff native has taken over as the leader of NU’s defense, and his vocal approach to that role may be the most important thing he does for the Huskers in 2022.
kmaland.com
Harold D. Smith, 89 of Omaha, Nebraska
Location:Irvington Volunteer Fire Station; 9111 Fremont Street; Omaha, Nebraska.
kmaland.com
David C. Pazderka, 65 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:11:00 a.m. Visitation End:12:00 p.m.
York News-Times
Casey Thompson is blending two worlds: his Native history and love of football
Casey Thompson is playing for himself and Nebraska football, yes, but also Native generations before him and ones ahead of him that can still be inspired by what is possible, writes Evan Bland.
kmaland.com
Dolores “Dee” Jackson, 91, of Stanton, Iowa, formerly of Red Oak and Villisca, IA
Location:Arlington Cemetery, northwest of Villisca, Iowa. Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the First Covenant Church in Red Oak. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Arlington Cemetery, northwest of Villisca, Iowa.
York News-Times
Amie Just: 4 observations from Scott Frost's news conference, including an update on Husker QBs
For the first time since Big Ten media days in Indianapolis, Nebraska coach Scott Frost met with the media inside Memorial Stadium to discuss what he's seen so far through the first eight preseason practices for the Huskers. The first takeaway: Texas transfer Casey Thompson is the frontrunner to be...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Women’s Basketball: 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule Released
The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team earlier this week announced the full 2022-23 non-conference schedule for the team. Four teams from Power-Six leagues headline the schedule, with the opening matchup set for an intrastate clash in Lincoln on Nov. 7. The Huskers will host one exhibition game on Oct....
kmaland.com
Michael J. Mattina, 54, of Essex, Iowa
Service:Serices at a later date in St. Louis, Missouri. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Michael passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at his home - Essex, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Sioux City Journal
Upcoming 'House Hunters' episode spotlights Iowa native moving to Omaha
Buying a new home is a major life event. So, making such an important decision in front of a national television audience only elevates the stakes. However, Kirstie Thomas was up to the challenge when she filmed an episode of "House Hunters" that will air on HGTV at 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Clarinda native, Thomas now lives in Omaha.
Omaha restaurant wins $10K top prize in Pitch Black competition
3 News Now shared the stories of all five Pitch Black finalists over the past few weeks and on Saturday, a winner was announced.
klkntv.com
Cooler air is soon to arrive
After a very hot Saturday, relief is not too far away. A cooler air mass will arrive in southeast Nebraska on Sunday in the form of a very slow-moving cold front. The front will be positioned in central Nebraska on Saturday evening. Along and behind the front, we may see some shower and thunderstorm development during the evening hours on Saturday. At this time, most activity should be to the west, near the Tri-Cities.
kmaland.com
Naig lauds Southwest Iowa water quality project
(Des Moines) -- State agriculture officials have announced the next phase of funding to improve water quality in Southwest Iowa. Earlier this week, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced the next three-year phase with a grant award of over $479,000 to the Southwest Iowa Water Quality Project in Page and Taylor Counties. The program involves the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship partnering with farmers, landowners, and the Taylor and Page County Soil and Water Conservation Districts to expand and accelerate the adoption and deployment of practices to improve water quality. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Naig says Page and Taylor Counties provide a prime landscape for the project.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska developer gears up to win OK for RV park/airboat marina on Platte River
OMAHA -- The controversial proposal to build an RV and airboat park along the Platte River may still have life. Brad Brown, who builds high-end homes in the Omaha area, will attempt next week to convince the Valley City Council to greenlight his plan to turn approximately 92 acres along the river into an RV park.
klkntv.com
Carp, white perch to be eliminated at Wagon Train Lake south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A lake south of Lincoln will be treated with a chemical to remove the current fish population. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the work on Wagon Train Lake, which is east of Hickman, will begin on Wednesday, weather depending. Officials say the rotenone...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
19 of the Best Family Restaurants in Omaha
Eating out with the family is no easy feat – ask any parent, and they will say the same. When visiting a new location, it may be tempting to stick to drive-throughs and fast-food joints, but you are likely to be missing out on some amazing experiences. Omaha is...
kmaland.com
Welcome bag tradition back this year for new Shenandoah School District teachers
(Shenandoah) -- Businesses and organizations in Shenandoah have a chance to welcome new school teachers to the community. The Shenandoah Education Association is once again gathering contributions for new teacher welcome bags that are handed out to the new staff when they start in the district. Amy Toye is a high school language arts instructor and a member of the welcome bag committee. She says she remembers receiving her welcome bag when she started in Shenandoah in 2011.
kmaland.com
Clarinda man arrested on multiple warrants
(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda was arrested on three separate warrants Saturday. According to the Page County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Jeremy Lynn Martin of Clarinda was arrested on three warrants for: 1st degree harassment, 3rd degree harassment and failure to appear. Martin’s bonds totaled $2,000, $300 and $300, respectively.
