Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes

Read on www.postregister.com
Related
Post Register
Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths
A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that the dead fish of all species were found Friday near Happy...
Post Register
Resources for COVID-long haulers becoming more readily available
For many Idahoans experiencing the effects of post-COVID-19 symptoms after their infections, finding a physician to work with has been difficult due to the relatively new phenomenon of COVID-19. One such resident in eastern Idaho is Jana Merkley, chief executive officer for the Snake River Regional Multiple Listing Service, who...
Post Register
Opinion: Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license?
Garden City pathologist Ryan Cole burst onto the national scene as a leading COVID-19 vaccination denier and purveyor of unproven cures in July of 2021. Speaking at a meeting of America’s Frontline Doctors, a group of COVID-19 anti-vaccination activists, Cole falsely described the life-saving vaccines as “fake,” a “clot shot” and “needle rape.” He falsely claimed that thousands had died from the vaccine.
Post Register
Florida district goes outside US to alleviate teacher shortage
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Schools across America are faced with a teacher shortage. As it has for the past several years, the Okeechobee County School District in southern Florida is using foreign teachers to help alleviate the teacher shortage. "They fill in a gap that we have and we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
Comments / 0