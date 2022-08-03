Read on rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
Gibbon man arrested after standoff in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a man following a pursuit and standoff near the Missouri River on Interstate 80 in Omaha Friday morning. NSP said troopers arrested one person, 26-year-old Quentin Rockefeller of Gibbon, after a pursuit and standoff. It was reported that around 9:25...
Grand Island man sentenced for possession of a firearm by a felon
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced to four years of probation for having a firearm. Daniel Harp received his sentence on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.
Frances L. Lewis
Frances L. Lewis, 95 of Fairbury, NE, passed away July 27, 2022 at JCH&L Gardenside in Fairbury. She was born November 15, 1926 to Henry Robert & Viole Irene (Thurber) Malley in Nelson, Nebraska. Services will be Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Chapel. Memorials will go...
CHI St. Francis Foundation awards $44,000 to local fire and rescue and stroke support
GRAND ISLAND, NE — Ten Central Nebraska fire and rescue departments and a stroke support group are receiving donations today. The CHI Health St. Francis Foundation awarded around $23,000 to the area emergency responders for the purchase of lifesaving equipment or training expenses. The Foundation also gave a nearly $21,000 grant to Project Think FAST, a St. Francis program that provides targeted community and patient education about stroke response.
Partyline Friday 8-5
Today’s show is brought to you by: Sealey Body Shop, BG&S Transmission, Custom Pack, Dent Source, Auto Glass Experts, Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, and Regency Retirement Residence. Garage Sale: 1316 Highland Dr, Saturday from 9 am – 4 pm. Garage Sale: 1675 W Sundown by Ayr,...
Hastings YMCA weathers rising costs, breaks ground on renovation project
HASTINGS, NE — It took a long time, lots of work, and even more generosity for staff at the Hastings YMCA to get to this point. The community celebrated the groundbreaking for the YMCA’s overhaul of its 16th Street property on Thursday. For CEO Troy Stickels, it was a moment of relief.
