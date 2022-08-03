Read on www.4029tv.com
Bikes, Blues & BBQ announces music lineup
ROGERS, Ark. — Bikes, Blues & BBQ recently announced the live music lineup for the 2022 rally that will be taking place in Rogers at the beginning of October. The 2022 Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally will be taking place Oct. 5-8 in Rogers after moving it from Fayetteville for the first time in over 20 years. The music acts will be performing at the Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live in Downtown Rogers.
visitbentonville.com
Thousands expected to attend FORMAT Festival in Northwest Arkansas
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of people are expected to descend on the Ozarks for the Format music festival. The festival is scheduled to begin on Sept. 23, 2022, on nearly 300 acres of land at the Sugar Creek Airstrip in Benton County. FORMAT welcomes a diverse range of globally...
KHBS
Families attend the 2022 Arkansas CW and 40/29 Backpack Giveaway
ROGERS, Ark. — Families from all round Northwest Arkansas made their way to the 2022 Arkansas CW and 40/29 Backpack Giveaway this morning. The giveaway was located at the Pleasant Crossing Walmart in Rogers. Families started to line up at 7:20 this morning. "We had to come out here...
KHBS
Tontitown, Arkansas hosts annual grape festival
The 2022 Tontitown Grape Festival is underway. People from Northwest Arkansas and across the area are attending. There are carnival rides, free music and grape stomping. The most famous part of the festival is the spaghetti dinner, which is served Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. People started making the spaghetti...
LGBTQ+ back-to-school event canceled due to safety concerns
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Day in and day out, the Fayetteville Public Library hosts all kinds of events for a variety of organizations. Northwest Arkansas advocacy group for LGBTQIA+ youth, The Equality Crew, planned a back-to-school event that was supposed to happen at the library this weekend. The organization canceled the event, citing safety concerns.
Alex Jones to pay over $4M to plaintiffs with NWA ties
On August 4, a Texas jury ordered conservative radio show host Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012.
KHBS
Jim Dotson On The Record
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Jim Dotson is running to represent State Senate District 34. He talked with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record about his stances on the issues.Watch Part 1 of the interview above. Part 2 is below.
familydestinationsguide.com
8 Best Family Resorts in Arkansas — That All Ages Love!
From rustic cabins to upscale coves, Arkansas is home to a diverse lineup of fantastic family resorts. And, since planning a family trip can be time-consuming, we’re going to make things easy by highlighting the best family resorts in Arkansas. Whether you’re an outdoor adventurer or a luxurious traveler,...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
811 Day reminds Arkansans to ‘Call Before You Dig’
Aug. 11 is National 811 Day. The occasion hopes to remind those undertaking any type of project to "call before you dig" so you can know what is below and not commit any damage, as well as not break the law.
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
KHBS
Arkansas teachers rally for pay raises
ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas teachers have been voicing their desire for a pay raise. Sunday in Rogers, they voiced it in person. “I just hope it raises awareness of how important it is to value our teachers and raise their salaries so we don’t lose our excellent educators to surrounding states,” said retired Springdale school teacher Paula Irwin.
KHBS
Parts of Crawford County, Arkansas, without water
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Part of Crawford County lost water Friday morning. The area most affected is Interstate 40 and up Highway 59 to Lowe's in Van Buren, but the entire area could be facing shortages. Steve Dufresne, Van Buren utilities director, said the water loss is due to...
Grove, OK woman charged with trafficking fentanyl
GROVE, Okla. — A Grove, Oklahoma woman is charged with aggravated trafficking fentanyl. In May, investigators received a tip that Julie Wise was dealing large amounts of fentanyl pills from her home. After stopping a vehicle leaving Wises’ home for making an illegal u-turn, police found her in possession...
Arkansas Friday grid practice tidbits and notes
Some tidbits from Arkansas’ first day of practice on Friday. The practice started at 5:05 p.m. and went for about two hours. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman post-practice observations: • Today was a good day. It was hot. Had more cramping than I thought. Threw it and caught it well. Fought through it. Hudson Clark made […]
stockxpo.com
Walmart Lays Off Hundreds of Corporate Workers
Walmart is cutting hundreds of corporate roles in a restructuring effort, according to people familiar with the matter, a week after the retail giant warned of falling profits. The retailer began notifying employees in its Bentonville, Ark., headquarters and other corporate offices of the restructuring, which affects various departments including...
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great romantic places to eat in Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.
Fayetteville looking to demolish apartment complex to prevent flooding
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Along Hamestring Creek, the complex has experienced frequent flooding in recent years. “We’ve seen over the past really since about 2008. 2008, 2011, 2017, and now 22 so almost on a 5-year frequency,” said Chris Brown- Director of public works and city engineer. The...
KTTS
Deadly Crash On Highway 65 North Of Branson
(KTTS News) — A woman from Arkansas is dead after an early morning crash on Highway 65 north of Branson. The Highway Patrol says Carla McSpadden, 50, from Bradford, Arkansas was going the wrong way when her SUV hit another SUV head-on. The driver of the other vehicle, 42-year-old...
