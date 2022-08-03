ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5NEWS

Bikes, Blues & BBQ announces music lineup

ROGERS, Ark. — Bikes, Blues & BBQ recently announced the live music lineup for the 2022 rally that will be taking place in Rogers at the beginning of October. The 2022 Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally will be taking place Oct. 5-8 in Rogers after moving it from Fayetteville for the first time in over 20 years. The music acts will be performing at the Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live in Downtown Rogers.
visitbentonville.com

Thousands expected to attend FORMAT Festival in Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of people are expected to descend on the Ozarks for the Format music festival. The festival is scheduled to begin on Sept. 23, 2022, on nearly 300 acres of land at the Sugar Creek Airstrip in Benton County. FORMAT welcomes a diverse range of globally...
KHBS

Families attend the 2022 Arkansas CW and 40/29 Backpack Giveaway

ROGERS, Ark. — Families from all round Northwest Arkansas made their way to the 2022 Arkansas CW and 40/29 Backpack Giveaway this morning. The giveaway was located at the Pleasant Crossing Walmart in Rogers. Families started to line up at 7:20 this morning. "We had to come out here...
KHBS

Tontitown, Arkansas hosts annual grape festival

The 2022 Tontitown Grape Festival is underway. People from Northwest Arkansas and across the area are attending. There are carnival rides, free music and grape stomping. The most famous part of the festival is the spaghetti dinner, which is served Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. People started making the spaghetti...
TONTITOWN, AR
5NEWS

LGBTQ back-to-school event canceled after controversy in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Day in and day out, the Fayetteville Public Library hosts all kinds of events for a variety of organizations. Northwest Arkansas advocacy group for LGBTQIA+ youth, The Equality Crew, planned a back-to-school event that was supposed to happen at the library this weekend. The organization canceled the event, citing safety concerns.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Jim Dotson On The Record

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Jim Dotson is running to represent State Senate District 34. He talked with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record about his stances on the issues.Watch Part 1 of the interview above. Part 2 is below.
BENTONVILLE, AR
familydestinationsguide.com

8 Best Family Resorts in Arkansas — That All Ages Love!

From rustic cabins to upscale coves, Arkansas is home to a diverse lineup of fantastic family resorts. And, since planning a family trip can be time-consuming, we’re going to make things easy by highlighting the best family resorts in Arkansas. Whether you’re an outdoor adventurer or a luxurious traveler,...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas teachers rally for pay raises

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas teachers have been voicing their desire for a pay raise. Sunday in Rogers, they voiced it in person. “I just hope it raises awareness of how important it is to value our teachers and raise their salaries so we don’t lose our excellent educators to surrounding states,” said retired Springdale school teacher Paula Irwin.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Parts of Crawford County, Arkansas, without water

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Part of Crawford County lost water Friday morning. The area most affected is Interstate 40 and up Highway 59 to Lowe's in Van Buren, but the entire area could be facing shortages. Steve Dufresne, Van Buren utilities director, said the water loss is due to...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Grove, OK woman charged with trafficking fentanyl

GROVE, Okla. — A Grove, Oklahoma woman is charged with aggravated trafficking fentanyl. In May, investigators received a tip that Julie Wise was dealing large amounts of fentanyl pills from her home. After stopping a vehicle leaving Wises’ home for making an illegal u-turn, police found her in possession...
GROVE, OK
stockxpo.com

Walmart Lays Off Hundreds of Corporate Workers

Walmart is cutting hundreds of corporate roles in a restructuring effort, according to people familiar with the matter, a week after the retail giant warned of falling profits. The retailer began notifying employees in its Bentonville, Ark., headquarters and other corporate offices of the restructuring, which affects various departments including...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KTTS

Deadly Crash On Highway 65 North Of Branson

(KTTS News) — A woman from Arkansas is dead after an early morning crash on Highway 65 north of Branson. The Highway Patrol says Carla McSpadden, 50, from Bradford, Arkansas was going the wrong way when her SUV hit another SUV head-on. The driver of the other vehicle, 42-year-old...
BRANSON, MO

