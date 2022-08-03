Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley is calling for a recount of Tuesday’s Republican primary election results despite finishing in fourth place. In a Facebook post, Ryan Kelley accuses the Michigan Secretary of State office of election fraud, calling Tuesday’s primary results a “preferred and predetermined outcome." Kelley goes on to say, "NOT CONCEDING! Let's see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a publicly supervised hand recount to uphold election integrity."

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO