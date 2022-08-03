Read on www.actionnews5.com
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Memphis Kitchen Co-Op aims to kickstart careers of up-and-coming chefs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Supporting your up-and-coming chef is a lot easier in the Memphis area thanks to a center called the Memphis Kitchen Co-op that opened last year. “When you buy from the Memphis Kitchen Co-Op, you are really supporting a vendor who maybe working just themselves. They may not have any employees or any help, but this is a dream of theirs,” co-owner Molly McCracken said.
The Salvation Army to host back-to-school supply drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As kids get back into the swing of a new school year, school supplies are crucial to help them succeed. This year, The Salvation Army of Memphis is once again teaming up with Walmart to help local families in need get school supplies. That’s why they...
Retired Memphis teacher returns to classroom to help fill teacher shortage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After calling it a career in October 2020, 62-year-old Letha Reed returns to the classroom. It’s part of a new law that went into effect in Tennessee on July 1 that allows school districts to re-hire retirees in hopes of filling the ranks in schools.
Health fair for Shelby County students going back to school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools held events today to get students ready to get back on the grind when schools resume on Monday. They held a 2.2k mile fun-run that finished at the district’s third annual Community Health Fair. The health fair provided basic health screenings to get everyone off to a healthy start for the 2022-2023 school year.
Man shot in Downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting that happened on B-B King and Beale around 3:24 Sunday morning. According to Memphis police, a man was shot and transported in critical condition. MPD confirmed that the victim is in non-critical condition. There is no suspect information at this...
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s a list of 5 things to do in the Mid-South this weekend!. Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival: This is the 4th Annual Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival. Tickets include admission, a souvenier tasting glass, over 90 different beverage samples and a portion of the benefits go to Merge Memphis. Food will be available for purchase.
FedEx St. Jude Championship expected to boost Memphis economy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is about to score an economic hole in one. Tourism officials said the FedEx St. Jude Championship taking place in Memphis next week will boost a bottom line that’s already bouncing back nicely from the pandemic. If Memphis was a car,...
How to plan financially ahead of a possible recession
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With fears of another recession, a financial advisor is sharing ways to prepare now. Mark Henry, Founder and CEO of Alloy Wealth Management, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the impact of rising interest rates, along with ways to start paying down credit card debit.
Slow Down Memphis celebrates 1-year anniversary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a year since the kickoff for the Slow Down Memphis campaign. One year ago, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) teamed up with Memphis Police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to reduce speeding violations, interstate shootings, reckless driving, and all other illegal activity.
Memphis rescue team’s return home from Kentucky floodwaters undetermined
HAZARD, Ky. (WMC) - Members of the Memphis task force that responded to the floodwaters of eastern Kentucky say they don’t know when they will come home. Last Thursday, 16 rescue specialists from Tennessee Task Force 1 (TN-TF1) were deployed in Hazard, Kentucky to assist state and local officials in water rescues and lifesaving efforts.
Pediatrician shares most common youth sports hazards & how to prevent injury
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is a new school year and kids are already returning to organized sports. Dr. Christina Johns, one of the county’s top pediatric emergency care physicians, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the most common youth sports hazards, along with what parents need to know to avoid injury and heatstroke.
Female pedestrian struck by gold Camry
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 2300 block of Summer. At 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian crash on 2300 block of Summer. A gold Camry had struck the victim. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Downtown shooting victim flags down officers for help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after Memphis police say they were flagged down by a shooting victim downtown at 5:26 p.m. on Saturday evening. The man was discovered at the intersection of Hernando Street and Vance Avenue. The known suspect fled on foot into a nearby wooded area, police say.
Toddler in hospital after overdose
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A toddler was taken to the hospital for an overdose on Friday. Memphis police confirmed that an approximately one-year-old girl was transported to LeBonheur Hospital after coming into contact with a straw with “drugs” on it. Memphis police were called to a home on...
Two million dollars worth of jewelry stolen from Oak Court Mall, police says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eight suspects steal two million dollars of jewelry from a Macy’s. On July 12, 2022, Loss prevention for Macy’s reported that eight men ran into the store at 4545 Poplar Avenue and smashed the jewelry display taking the jewelry. The men ran out of...
Man critically injured in stabbing at Memphis gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a stabbing at a Memphis gas station Thursday night. At 11:10 p.m. Memphis police officers responded to the scene at 777 Poplar Avenue -- a Valero gas station. Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital. No suspect information is...
Man shot, killed overnight near Getwell Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting overnight near Getwell Road, police say. Officers responded to the shooting on Willowview Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a man suffering gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Anyone with information about the investigation is...
Brooks Museum announces Dr. Zoe Kahr as new executive director
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Board of Trustees of the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art announced on Friday that it has chosen Dr. Zoe Kahr to lead the museum as its new executive director. Kahr comes to Memphis from her current position as the deputy director for curatorial and planning...
District Attorney-elect Steve Mulroy speaks on campaign’s end and upcoming transition of power
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fresh off the Shelby County election results, Shelby County District Attorney-elect Steve Mulroy says he’s relieved that the campaign is finally over. “This is truly, legitimately, a historic election — the first Democratic DA elected in Shelby County,” Mulroy said. The former UofM...
Body found on Elvis Presley Boulevard, police say cause of death unknown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a “man-down” call Sunday evening at the intersection of East Brooks Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard, where a man’s body was found lying on the ground in front of a public bench. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
