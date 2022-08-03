Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares 6 new spots

Read on www.actionnews5.com
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Memphis Kitchen Co-Op aims to kickstart careers of up-and-coming chefs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Supporting your up-and-coming chef is a lot easier in the Memphis area thanks to a center called the Memphis Kitchen Co-op that opened last year. “When you buy from the Memphis Kitchen Co-Op, you are really supporting a vendor who maybe working just themselves. They may not have any employees or any help, but this is a dream of theirs,” co-owner Molly McCracken said.
DeSoto Times Today
Whataburger definitely worth the wait
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Whataburger. 176 Goodman Road East.
Memphis lottery player wins $100K Powerball
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis lottery player won $100,000 from Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The winner matched four out of five white balls along with the red Powerball to win $50,000. The player also chose and won the Power Play feature for another $50,000. The ticket was sold at Citgo Express in the 5300 block of […]
actionnews5.com
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s a list of 5 things to do in the Mid-South this weekend!. Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival: This is the 4th Annual Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival. Tickets include admission, a souvenier tasting glass, over 90 different beverage samples and a portion of the benefits go to Merge Memphis. Food will be available for purchase.
actionnews5.com
FedEx St. Jude Championship expected to boost Memphis economy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is about to score an economic hole in one. Tourism officials said the FedEx St. Jude Championship taking place in Memphis next week will boost a bottom line that’s already bouncing back nicely from the pandemic. If Memphis was a car,...
BROAD DAYLIGHT! Motorist Injured in Carjacking at Collierville Kroger
DEVELOPING STORY: A motorist was injured during a carjacking in broad daylight at the Kroger gas station. The attack happened at the Houston Levee supermarket. Eyewitnesses tell KWAM NewsTalk Memphis the thugs rolled up on the woman as she was filling up her car. They allegedly slammed her hand in the door as they bolted from the crime scene.
DeSoto Times Today
The best beans, ‘maters, and melons around
Alvin Ferlock has been a familiar sight in Hernando for over 30 years. From May 25 until Halloween, Ferlock can be found by the railroad crossing selling fresh produce out of his truck and trailer to locals, folks passing by, and even regular customers from as far away as Kansas and Missouri.
colliervilleh-i.com
Hot Air Balloon Festival Returning to Collierville
A hot air balloon festival will be returning to Collierville in the same location as last year but under a new name – Collierville Balloon Festival and new dates, Sept. 16–18. The non-profit organization, Collierville Balloon Festival, is hosting this community event. Proceeds from the festival will go...
actionnews5.com
Man shot in Downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting that happened on B-B King and Beale around 3:24 Sunday morning. According to Memphis police, a man was shot and transported in critical condition. MPD confirmed that the victim is in non-critical condition. There is no suspect information at this...
actionnews5.com
Pickering’s bicycle kick goal on debut seals 3-1 win for Memphis 901 FC
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 17-year-old Nighte Pickering, signed by Memphis 901 FC earlier this week as the youngest player in team history, scored a stunning bicycle kick in the 88th minute to seal a 3-1 win for Memphis over Hartford Athletic. The win moves 901 FC back into third place...
desotocountynews.com
Taylor leaves Horn Lake for Byhalia chamber position
You may have noticed recently on social media from the Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce that it is looking for a new Executive Director. That is because the current executive director Laura Taylor is leaving to take on a similar role with the Byhalia Area Chamber of Commerce. The Byhalia...
DeSoto Times Today
Whataburger coming to Horn Lake
Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
actionnews5.com
The Salvation Army to host back-to-school supply drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As kids get back into the swing of a new school year, school supplies are crucial to help them succeed. This year, The Salvation Army of Memphis is once again teaming up with Walmart to help local families in need get school supplies. That’s why they...
actionnews5.com
How to plan financially ahead of a possible recession
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With fears of another recession, a financial advisor is sharing ways to prepare now. Mark Henry, Founder and CEO of Alloy Wealth Management, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the impact of rising interest rates, along with ways to start paying down credit card debit.
Shots fired at employees inside Tennessee Taco Bell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police have released pictures of a man they say fired several shots at employees inside a Taco Bell in Frayser, Tennessee. It happened around midnight on July 28 at the business in the 2100 block of Frayser Boulevard. Police said at least four workers were inside the business when a man […]
actionnews5.com
Female pedestrian struck by gold Camry
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 2300 block of Summer. At 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian crash on 2300 block of Summer. A gold Camry had struck the victim. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
tigerdroppings.com
Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right
The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
rejournals.com
Berkadia closes $45 million refinance for 827-unit apartment community in Memphis
Berkadia has arranged the $45 million recapitalization of Residences at Lakeview, an 827-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee. Senior Managing Director Mitch Sinberg, Managing Directors Brad Williamson, Matthew Robbins and Scott Wadler and Senior Analyst Mike Basinski of Berkadia Miami and Boca Raton secured the financing on behalf of the ownership, a Joint Venture between Atlas Real Estate Partners and West End Capital Group, two private real estate investment firms based in New York and Washington, DC.
Fox Meadows apartment complex set to lose utilities in days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A termination of utilities services notice has left hundreds of tenants at a Fox Meadows apartment complex scrambling, as they prepare for their utilities to be cut off. In less than a week, tenants living at Highland Hills apartments will have their utilities cut off, after Memphis Light Gas and Water served […]
