COUNTY COMMISSIONERS CALL FOR REMOVAL OF COUNTY EXTENSION AGENT

Local boy makes good...Gee is new Lufkin City Manager
The Lufkin City Council has selected Jasper native and high school graduate Kevin Gee as the next city manager. Gee is not new to city government or public works. He had been serving as the interim manager since February of this year. Prior to that, Gee served as director of public works.
ACTIVE SHOOTER CONFERENCE BEFORE CLASSES START IN KENNARD
KENNARD – The Houston County Sheriff’s Department held another of its active shooter conferences for local school districts. Kennard Independent School District (KISD) was the site of the latest conference Friday, Aug. 5. Teachers and administrators gathered in the administration building to hear the presentation by Houston County...
North Cherokee Water Supply issues mandatory water restriction
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - North Cherokee Water Supply Corporation has restricted outside watering. Homes with even addresses are permitted to water Mondays and Wednesdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Homes with odd addresses are permitted to water Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Check the...
CROCKETT FIRE DEPARTMENT PROMOTES FIRE SAFETY AT LOCAL DAY CARE
CROCKETT – Crockett Fire Department (CFD) took a trip to visit the New Beginnings Day Care in Crockett. The children were excited to see the truck and enjoyed wearing the fire hats too. Fire safety is crucial this year. The dry climate and extreme heat have caused the burn ban to remain in effect.
SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE IN OAKHURST COMMUNITY
The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a location on Oak Hurst Creek Drive at the request of the Porter Fire Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. A suspicious package was found on a front porch of a home. The Bomb Unit of the Fire Marshal arrived but due to the makeup of the package, they were unable to determine the contents. Using specialized equipment they safely moved it to a location in Harris County where they were able to gain access to the contents. IT was found to be harmless. However, they did learn who placed the package and a warrant is being issued for his arrest.
FOR A LUCKY FEW, A TASTE OF SOMETHING THEY CALL “RAIN”
HOUSTON COUNTY – When Pharaoh’s troops first marched into Lebanon, they were confused by all of the water that fell from the sky. “Why does the Nile fall from the sky here?” Many had never seen a real rainstorm in their lives. This summer many in Houston County can sympathize with that sentiment. Friday afternoon brought a few drops to some areas of the county – not nearly what we need, but this year – we must take what we can get.
Woodville driver involved in a Polk County crash
A Woodville woman was involved in a late Thursday afternoon crash in Polk County. It happened shortly after 4:00 on Highway 190 in the Indian Springs Community, about 10 miles east of Livingston. Polk County Today is reporting information from the Texas Department of Public Safety that says Angela Vanek,...
BURN BAN REMAINS IN EFFECT
HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Commissioner’s Court held its bi-weekly meeting on Tuesday July 26. The meeting was called to order by Judge Jim Lovell and after a prayer, the pledge of allegiance was said to the US and Texas flags. The court unanimously agreed to extend...
KILER THE K9 – MAN’S AND CROCKETT POLICE DEPARTMENT’S BEST FRIEND
CROCKETT – For the first time, Houston County has an active K9 unit on call and ready to sniff out everything from narcotics to fleeing suspects. Kiler (pronounced ‘kai-ler’) is a three-year-old Belgian shepherd who works with Crockett Police Department (CPD) officer Nathan Key. The Belgian shepherd...
SUNDAY SITDOWN – DAVID FRANKLIN
This is a series of reports the Messenger will be doing each Sunday about local pastors in our area. To see the full interview, check out the video at the end of this article. The Messenger would like to thank Cutshaw Chevrolet in Grapeland for sponsoring this week’s edition.
Police investigate three local Fairfield businesses for illegal drug trafficking
FAIRFIELD, Texas — Three local businesses in Fairfield have been shut down due to trafficking of illegal substances being sold out the stores, according to the Freestone County Sheriff's Office. A two month investigation revealed each one of the three stores was selling products containing THC that was over...
Violin and Viola Lessons Offered By Will Johnson Messenger Reporter HOUSTON COUNTY – The oldest county in Texas has a rich musical past and present. With...
Truck Hauling Cattle Flips In Fairfield
A truck hauling over 100 head of cattle flipped due to a brake failure while turning on North Bound Exit 198 in Fairfield, Friday, Aug. 5. The first reported call on the incident occurred at 11:08 a.m. according to Albert Gallegos with the Fairfield Police Department. The sheriff’s office called...
Affidavit: Nacogdoches man arrested for setting fires, badgering deputies
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies in Nacogdoches County have arrested a man for setting a series of fires in the woods and throwing trash can lids at cars, according to an affidavit. Enoc Morua Juarez, 34, was booked in the Nacogdoches County Jail on Aug. 3 and is being...
HUNG JURY CAUSES MISTRIAL IN CASE OF FORMER GRAPELAND TEACHER
PALESTINE – A hung jury of 10-2 caused a mistrial in the case of a former Grapeland teacher accused of sexual assault of a minor. Melissa Singer was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury in May of 2019 charging her with continual sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age.
Did You Know There is a Legal Casino About 2 Hours South of Tyler, TX?
We all know about the boats in Shreveport. Just head over the Texas border and win some real money, right? Well, did you know there is a legitimate Indian Gaming Casino located about two hours south of Tyler, TX? Just a little bit past Lufkin, as a matter of fact.
WebXtra: Burger battle heats up among Nacogdoches restaurants
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Brick Street Burger Battle is challenging people to taste test burgers from restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches to find the very best one. KTRE’S Avery Gorman was one of the judges for the preview of the burger battle, which promotes the restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches.
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix
Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
Popular Lufkin Bakeshop Opening Brand New Location In Nacogdoches, Texas
We have a sneak peek of the newest bakery in Nacogdoches. The Grandough Baking Company staff have been spending their summer vacation working to open a new location. Grandough Bakery's only location, as of right now, is at 1705 Feagin Drive in Lufkin. Currently they are closed until Monday, August 8th for Summer Vacation.
