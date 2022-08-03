ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, TX

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS CALL FOR REMOVAL OF COUNTY EXTENSION AGENT

By Greg Ritchie
messenger-news.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on messenger-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjas.com

Local boy makes good...Gee is new Lufkin City Manager

The Lufkin City Council has selected Jasper native and high school graduate Kevin Gee as the next city manager. Gee is not new to city government or public works. He had been serving as the interim manager since February of this year. Prior to that, Gee served as director of public works.
LUFKIN, TX
messenger-news.com

ACTIVE SHOOTER CONFERENCE BEFORE CLASSES START IN KENNARD

KENNARD – The Houston County Sheriff’s Department held another of its active shooter conferences for local school districts. Kennard Independent School District (KISD) was the site of the latest conference Friday, Aug. 5. Teachers and administrators gathered in the administration building to hear the presentation by Houston County...
KENNARD, TX
KLTV

North Cherokee Water Supply issues mandatory water restriction

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - North Cherokee Water Supply Corporation has restricted outside watering. Homes with even addresses are permitted to water Mondays and Wednesdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Homes with odd addresses are permitted to water Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Check the...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
messenger-news.com

CROCKETT FIRE DEPARTMENT PROMOTES FIRE SAFETY AT LOCAL DAY CARE

CROCKETT – Crockett Fire Department (CFD) took a trip to visit the New Beginnings Day Care in Crockett. The children were excited to see the truck and enjoyed wearing the fire hats too. Fire safety is crucial this year. The dry climate and extreme heat have caused the burn ban to remain in effect.
CROCKETT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston County, TX
Government
County
Houston County, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Prairie View, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE IN OAKHURST COMMUNITY

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a location on Oak Hurst Creek Drive at the request of the Porter Fire Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. A suspicious package was found on a front porch of a home. The Bomb Unit of the Fire Marshal arrived but due to the makeup of the package, they were unable to determine the contents. Using specialized equipment they safely moved it to a location in Harris County where they were able to gain access to the contents. IT was found to be harmless. However, they did learn who placed the package and a warrant is being issued for his arrest.
messenger-news.com

FOR A LUCKY FEW, A TASTE OF SOMETHING THEY CALL “RAIN”

HOUSTON COUNTY – When Pharaoh’s troops first marched into Lebanon, they were confused by all of the water that fell from the sky. “Why does the Nile fall from the sky here?” Many had never seen a real rainstorm in their lives. This summer many in Houston County can sympathize with that sentiment. Friday afternoon brought a few drops to some areas of the county – not nearly what we need, but this year – we must take what we can get.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Woodville driver involved in a Polk County crash

A Woodville woman was involved in a late Thursday afternoon crash in Polk County. It happened shortly after 4:00 on Highway 190 in the Indian Springs Community, about 10 miles east of Livingston. Polk County Today is reporting information from the Texas Department of Public Safety that says Angela Vanek,...
POLK COUNTY, TX
messenger-news.com

BURN BAN REMAINS IN EFFECT

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Commissioner’s Court held its bi-weekly meeting on Tuesday July 26. The meeting was called to order by Judge Jim Lovell and after a prayer, the pledge of allegiance was said to the US and Texas flags. The court unanimously agreed to extend...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Ritchie
Person
Jim Lovell
messenger-news.com

SUNDAY SITDOWN – DAVID FRANKLIN

This is a series of reports the Messenger will be doing each Sunday about local pastors in our area. To see the full interview, check out the video at the end of this article. The Messenger would like to thank Cutshaw Chevrolet in Grapeland for sponsoring this week’s edition.
ELKHART, TX
messenger-news.com

Features

Violin and Viola Lessons Offered By Will Johnson Messenger Reporter HOUSTON COUNTY – The oldest county in Texas has a rich musical past and present. With...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#Politics Local#County#Messenger
fairfield-recorder.com

Truck Hauling Cattle Flips In Fairfield

A truck hauling over 100 head of cattle flipped due to a brake failure while turning on North Bound Exit 198 in Fairfield, Friday, Aug. 5. The first reported call on the incident occurred at 11:08 a.m. according to Albert Gallegos with the Fairfield Police Department. The sheriff’s office called...
FAIRFIELD, TX
messenger-news.com

HUNG JURY CAUSES MISTRIAL IN CASE OF FORMER GRAPELAND TEACHER

PALESTINE – A hung jury of 10-2 caused a mistrial in the case of a former Grapeland teacher accused of sexual assault of a minor. Melissa Singer was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury in May of 2019 charging her with continual sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age.
GRAPELAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KLTV

WebXtra: Burger battle heats up among Nacogdoches restaurants

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Brick Street Burger Battle is challenging people to taste test burgers from restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches to find the very best one. KTRE’S Avery Gorman was one of the judges for the preview of the burger battle, which promotes the restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix

Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy