'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Addresses Whether Jay Will See Spirits in Season 2 of CBS Sitcom
Following the events of the Ghosts Season 1 finale which found Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar) falling through to the basement after their front entrance caved in upon welcoming B&B guests, fans are curious if the potential injury sustained by Jay means he too will have the ability to see the Woodstone Mansion ghosts like his wife. After all, the Season 2 teaser shared at San Diego Comic-Con last month hinted at some possibility, though nothing has been confirmed. While chatting with Collider at the show's first panel at the world-famous event on July 21, Ambudkar admitted he sees Jay acquiring such abilities as a "temporary thing" — if it were to ever transpire, that is.
Roger Earl Mosley, Original 'Magnum P.I.' Star, Dead at 83
Roger Earl Mosley, who played helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin on the original Magnum, P.I., has died. He was 83. Mosley starred alongside Tom Selleck during the show's entire run, from 1980 to 1988. Mosley appeared in two episodes of the remake series starring Jay Hernandez. Mosley's daughter, Ch-a Mosley,...
'Ghosts' Cast Cut up in Hilarious Blooper Reel Ahead of CBS Sitcom's Season 2
The smash hit sitcom Ghosts is known for making us laugh every Thursday on CBS, but it also makes the beloved cast get in stitches while filming. The record-breaking freshman series Ghosts took center stage during the first day of San Diego Comic-Con last month with members of the cast and crew spilling secrets about the hit new CBS comedy. The panel included a screening of a hilarious bloopers reel, which was also shared on Twitter for those not in San Diego.
'The View' Announces 2 New Permanent Co-Hosts for Season 26
Following a recent stint of guest co-hosts including the return of Elisabeth Hasselbeck this week, The View has officially confirmed two new hosts — though they will be quite familiar to show viewers. On Thursday, panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg made the announcement revealing how Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin are confirmed as full-time hosts alongside her daytime co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines for the upcoming Season 26.
Netflix's Big Budget New Show Soars to No. 1
The new Netflix original series The Sandman premiered at number 1 on the streamer's Top 10 list, to the delight of fans everywhere. The show premiered on Friday, Aug. 5 and soared instantly to the number 1 spot on the TV shows list. This is a much-needed victory for Netflix, and vindication for fans who have wanted to see this story adapted to the screen for decades.
'The Office' Star Suggests the 'Ship Has Sailed' on Potential Revival Plans With Original Cast
The Office star B.J. Novak has suggested that the "ship has sailed" on any potential revival plans with the show's original cast. Speaking on The Deadline Podcast, Novak was asked about the chances of a reunion series with all the stars, to which he replied, "I don't know contractually, but I know spiritually, it's a pure Greg Daniels thing (decision). Everyone knows he is the person who controls the rights to The Office, spiritually, creatively the American Office."
Kim Kardashian Shows off 'Painful' Stomach Tightening Treatment in New Photos
Beauty might be skin deep, but for the world's most famous reality TV star it's all part of a treatment plan. Hulu's The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian announced she had undergone a new procedure to trim her belly. The reality star called it "a game changer!" in her Aug. 3 Instagram Story, accompanied by a photo of a reddened abdomen after she underwent the Morpheous laser treatment. "I think this is my fave laser, but it's painful [laugh out loud], but worth it!"
Netflix's 'The Sandman' Is the Adaptation Fans Have Been Dreaming About
Netflix's highly-anticipated adaptation of The Sandman premiered this weekend, and fans are not disappointed. The screen take on the seminal 1989 comic book has received rave reviews, and has stirred up a glowing conversation on social media. After years of calling this franchise "unfilmable," many fans are either surprised or vindicated.
What Jane Lynch Thinks About Lea Michele Joining 'Funny Girl' She's Exiting
There are some big casting changes coming to Broadway's Funny Girl. Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch are set to exit while Lea Michele has been tapped to take over the starring role from Feldstein. Now, Lynch is speaking out about her own Funny Girl exit while also addressing the fact that her former Glee co-star is joining the production.
Netflix Just Removed 'Forrest Gump' and 'You've Got Mail'
Netflix dropped two of Tom Hanks' most popular movies this past week — Forrest Gump and You've Got Mail. Both movies were scheduled to leave the streaming service on Sunday, July 31, and sure enough, they are gone now. Netflix publishes a bittersweet list every month advertising which movies...
Rosie O'Donnell Responds to Daughter Vivienne's Criticism Over 'Normal' Upbringing on TikTok
Rosie O'Donnell clarified her comments after daughter Vivienne said she did not have a "normal" upbringing. She shared a TikTok on August 5, explaining her previous response to her daughter's video about her childhood. Although O'Donnell initially joked that she was "normal," she later acknowledged that she was wrong, conceding...
'Summer Camp Island' Creator Speaks out Amid Cancellation Fears, HBO Max Changes
Summer Camp Island creator Julia Pott was "assured" the sixth and final season of the acclaimed Cartoon Network Studios series will be released next year, she told fans of the show Friday. The new episodes were scheduled to appear on HBO Max on June 9, but the show was delayed suddenly three days earlier. Summer Camp Island fans peppered Pott with questions about the show's future in recent days following Warner Bros. Discovery's changes at HBO Max last week.
'Thirteen Lives' Stars Tom Bateman, Sahajak 'Poo' Boonthankit Detail Intimidating Moments Amid Filming (Exclusive)
Thirteen Lives, the new film from iconic director Ron Howard, recounts the incredible true story of the extraordinarily collaborative global efforts to rescue a Thai soccer team who become trapped in the Tham Luang cave network during an unexpected rainstorm. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, actors Sahajak "Poo" Boonthankit and Tom Bateman, shared details about some of the more "ungraceful" behind-the-scenes moments that took place during the shoot. In the film, Bateman portrays Chris Jewell one of the cave divers who came to assist in the rescue attempts, and Boonthankit plays then-Thai governor Narongsak Osatanakorn.
'Outlander' Prequel Series Officially in the Works
The fate of Outlander may be up in the air, but even if Season 7 is the last, fans can be certain of one thing – it won't be the last of the Frasers. As production continues on Outlander Season 7, Starz announced Friday that an Outlander spinoff, titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood, is officially in the works. The confirmation came after news first surfaced in February that a prequel series was being eyed.
John Legend says it was Chrissy Teigen’s ‘really powerful, wise decision’ to share miscarriage news
John Legend has admitted he was initially “hesitant” about sharing the sad news that he and Chrissy Teigen had suffered a miscarriage.Earlier this week, Teigen announced that the couple – who married in 2013 – are expecting their third child.The news comes almost two years after they lost their son Jack when she was 20 weeks pregnant in October 2020. At the time, Teigen said the parents were in “the kind of deep pain you only hear about and have never felt before”.Reflecting on the tragedy, Legend said it was Teigen’s idea to share their experience with the public.“It...
Roseanna Christiansen, 'Dallas' Star, Dead at 71
Roseanna Christiansen, the Ewing family's devoted maid on Dallas and a replacement for Florence on The Jeffersons, has died at 71. The actress is best known for the pair of roles, covering similar territory while also showing her talents as an actor. Christiansen officially died back on July 14 at...
Zachary Levi Reveals the Freak Accident That Sent Him to the ER
Zachary Levi just opened up about an accident he had that sent him to the emergency room. While promoting his upcoming film Shazam! Fury of the Gods on IMDb, the 41-year-old actor talked about an accident he had that involved the video game console Nintendo Wii. "Okay, so what happened...
'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Got Physical While Prepping Dance for 'So You Think You Can Dance' Couple
A popular Dancing With the Stars couple ended up getting physical with each other while preparing a dance routine for a So You Think You Can Dance couple. Sasha Farber and Emma Slater recently appeared on an episode of the Fox dancing competition back in July, helping to choreograph and a Jive dance for Keaton Kermode and Ezra Sosa. This is the "first same-sex Latin ballroom number performed in the series' history."
James Caan's Cause of Death: What to Know
Actor James Caan passed away on Wednesday, July 6, but fans did not learn the details until several weeks later. At the end of July, TMZ obtained Caan's death certificate revealing that his official cause of death was a combination of heart issues, including a heart attack. Caan was 82 years old when he died.
'First Kill' Cancellation Sparks Fan Petition to Save Netflix Series
First Kill fans are out for blood after Netflix canceled the young adult drama, despite the series having logged multiple days on the streaming charts. Following the Tuesday announcement that Netflix had driven a stake into the series after just a single, well-performing season, fans are rallying together in a last-ditch effort to save First Kill, with a Change.org petition garnering thousands of signatures.
