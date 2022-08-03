'The Challenge: USA' Stars Swim for Survival in Toughest Task Yet (Exclusive)

Read on popculture.com
Luke Bryan Clears up Broken Finger Reports After Wife's Post
Luke Bryan wants everybody to know that he did not break his finger on a roller coaster. Following an Instagram post by his wife, Caroline, that claimed she had a twisted ankle and Bryan had a broken finger, the American Idol judge had to speak out. "I did not break...
Kevin Federline Breaks Silence on Britney Spears, Claims Their Kids Are Avoiding Her on Purpose
Kevin Federline says his kids don't want to see Britney Spears right now. During an extensive interview with DailyMail, the singer's ex-husband discussed how he and their two boys, Jayden and Sean, are currently relating with Spears. In exclusive interviews set to air on ITV news this week, Federline and...
'The View' Announces 2 New Permanent Co-Hosts for Season 26
Following a recent stint of guest co-hosts including the return of Elisabeth Hasselbeck this week, The View has officially confirmed two new hosts — though they will be quite familiar to show viewers. On Thursday, panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg made the announcement revealing how Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin are confirmed as full-time hosts alongside her daytime co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines for the upcoming Season 26.
'The Office' Star Suggests the 'Ship Has Sailed' on Potential Revival Plans With Original Cast
The Office star B.J. Novak has suggested that the "ship has sailed" on any potential revival plans with the show's original cast. Speaking on The Deadline Podcast, Novak was asked about the chances of a reunion series with all the stars, to which he replied, "I don't know contractually, but I know spiritually, it's a pure Greg Daniels thing (decision). Everyone knows he is the person who controls the rights to The Office, spiritually, creatively the American Office."
'Ghosts' Cast Cut up in Hilarious Blooper Reel Ahead of CBS Sitcom's Season 2
The smash hit sitcom Ghosts is known for making us laugh every Thursday on CBS, but it also makes the beloved cast get in stitches while filming. The record-breaking freshman series Ghosts took center stage during the first day of San Diego Comic-Con last month with members of the cast and crew spilling secrets about the hit new CBS comedy. The panel included a screening of a hilarious bloopers reel, which was also shared on Twitter for those not in San Diego.
Golf-Buhai credits mental coach for Women's British Open win
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Throwing away a five-shot lead on the final day of a major would previously have sent Ashleigh Buhai into panic mode but the South African said her work with a sports psychologist helped her stay calm and claim the Women's British Open on Sunday.
'Summer Camp Island' Creator Speaks out Amid Cancellation Fears, HBO Max Changes
Summer Camp Island creator Julia Pott was "assured" the sixth and final season of the acclaimed Cartoon Network Studios series will be released next year, she told fans of the show Friday. The new episodes were scheduled to appear on HBO Max on June 9, but the show was delayed suddenly three days earlier. Summer Camp Island fans peppered Pott with questions about the show's future in recent days following Warner Bros. Discovery's changes at HBO Max last week.
'Thirteen Lives' Stars Tom Bateman, Sahajak 'Poo' Boonthankit Detail Intimidating Moments Amid Filming (Exclusive)
Thirteen Lives, the new film from iconic director Ron Howard, recounts the incredible true story of the extraordinarily collaborative global efforts to rescue a Thai soccer team who become trapped in the Tham Luang cave network during an unexpected rainstorm. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, actors Sahajak "Poo" Boonthankit and Tom Bateman, shared details about some of the more "ungraceful" behind-the-scenes moments that took place during the shoot. In the film, Bateman portrays Chris Jewell one of the cave divers who came to assist in the rescue attempts, and Boonthankit plays then-Thai governor Narongsak Osatanakorn.
'American Pickers' Fans Calling Show a 'Flop' Since Frank Fritz's Exit
Critics of American Pickers believe the show is no longer relevant without its fired co-host Frank Fritz. Viewers criticized host Mike Wolfe after he recently promoted a brand new episode on Twitter. "Team AntiqueArchIowahere! All NEW episode of American Pickers drops tomorrow night 9/8c on History," Mike wrote. In the...
Colin Farrell Compares 'Batman' Penguin Costume to Rescue Diver Suit in 'Thirteen Lives' (Exclusive)
Thirteen Lives star Colin Farrell might have spent a lot time in the survival biopic wearing a wetsuit and heavy air tanks but the actor admits it was a significant difference from the Penguin costume he wore in The Batman. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Farrell, as well as his co-stars Tom Bateman and Sahajak "Poo" Boonthankit, talked about the new film and the vigorous work it took to tell this story as realistically as possible. Thirteen Lives stars Farrell and Bateman — along with Viggo Mortensen, Joel Edgerton, and Paul Gleeson — as part of the rescue diving team who helped save a Thai soccer team who become trapped in the Tham Luang cave network during an unexpected rainstorm.
'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Addresses Whether Jay Will See Spirits in Season 2 of CBS Sitcom
Following the events of the Ghosts Season 1 finale which found Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar) falling through to the basement after their front entrance caved in upon welcoming B&B guests, fans are curious if the potential injury sustained by Jay means he too will have the ability to see the Woodstone Mansion ghosts like his wife. After all, the Season 2 teaser shared at San Diego Comic-Con last month hinted at some possibility, though nothing has been confirmed. While chatting with Collider at the show's first panel at the world-famous event on July 21, Ambudkar admitted he sees Jay acquiring such abilities as a "temporary thing" — if it were to ever transpire, that is.
Viggo Mortenson Discusses 'Immersive' Cave Diving Training for 'Thirteen Lives' (Exclusive)
Thirteen Lives is a new movie from Ron Howard, recounting the harrowing global rescue efforts in Thailand, after a team of junior league soccer players became trapped in a series of caves when rainfall caused flooding in the tunnels. Among the incredible cast are Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, Tom Bateman and Paul Gleeson. The five men portray the team of expert cave divers who devised the unorthodox plan to free the team before the caves flooded more, or they ran out of air.
'First Kill' Cancellation Sparks Fan Petition to Save Netflix Series
First Kill fans are out for blood after Netflix canceled the young adult drama, despite the series having logged multiple days on the streaming charts. Following the Tuesday announcement that Netflix had driven a stake into the series after just a single, well-performing season, fans are rallying together in a last-ditch effort to save First Kill, with a Change.org petition garnering thousands of signatures.
Chase Rice Is 'Fired up' Over Forthcoming Album Amid New Single Release (Exclusive)
Country star Chase Rice has a brand new album on the way that he's "fired up" about, and now he's dropped a brand new single called "Key West and Colorado." The new track is a catchy, classic-sounding country tune about love lost that finds Rice reflecting on how sometimes you "gotta get a little lost to get a little found." In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Rich offered some insight into the track, which plays as the perfect summer jam.
John Legend says it was Chrissy Teigen’s ‘really powerful, wise decision’ to share miscarriage news
John Legend has admitted he was initially “hesitant” about sharing the sad news that he and Chrissy Teigen had suffered a miscarriage.Earlier this week, Teigen announced that the couple – who married in 2013 – are expecting their third child.The news comes almost two years after they lost their son Jack when she was 20 weeks pregnant in October 2020. At the time, Teigen said the parents were in “the kind of deep pain you only hear about and have never felt before”.Reflecting on the tragedy, Legend said it was Teigen’s idea to share their experience with the public.“It...
Zachary Levi Reveals the Freak Accident That Sent Him to the ER
Zachary Levi just opened up about an accident he had that sent him to the emergency room. While promoting his upcoming film Shazam! Fury of the Gods on IMDb, the 41-year-old actor talked about an accident he had that involved the video game console Nintendo Wii. "Okay, so what happened...
Lil Wayne Promises 'Tha Carter VI' Is 'Coming Soon' During Young Money Reunion at OVO Fest
Lil Wayne's long-promised album Tha Cater VI may be on the way at last. The rapper took the stage this weekend at the OVO Fest 2022 where he told the crowd: "I'm working on Carter VI, coming soon!" The cover of the album then showed on the jumbotron behind him.
'Thirteen Lives' Star Joel Edgerton Reflects on Dangerous 'First Taste of Diving' With His Father (Exclusive)
Prime Video's newest movie release is Thirteen Lives, a survival biopic that recounts the real-life 2018 story of a youth soccer team in Thailand, who became trapped in a series of caves after rainwater flooded the tunnels. The film follows the massive rescue effort, made up of military personnel and volunteers from across the globe, including a team of expert cave divers portrayed on-screen by Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, Tom Bateman and Paul Gleeson. PopCulture.com spoke with the cast, ahead of the film release, and during our conversation with Eggerton, Mortenson and Teeradon "James" Supapunpinyo, the former reflected on his the dangerous "first taste of diving" with his father when he was a teenager.
'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Got Physical While Prepping Dance for 'So You Think You Can Dance' Couple
A popular Dancing With the Stars couple ended up getting physical with each other while preparing a dance routine for a So You Think You Can Dance couple. Sasha Farber and Emma Slater recently appeared on an episode of the Fox dancing competition back in July, helping to choreograph and a Jive dance for Keaton Kermode and Ezra Sosa. This is the "first same-sex Latin ballroom number performed in the series' history."
Judith Durham, The Seekers Singer of 'Georgy Girl' Fame, Dead at 79
Australian folk music legend and lead singer of The Seekers, Judith Durham, has passed away at age 79. Universal Music Australia and Musicoast said Durham died on August 5 at Alfred Hospital in Melbourne after complications from chronic lung disease, reported ABC News. After joining The Seekers in 1963, she...
