Cedar Grove school board member resigns to avoid recall over gender identity survey

Relentless
4d ago
We need to rid school boards of every whacko like this. Our childrens' future depends on it!!!!!!!!!!
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
N.J. school board member resigns amid backlash over student survey about gender identity
A member of Cedar Grove’s school board criticized for her role in distributing a gender identity survey to students last year resigned this week after more than 3,000 local residents signed a petition for her ouster. Christine Dye, who served on the Essex County district’s board of education for...
Several changes made to Montclair school district calendar since first approval
Since first approving the 2022-23 school year calendar in May 2021, the Montclair Board of Education has made several revisions — changing the start and end dates for the school year, moving spring break and repeatedly adjusting when the district will celebrate certain holidays. Parents have voiced frustration over...
insidernj.com
Murphy Requests Independent Investigation into New Jersey City University’s Finances and Operations by State Comptroller
Governor Phil Murphy today sent a letter to the Office of the State Comptroller to request an investigation into the financial situation of New Jersey City University (NJCU). This request follows public reports that NJCU has gone from a $108 million surplus in 2014 to a $67 million deficit today, with another $156 million in debt.
newjerseymonitor.com
Governor asks state watchdog to examine state university’s flagging finances
Gov. Phil Murphy urged a state watchdog to delve into the flagging finances of New Jersey City University amid reports the state school had depleted its reserves and plunged itself into debt. Murphy’s request comes about a month after the university declared a financial emergency and its longtime president, Sue...
Gov. Murphy calls for investigation into NJCU finances
Gov. Phil Murphy is calling on the Office of the State Comptroller to investigate New Jersey City University’s finances and how the Jersey City school turned an $108 million surplus into a $67 million deficit in eight years. The governor cited reporting by The Jersey Journal in a news...
Here’s how you can join the fight against sexualizing kids in NJ (Opinion)
A few weeks ago I introduced you to Garwood Board of Education Member Sal Piarulli who introduced the resolution that shot down the State Board of Education's sexualized curriculum. Garwood was the first in the state to shoot down the radicalized curriculum. Now, at least 18 districts have followed suit...
New Jersey Globe
Statements on the Inflation Reduction Act
“After careful review, it is clear that the Inflation Reduction Act is good for the families and small businesses in northern New Jersey. This bill passes my key test that I’ve pushed for since day one: it does not raise taxes on individuals, families, or small businesses in my District. The Inflation Reduction Act makes no changes to personal income tax rates or those impacting small businesses. That has always been my red line, and it is the key to delivering affordability for our families. In fact, it cuts costs and represents a projected tax cut of more than $550 million for my District — more than $2,000 for every family.
Family of teen swimmer who drowned on N.J. waterfront sues city
The family of a 17-year-old who drowned while swimming in Perth Amboy two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the waterfront was dangerous at the time and city officials did nothing to protect swimmers. John Robert Vazquez, of Perth Amboy, suffered “fatal drowning injuries” on July 9,...
Newark Is So Dangerous, If You Sell Ice Cream After 4 pm, You Need to Hire a Security Guard
NEWARK, NJ – The city of Newark, New Jersey always gets a bad rap, but...
insidernj.com
An Intensified, Strident, Polarizing Tone
CHATHAM TOWNSHIP – Doug Cabana, a Morris County freeholder/commissioner since the late 1990’s, is usually fairly reserved in his public comments. But on Thursday night he railed against “privileged elitists,” namely Democrats, who he said have forgotten their roots. Still reacting to a large group of...
New Jersey Globe
New GOP candidate in Morris Township was part of Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol protest
Morris Township Republicans have picked Sherry Nardolillo, who took part in the January 6, 2021 protest at the U.S. Capitol and has voiced false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, as their candidate for a sudden vacancy on the township committee. Democrat Tara Olivo-Moore, who was elected last year,...
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming North Bergen building
A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood.
New York City Charged for Making Terroristic Threats on Voicemail at New Jersey Business
BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, N.J. – A Jamaica, Queens woman has been arrested and charged for making...
New Jersey communities celebrate National Night Out
The event – which takes place every Aug 2. – had nearly 200 towns celebrating in New Jersey .
Court documents: Edison day care worker threw 2-year-old, hit them in face with plastic cup
Court documents say the Edison day care worker charged with abusing a 2-year-old threw the child, and also hit them in the face with a plastic cup.
Edison, NJ daycare worker charged with abusing 2-year-old child
EDISON — A head teacher at a daycare for young children is accused of physically assaulting a 2-year-old. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said that Nusrat J. Ameen, 56, of Edison, was arrested on Monday. Ameen is charged with fourth-degree abuse and neglect. The incident at I Can Kids...
A longstanding Sam Ash store in N.J. has shuttered
A longstanding New Jersey music shop recently closed its doors. Sam Ash of Paramus shuttered on July 20, according to NorthJersey.com. It was located at 50 Route 4. The store had been open for about 50 years, according to NorthJersey.com, and signage already has been removed in anticipation of a demolition.
Teen Struck By Car In Morris County: DEVELOPING
A teen was struck by a car in Morris County, developing reports say. A 16-year-old girl was hit near 123 E. Main St. in Denville shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 5, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. An ambulance was called to the scene to evaluate the victim,...
Hempstead school officials call for increased patrols following 2 shootings near schools
News 12 has learned a bullet shattered a classroom window at Rhodes Academy over the weekend.
