Steelers add running back from Ohio State

LATROBE, PA (93.7 The Fan) – The shoulder injury to Jeremy McNichols and still in competition for a back-up running back, the Steelers are taking a chance on a former Ohio Stater.

Master Teague III will bring a lot more thickness to the position. Standing 5’11”, but 230-pounds, Teague ran for 1764 yards in 31 games (six starts) and 17 touchdowns with the Buckeyes. His best season as a redshirt freshman with 789 yards in 13 games with a 5.8 yards per rush and named Third Team All-Big 10. Teague had a 73-yard touchdown run at Northwestern that season.

He did have eight rushing touchdowns in only seven games in 2020 and named Second Team All-Big 10. That season he had a career-high 169 yards in a win over number nine Indiana.

He’s not an accomplished receiver out of the backfield, only 11 career catches for 118 yards.

His speed is underrated, he ran a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash at Ohio State's Pro Day and got his undergraduate degree in three years and is pursuing a Masters Degree

McNichols was not released, rather placed on the Reserve/Injured list.