Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Savannah Bananas win 2022 CPL Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas have won the 2022 Coastal Plain League Championship series. The Bananas beat Wilson Tobs 11-0, making it a two game sweep. This is their second consecutive Coastal Plain League Championship and the third in club history.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Voice Festival celebrating 10 years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s August - that means Savannah will be filled with the sound of opera as the Savannah Voice Festival returns and this time for its 10th anniversary season. Maria Zouves is the co-founder of the Voice Festival. She joined WTOC on Morning Break with executive...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Fabulous Equinox Orchestra hosting Big Band Birthday Bash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Beatles, Broadway, Big Band and Birthday wishes for one of Savannah’s most popular groups. Sounds like a lot will be going on at Plant Riverside District Monday night. The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra will be off the road for a rare local appearance to celebrate...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Jamaican independence celebrated in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A celebration of Jamaican culture took place in Savannah Saturday. The African American Cultural Center at the Beach Institute hosted a celebration for the 60th anniversary of Jamaican independence. Attendees enjoyed musical performances, speakers, and a full menu of Jamaican food. The event was put on in...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Operation Move-In begins at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday was a big day for 350 students as they move onto Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus. Four hundred more are expected to move in on Saturday. Operation Move-In. A day full of unloading cars and stepping to a new home for some and a familiar place for others.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Summer Bonanza hosts media institute for kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A youth mentor summer program is wrapping up this years activities with a media institute for their junior journalist. Summer Bonanza leaders mentored 80 children from ages six to 17 every Saturday since school ended in May. Over the summer, children joined the Georgia Southern Chapter...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern students move-in to the Statesboro campus

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 4,500 of Georgia Southern’s 20,000 students in Statesboro move on to campus this weekend. university leaders say they try to make the process as personable as they do efficient - rain or shine. It’s the busiest weekend in the Boro with thousands of...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Popeye

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes the Humane Society for Greater Savannah comes to the rescue of their rescue animals. Like with Popeye, who arrived at the shelter with a couple of health issues, but got fixed right up. Rachel Bryan is the medical operations manager for the Humane Society and...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Railroad crossing signals not working near East 37th & Habersham

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Near the intersection of East 37th and Habersham as a train was coming through today, it appeared that one of the train’s crew actually got off the train, walked out ahead of it to stop traffic at the intersections where the lights and gates aren’t working.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Coyote raids at least five sea turtle nests on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island has had a record breaking year when it comes to turtle nests on the island and as of right now there are 35. The DNR says a coyote has gotten into five of the island’s nests. One of which, was completely destroyed and eaten through.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Ramp from Chatham Parkway onto EB I-16 has reopened

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The ramp from Chatham Parkway onto EB I-16 has reopened. Savannah Police says the tractor trailer has been cleared from the ramp. The ramp from Chatham Parkway onto eastbound I-16 is closed, according to Savannah Police. Savannah Police say the ramp is closed due to...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

River Street reopened after ongoing water rescue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE- River Street has reopened after a closure caused by an ongoing water rescue Sunday evening. A person ended up in the Savannah River, and officials are working to determine how it happened. The search has been called off for the night but will resume Monday...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

River Street blocked off due to ongoing water rescue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A significant portion of River Street is blocked off due to an ongoing water rescue. Chatham Emergency Services Officials say they were dispatched to a water rescue before 7 p.m. Sunday. WTOC has a crew on the scene, and they say River Street is blocked from...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

What is the Glynn County Buc-ee’s impact on nearby exits?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Buc-ee’s will soon be the newest addition to Glynn County at exit 42 on I-95. What does this mean for exits nearby?. Officials with the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce say they’re looking forward to the new development just down the interstate and they will continue their marketing plan to bring visitors to this exit as well.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Three people injured after shooting in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton Police say three people are injured after a shooting Sunday afternoon. Police say two cars were traveling north on New Riverside Road after 2 p.m. Sunday, when people in the cars started shooting at each other. Three people were taken to the hospital with gunshot...
BLUFFTON, SC

