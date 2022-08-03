State COVID-19 cases & emergency room visits down from last week

Read on www.witn.com
Former community college head paid four months salary to leave early
(WITN) - Former North Carolina Community College System President Thomas Stith will get four months’ salary as part of a severance deal he signed with the system last month when he resigned under pressure. WRAL reports that the system released that deal Friday after a week-and-a-half of requests from...
Eastern Carolina residents take advantage of decreasing gas prices
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Customers were hitting the pumps hard on Friday, as gas prices are steadily dropping. Earlier this week, the average price for fuel in North Carolina fell 14.6 cents per gallon and people were ecstatic. Greenville business owner Allen Boyd says lower prices benefit business owners like himself...
