Cult of Mac

Apple Card users get Luck-y with 3 free months of Apple TV+

Anyone who uses an Apple Card can get Apple TV+ free for three months. And the deal isn’t limited to new subscribers – current ones also qualify. It’s a promo for the new Apple TV+ movie Luck, and has the tagline, “It’s your lucky day. For three whole months.”
Cult of Mac

2022 iPad Pro could include pair of mystery ports

Apple will add two new ports to the 2022 iPad Pro, according to an unconfirmed report. However, it’s not known what these will be for as they do not conform to any connectors used by current Apple devices. But there’s no mention of a second USB-C port in the...
Cult of Mac

New MacBook Air is even faster than we dreamed [The CultCast]

This week on Cult of Mac’s podcast: The latest benchmarks make Apple’s M2 chip sound better than we thought. In fact, the new MacBook Air that the processor powers might be the perfect laptop for almost everyone. Also on The CultCast:. The iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on screen looks...
Cult of Mac

Apple announcing iPhone 14 via another prerecorded video message

Apple has not held a physical launch event in over two years due to the pandemic. While COVID-19 cases are now well under control, Apple doesn’t plan to hold an in-person iPhone 14 event in September. Instead, the Cupertino giant will announce the upcoming iPhones via a virtual event.
Cult of Mac

Apple steps up iPhone assembly in India

Foxconn will begin shipping the iPhone 14 from its assembly plant in India almost as soon as its Chinese plant starts shipping Apple’s next smartphone, according to an industry analyst. This is apparently a sign that Apple is decreasing its dependence on China. And Foxconn is reportedly building up...
Cult of Mac

Purchase Windows 10 Pro for $15 and Office for $28 in Back to School Sale

This post on discount Microsoft software is brought to you by Keysbuff. In its big Back to School Sale, software activation keys provider Keysbuff.com lets you nab great deals on Microsoft products. As a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and save big on Windows 10 — and find major savings on lots of other Microsoft software, too.
Cult of Mac

Use Hushed to get a second phone number for burner calls

Sometimes you need to call co-workers, businesses, Craigslist sellers all sorts of people you might not want having access to your personal number and the ability to reach you at all hours of the day. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with wanting a little privacy, and with a Hushed Private Phone Line, you can get that privacy without getting a whole new iPhone. For a limited time, this app which functionally gives you a second phone number is on sale for $24.99 (Reg. $150).
