First of two public listening sessions coming up on Climate Action Plan

Accepting applications for Board Academy
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Applications are not being accepted for the Center for Nonprofit Excellence’s revamped Board Academy. According to a release, service-oriented community members who want to strengthen the local social impact sector and build community are invited to apply to the 2023 academy. This academy helps...
Stuff the Bus event looking to donate 500 bookbags before the school year
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- Stuff the Bus is back! An Insurance company hosted the event at Walmart. Wyant insurance hosted the event in the hopes of providing 500 book bags for children in need, before the school year. So far, they have collected half of their goal. “Just grateful...
SSV offers chance to get election questions answered
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Senior Statesmen of Virginia will be holding a meeting next week on elections in the Commonwealth. This event will be held at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge’s Rotunda Room. Attendees will hear from Delegate Sally Hudson and...
UVA Health hosts weekly COVID briefing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- UVA Health hosted their weekly COVID briefing Friday morning to give an update on their numbers and the status of the disease in the area. According to the CDC's website, Albemarle County currently sits at the medium community level. UVA Health experts say the recent Omicron surge may be settling down, but it's still important to get vaccinated.
Charlottesville named among best cities in which to live
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has been ranked one of the best cities in the country in which to live. Livability recently released its list of the top 100 cities in the United States for 2022. The publication says more than 2,300 cities were considered based on data concerning...
Harmful Algae Bloom Advisories Expanded for Orange County at Lake Anna
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. – All portions of Pamunkey Branch, North Anna Branch, Lake Anna State Park Beach, as well as the Main Branch of Lake Anna from the “Splits” to the confluence of Pigeon Run above Route 208 in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties are experiencing a harmful algae bloom (HAB).
Police investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday night in Rockingham County. According to police, the crash occurred around 9:25 p.m. at the intersection of Harpine Highway and Buttermilk Creek Road. A 1997 Mercury Villager heading west on Buttermilk Creek...
One killed, three hurt in Augusta County crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An adult was killed and three children hurt in a crash in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 7:35 p.m. Thursday on Limestone Road, more than a mile north of the intersection of Quicks Mill Road. Police say...
Aaron Faumui ready to make impact
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (CBS19SPORTS) -- Questions regarding the defense are still in the air. Besides the definite names like Nick Jackson and Anthony Johnson this new Virginia defense has a lot of gaps but that presents the opportunity for those who have who have taken a back seat to step up as impact players.
JMU Begins FBS tenure
HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) --It was a historic day for the JMU dukes as they open their preseason camp in Bridgeforth Stadium for their first season as an FBS program. While the two-time FCS national champions look to make a name for themselves in the Sun Belt Conference, all eyes are on the quarterback battle. The 3-way competition will no doubt heat up between the returning redshirt freshman Billy Atkins, transfer Todd Centeio, and spring enrollee Alonza Barnett III. After practice head coach Curt Cignetti didn't reveal details about who will start under center, he was business as usual.
Sanker ready to add depth to defense
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) --Fall camp means seeing more unfamiliar faces, with kickoff just under a month away we check in on depth on the defense. The cavaliers have said goodbye to veterans like Joey Blount, Devante Cross, and Nick Grant, but despite this, the defensive backs room still has some experience, returning guys like Antonio Clary, Anthony Johnson, and Darrius Bratton. Not to be overlooked though, is sophomore Jonas Sanker.
