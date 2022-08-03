First of two public listening sessions coming up on Climate Action Plan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) --It was a historic day for the JMU dukes as they open their preseason camp in Bridgeforth Stadium for their first season as an FBS program. While the two-time FCS national champions look to make a name for themselves in the Sun Belt Conference, all eyes are on the quarterback battle. The 3-way competition will no doubt heat up between the returning redshirt freshman Billy Atkins, transfer Todd Centeio, and spring enrollee Alonza Barnett III. After practice head coach Curt Cignetti didn't reveal details about who will start under center, he was business as usual.

