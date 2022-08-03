ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 2

Related
Medical News Today

Best pain medication for severe arthritis

Arthritis is a chronic inflammation of the joint that affects people worldwide. Doctors will create treatment plans for people based on the level of pain they experience, such as those with severe arthritis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),. people in the United States have arthritis....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Good News Network

Vitamin D Could Help Protect Women Against and Even Reverse Ovarian Cancer – Study

Researchers believe vitamin D could be key in preventing ovarian cancer, one of the most lethal, as they found it stopped a key transformation in the metastasis of the cancer. Furthermore, vitamin D actively reversed a process by which ovarian cancer turns the host’s defenses against them, suggesting it could also be key as part of a treatment plan for early stage diagnosis.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radiation Therapy#Radiation Oncologist#Radiation Treatments#Diseases#General Health#Prostate Cancer
Cancer Health

Vectibix Combination Therapy Improves Survival for People With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Adding Vectibix (panitumumab) to standard chemotherapy improved overall survival compared with Avastin (bevacizumab) for people with left-sided metastatic colorectal cancer, though those with right-sided tumors didn’t see the same benefit, according to study results presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. “This trial shows...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
psychologytoday.com

10 Ways to Prevent or Delay Dementia

Dementia is one of the leading causes of disability and death among the elderly, affecting more than 50 million people worldwide. Currently, there is no cure for dementia, but scientists have found that certain risk factors are modifiable through a healthier lifestyle. Regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, and increased social...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fortune

These 6 high-inflammatory foods can sap your energy and raise your risk for chronic health conditions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Inflammation get a bad rap, but it’s only partially deserved. If you catch a cold or stub your toe, you want the offending pathogen or injury to trigger an inflammatory response, because that’s what kicks off the healing process. Exercise also causes temporary inflammation; it helps you build muscle mass.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about amphetamine addiction

Amphetamines are a type of drug that stimulate the nervous system. Doctors prescribe amphetamines for conditions such as ADHD, obesity, narcolepsy, and depression. Misusing amphetamines, or taking them in a different way than a doctor prescribes, can lead to amphetamine addiction. In 2020, about 5.1 million people in the United...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Mayo Clinic Minute: Learning the 'ABCDEs' of melanoma

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops in cells that produce your skin's pigment. Regular skin checks can help you identify the warning signs and differentiate melanoma from noncancerous skin formations, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Moles are a common skin growth, and most are harmless....
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Stopping moles from turning into the deadliest type of skin cancer

In a small patch of skin no bigger than an inch, there are millions of cells all performing duties, like protecting us from bacteria and sensing temperature. A portion of them are melanocytes, a type of cell dedicated to producing melanin, the substance that gives color to our skin, eyes, and hair. If triggered by UV light from the sun, melanocytes can form moles, or beauty marks.
CANCER
studyfinds.org

Why chocolate could be just as good for the heart as high blood pressure medication

Cocoa proves to be highly beneficial for cardiovascular health — but that doesn’t mean you should be stocking up on chocolate bars. GUILDFORD, United Kingdom — Studies continue to show that cocoa flavanols can lower blood pressure and arterial stiffness just like the best blood pressure medications. However, scientists have had some concern that consuming cocoa when your blood pressure is normal or low could lower it even further. Now, a new study finds there’s nothing to worry about! Researchers in Australia say cocoa only lowers blood pressure when it’s abnormally high.
HEALTH
Cancer Health

Cancer Health

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT

Cancer Health empowers people living with cancer to actively manage and advocate for their care and improve their overall health. Launched in 2017, the magazine and website provide accessible information about cancer prevention, treatment and quality of life for people living with cancer and their loved ones.

 https://www.cancerhealth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy