Medical News Today
Best pain medication for severe arthritis
Arthritis is a chronic inflammation of the joint that affects people worldwide. Doctors will create treatment plans for people based on the level of pain they experience, such as those with severe arthritis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),. people in the United States have arthritis....
Good News Network
Vitamin D Could Help Protect Women Against and Even Reverse Ovarian Cancer – Study
Researchers believe vitamin D could be key in preventing ovarian cancer, one of the most lethal, as they found it stopped a key transformation in the metastasis of the cancer. Furthermore, vitamin D actively reversed a process by which ovarian cancer turns the host’s defenses against them, suggesting it could also be key as part of a treatment plan for early stage diagnosis.
What Is A Brain Aneurysm? And What Are The Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment?
The brain is a complex vital organ of the central nervous system that requires a constant supply of blood for oxygen. So what happens when parts of the brain are missing and the blood supply is interrupted?. Amazingly, the blood "finds a different route to get around" the brain, explained...
Why People at High Risk for Pancreatic Cancer Need Regular Screenings
It’s worth it for people at high risk for pancreatic cancer to get screened regularly. A new study from Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center found that the screenings helped detect precancerous conditions and cancers earlier, allowing individuals to begin treatment when the disease was in its early stages. Early...
Vectibix Combination Therapy Improves Survival for People With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
Adding Vectibix (panitumumab) to standard chemotherapy improved overall survival compared with Avastin (bevacizumab) for people with left-sided metastatic colorectal cancer, though those with right-sided tumors didn’t see the same benefit, according to study results presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. “This trial shows...
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer
Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
IFLScience
Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive
Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
Birthmark could be sign of rare condition in kids
Light brown birthmarks can be found on anyone, but for some they are a sign of something more. When more than six of these café au lait spots are present on an infant, it could mean they have a form of neurofibromatosis.
Scientists found daytime napping had a 40% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's in older adults.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers published a study on Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association states the relationship between daytime napping and Alzheimer's.
New Dementia Study Finds Another Clue to Alzheimer’s disease – Could be an Early Warning Sign
Despite the fact that we frequently underestimate our sense of smell in comparison to our senses of sight and hearing, it is important for our brain to be able to identify things like smoke and recognize pleasant smells like baking cookies. The University of Chicago Medicine researchers have found yet...
psychologytoday.com
10 Ways to Prevent or Delay Dementia
Dementia is one of the leading causes of disability and death among the elderly, affecting more than 50 million people worldwide. Currently, there is no cure for dementia, but scientists have found that certain risk factors are modifiable through a healthier lifestyle. Regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, and increased social...
The One Supplement Cardiologists Swear By For A Healthier Heart Over 50
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 30, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC? While genetics and certain medications can leave you predispos...
These 6 high-inflammatory foods can sap your energy and raise your risk for chronic health conditions
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Inflammation get a bad rap, but it’s only partially deserved. If you catch a cold or stub your toe, you want the offending pathogen or injury to trigger an inflammatory response, because that’s what kicks off the healing process. Exercise also causes temporary inflammation; it helps you build muscle mass.
Medical News Today
What to know about amphetamine addiction
Amphetamines are a type of drug that stimulate the nervous system. Doctors prescribe amphetamines for conditions such as ADHD, obesity, narcolepsy, and depression. Misusing amphetamines, or taking them in a different way than a doctor prescribes, can lead to amphetamine addiction. In 2020, about 5.1 million people in the United...
MedicalXpress
Mayo Clinic Minute: Learning the 'ABCDEs' of melanoma
Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops in cells that produce your skin's pigment. Regular skin checks can help you identify the warning signs and differentiate melanoma from noncancerous skin formations, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Moles are a common skin growth, and most are harmless....
The 4 risks of taking common painkillers – from killer emergencies to debilitating pain
IF you've ever had a headache or some form of pain, then it's likely you would have reached for a remedy. Common painkillers such as paracetamol can work wonders for a variety of ailments. Most people take a couple of pills occasionally to treat inflammatory pain. But those who find...
MedicalXpress
Stopping moles from turning into the deadliest type of skin cancer
In a small patch of skin no bigger than an inch, there are millions of cells all performing duties, like protecting us from bacteria and sensing temperature. A portion of them are melanocytes, a type of cell dedicated to producing melanin, the substance that gives color to our skin, eyes, and hair. If triggered by UV light from the sun, melanocytes can form moles, or beauty marks.
studyfinds.org
Why chocolate could be just as good for the heart as high blood pressure medication
Cocoa proves to be highly beneficial for cardiovascular health — but that doesn’t mean you should be stocking up on chocolate bars. GUILDFORD, United Kingdom — Studies continue to show that cocoa flavanols can lower blood pressure and arterial stiffness just like the best blood pressure medications. However, scientists have had some concern that consuming cocoa when your blood pressure is normal or low could lower it even further. Now, a new study finds there’s nothing to worry about! Researchers in Australia say cocoa only lowers blood pressure when it’s abnormally high.
nypressnews.com
Heart disease: Three portions of a certain fruit everyday can reduce cholesterol says GP
As with a lot of medical conditions, diet plays a huge part. Coronary heart disease is often caused by fatty deposits building up on the walls of arteries around the organ. Therefore, a diet full of fatty foods can put you at greater risk. “Studies show that eating three grams...
studyfinds.org
Taking aspirin or beta-blockers for heart health may actually cause a heart attack on hot summer days
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The summer can be a dangerous time for those with heart issues, especially if they’re taking certain medications. Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health have discovered that people taking beta-blockers or antiplatelet medications like aspirin have a greater risk of suffering a heart attack when it’s hot out.
