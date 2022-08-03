ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Hundreds attend Lil Baby’s Back-to-School Fest at West End Mall

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of families have lined up to attend Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Baby’s Back-to-School Fest Sunday afternoon at the West End Mall. Atlanta police officials have blocked off a portion of Lee Street as the large crowd continues to disrupt the traffic flow. Police have directed traffic to turn down Oak Street at the intersection of Lee Street to get to the Back to School Fest.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Hundreds of families attend rapper 21 Savage’s Back-2-School drive in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As students continue returning to school in Georgia, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted its 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday afternoon in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided...
DECATUR, GA
CBS 46

CBS46 to broadcast live from ‘Assembly Atlanta’ next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hollywood of the south is nothing to scoff at. It is bringing in $4.4 billion to our state this year. And all next week, the CBS46 News team is getting involved. We will be hosting every newscast from our special studio at “Assembly Atlanta” in...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Pets & Animals
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

Atlanta seniors work to save vulnerable plant

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A.G. Rhodes Senior Rehabilitation Services Director Kirk Hines says, “it’s part of being human that you want to contribute.”. Many seniors who live in the home are doing just that through a horticultural therapy program. Seniors in the program are helping to conserve the American star-vine, a vulnerable plant native to the southeastern United States and northern Mexico. Flowers in its genus are normally found in Asia; the star-vine, scientific name Schisandra glabra, is the only species of star-vine found in North America.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Family of COVID-19 victims and survivors gather for memorial in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A memorial was held in Atlanta on Saturday to remember victims and survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to officials, new numbers reveal Georgia is woefully behind most other states in vaccinating children against the coronavirus. With school beginning across the state, doctors are encouraging parents...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Music#Dance#Chattahoochee Food Works
CBS 46

Volunteers surprise Atlanta teachers with free school supplies

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Teachers at Garden Hills Elementary School walked into the media center Friday, knowing only that they were about to receive a “special gift.”. Soon, they realized it was an opportunity to stock up on free school supplies that they would’ve otherwise had to buy with their own money so that their students would have what they need for the new school year.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Free haircuts, school supplies to be provided by V-103, SWAG Shop and law firm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The SWAG Shop, Witherite Law Group and Atlanta radio station V-103 FM are collaborating to provide school-aged children with free back-to-school haircuts and school supplies, officials announced. According to officials, the Witherite Law Group will sponsor more than 160 students to receive a free haircut, valued...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Students in DeKalb and Fulton Counties return to classes Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Students in two of Georgia’s largest school districts are enjoying one last day of freedom Sunday before returning to classes. Fulton and Dekalb Counties kick off their first day of school on Monday morning. Schools are back in session and that means school buses packed...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS 46

Fatal crash closes I-75 southbound near Central Avenue

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fatal crash had the southbound lanes of I-75 closed just before Central Avenue for hours Friday morning. The crash happened on I-75 South before Central Ave/CW Grant SB. It has since cleared and all lanes are back open. The Georgia Department of Transportation confirmed one...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Man shot and killed in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot and killed in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta police officials have confirmed that multiple units responded to 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway after receiving reports of a shooting around 2 p.m. Upon...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Man with ‘gunshot wounds to the hand’ rushed to hospital

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway in Atlanta after police say a man was injured in a shooting Saturday evening. Officers responded to 390 Stovall St. in the southeast section of Atlanta for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they found a male with gunshot wounds...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy