CBS 46
Hundreds attend Lil Baby’s Back-to-School Fest at West End Mall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of families have lined up to attend Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Baby’s Back-to-School Fest Sunday afternoon at the West End Mall. Atlanta police officials have blocked off a portion of Lee Street as the large crowd continues to disrupt the traffic flow. Police have directed traffic to turn down Oak Street at the intersection of Lee Street to get to the Back to School Fest.
CBS 46
Hundreds of families attend rapper 21 Savage’s Back-2-School drive in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As students continue returning to school in Georgia, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted its 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday afternoon in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided...
CBS 46
Atlanta rapper Lil Baby to host back to school fest ahead of first day of classes
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning recording artist Lil Baby loves giving back to his Atlanta community whenever he can. To help students prepare for the new school year, Lil Baby is hosting a “Back to School Fest” Sunday, August 7 at The Mall West End located at 850 Oak St SW.
CBS 46
CBS46 to broadcast live from ‘Assembly Atlanta’ next week
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hollywood of the south is nothing to scoff at. It is bringing in $4.4 billion to our state this year. And all next week, the CBS46 News team is getting involved. We will be hosting every newscast from our special studio at “Assembly Atlanta” in...
CBS 46
Atlanta seniors work to save vulnerable plant
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A.G. Rhodes Senior Rehabilitation Services Director Kirk Hines says, “it’s part of being human that you want to contribute.”. Many seniors who live in the home are doing just that through a horticultural therapy program. Seniors in the program are helping to conserve the American star-vine, a vulnerable plant native to the southeastern United States and northern Mexico. Flowers in its genus are normally found in Asia; the star-vine, scientific name Schisandra glabra, is the only species of star-vine found in North America.
CBS 46
Rapper Killer Mike’s barbershop gives out 160 free haircuts to students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton and DeKalb Counties kick off their first day of school on Monday and The Swag Shop is making sure their students look fresh for the first day. The swag shop is a spot you may see musicians or athletes getting their hair buzzed, but Saturday it was kids getting fresh cuts.
CBS 46
Shuttered Atlanta metro area animal shelter reopens after ‘strep’ outbreak
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Cobb County animal services shelter has re-opened its doors after previously being closed for two weeks due to a “strep zoo” outbreak. Officials tell CBS46 News a dog tested positive that led to the shutdown. The bacterial infection impacts an animals respiratory system,...
CBS 46
Family of COVID-19 victims and survivors gather for memorial in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A memorial was held in Atlanta on Saturday to remember victims and survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to officials, new numbers reveal Georgia is woefully behind most other states in vaccinating children against the coronavirus. With school beginning across the state, doctors are encouraging parents...
CBS 46
Volunteers surprise Atlanta teachers with free school supplies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Teachers at Garden Hills Elementary School walked into the media center Friday, knowing only that they were about to receive a “special gift.”. Soon, they realized it was an opportunity to stock up on free school supplies that they would’ve otherwise had to buy with their own money so that their students would have what they need for the new school year.
CBS 46
Free haircuts, school supplies to be provided by V-103, SWAG Shop and law firm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The SWAG Shop, Witherite Law Group and Atlanta radio station V-103 FM are collaborating to provide school-aged children with free back-to-school haircuts and school supplies, officials announced. According to officials, the Witherite Law Group will sponsor more than 160 students to receive a free haircut, valued...
CBS 46
CBS46 crews work around the clock to transfer news studio from 14th street to Assembly
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It looks like chaos but to engineers at CBS46, there is a method to the madness. This crew is breaking down an entire studio, transferring the useable pieces over to a temporary setup at Assembly Atlanta. “We decided we wanted to go someplace for a week...
CBS 46
Students in DeKalb and Fulton Counties return to classes Monday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Students in two of Georgia’s largest school districts are enjoying one last day of freedom Sunday before returning to classes. Fulton and Dekalb Counties kick off their first day of school on Monday morning. Schools are back in session and that means school buses packed...
CBS 46
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office hosted back-to-school jam Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than two dozen students who previously participated in a special DeKalb County program also joined in a back-to-school jam hosted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. The camp began at 9 a.m. at the Decatur headquarters, according to police officials. The event...
CBS 46
Fatal crash closes I-75 southbound near Central Avenue
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fatal crash had the southbound lanes of I-75 closed just before Central Avenue for hours Friday morning. The crash happened on I-75 South before Central Ave/CW Grant SB. It has since cleared and all lanes are back open. The Georgia Department of Transportation confirmed one...
CBS 46
Parents plead for daughter’s safe return after ‘suspicious’ disappearance
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir are begging for the public’s help finding her after she disappeared under suspicious circumstances from a Midtown Atlanta apartment on July 30. A vigil was held for Lenoir on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. at 1600 Peachtree Street NE., the...
CBS 46
Man shot and killed in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot and killed in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta police officials have confirmed that multiple units responded to 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway after receiving reports of a shooting around 2 p.m. Upon...
CBS 46
First Alert Forecast | Scattered thunderstorms wane into the evening, but return Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While not everyone saw rain today, where it rained - IT POURED. Scattered thunderstorms bubbled up in the afternoon heat. A couple strong, to severe, storms impacted Metro Atlanta; causing minor road flooding in a couple spots. Showers and thunderstorms are weakening as we approach the...
CBS 46
Police seek help identifying vehicles wanted in connection to toddler shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police detectives have asked for the public’s help identifying two vehicles wanted in connection to a shooting that injured a toddler on Wednesday. The shooting, which reportedly happened in the 1200 block of Lee Street NW in southwest Atlanta, was reported at approximately 4:02...
CBS 46
Man with ‘gunshot wounds to the hand’ rushed to hospital
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway in Atlanta after police say a man was injured in a shooting Saturday evening. Officers responded to 390 Stovall St. in the southeast section of Atlanta for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they found a male with gunshot wounds...
CBS 46
Six people including a 6-year-old shot, one fatally at Dunbar Park Sunday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a six-year-old was among six people who were shot at Dunbar Park in southwest Atlanta on Sunday evening; one man died in the shooting. “Deputies responded to a person shot here at Dunbar Park upon their arrival we did...
