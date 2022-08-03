ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A.G. Rhodes Senior Rehabilitation Services Director Kirk Hines says, “it’s part of being human that you want to contribute.”. Many seniors who live in the home are doing just that through a horticultural therapy program. Seniors in the program are helping to conserve the American star-vine, a vulnerable plant native to the southeastern United States and northern Mexico. Flowers in its genus are normally found in Asia; the star-vine, scientific name Schisandra glabra, is the only species of star-vine found in North America.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO