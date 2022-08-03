A Cuban Sandwich Truck Is Bringing Little Havana Vibes to Austin

Words by Abby L. Johnson Photos by Brittany Dawn Short, Baptiste Despois, & Will Bowling. East Austin is chock-full of culinary delights, but there are only so many tacos one can eat before searching out a meal that is not handheld. There’s something about the shape of a bowl that lends itself to careful arrangement of ingredients, delightful variation in textures, and diverse flavor profiles, allowing it to house an incredible number of gorgeous dishes. Ranging from sunup bites to sunset dinners, from sweet to savory, and reaching across culinary lines, this line-up of the best bowls brings together creative, flavor-packed, and wholesome meals from all over the Eastside.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO