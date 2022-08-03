A Cuban Sandwich Truck Is Bringing Little Havana Vibes to Austin

Read on austin.eater.com
La Popular Taqueria to open first Texas location in Austin
La Popular Taqueria is coming to Austin this winter. (Courtesy of La Popular Taqueria) La Popular Taqueria is coming to the Lantana Place shopping center at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Bldg. 5, Ste. 100, Austin. The restaurant is set to be done in January and will start receiving customers in February.
Texas Man Breaks Into BBQ Restaurant, Steals Over $3,000 Worth Of Brisket
This is the restaurant's fifth break-in this week.
The Best Bowls in Austin
Words by Abby L. Johnson Photos by Brittany Dawn Short, Baptiste Despois, & Will Bowling. East Austin is chock-full of culinary delights, but there are only so many tacos one can eat before searching out a meal that is not handheld. There’s something about the shape of a bowl that lends itself to careful arrangement of ingredients, delightful variation in textures, and diverse flavor profiles, allowing it to house an incredible number of gorgeous dishes. Ranging from sunup bites to sunset dinners, from sweet to savory, and reaching across culinary lines, this line-up of the best bowls brings together creative, flavor-packed, and wholesome meals from all over the Eastside.
Here are some back-to-school thrift store finds around Austin
At the same time that inflation is the highest it has been in 41 years, students need to check items off their back-to-school shopping list to prepare for the approaching school year. During this year’s tax-free weekend, students and parents might be able to save some money on supplies and clothes for school.
austinot.com
Horseback Riding in Austin: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You
If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for adult horse riding lessons near me, Austin is the place to be! There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in Austin with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease!
Houston Chronicle
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
luxury-houses.net
Brand New Spectacular 2-story Home with 5 Beds and 5 Baths in Austin Hits The Market at $4.15 Million
The Home in Austin, a new construction designed by Davey McEathron offers a wide open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows allowing for abundant natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 2104 Ann Arbor Ave, Austin, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 4,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ryanne Vaughan (Phone: 512-222-3015) & Anthony Gibson (Phone: 512-699-8507) at Keller Williams Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.
Terry Black's Barbecue buys more real estate, opening additional locations
AUSTIN, Texas — Terry Black's Barbecue LLC is slowly stocking up on real estate as they open new restaurant locations, the Austin Business Journal reported. The restaurant has a Dallas location and an Austin location, which sits at 1003 Barton Springs Road. A roughly 4,000-square-foot location in Lockhart, the twin owners' hometown, will spring up some time this year, and the Journal reported plans for a Driftwood site.
Pinballz presents classic arcade and modern games, live events
Pinballz has three locations with a staggering array of games and experiences.
Austin, other Texas cities file suit against Disney, Netflix over video franchise fees
Austin and 24 other Texas cities have filed a lawsuit against three of the largest streaming companies in the nation, seeking years of unpaid video franchise fees the cities say they’re owed.
Gabriela Bucio eyes new horizons & Central Health faces an audit
Gabriela Bucio owns Gabriela's Group, an Austin-based restaurant and design group, with her brother, Arturo. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The August 5 episode of the Austin Breakdown features an interview with Gabriela Bucio, the local restaurateur behind Gabriela's, Taquero Mucho and other local hotspots, plus a conversation with Community Impact reporter Katy McAfee about an upcoming audit of Central Health.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin warehouse showcases Texas' ancient past
AUSTIN, Texas — Inside every drawer and on every shelf at UT Austin’s Vertebrate Paleontology Collections is a hidden piece of the past. “So, this is the right hind leg, this is the thigh bone, and the femur,” said Collections Director Matthew Brown, describing one drawer full of old bones.
WFAA
Austin-based Tito's trolling hard seltzer trend by selling $20 empty can
AUSTIN, Texas — Everyone is doing it. Every brand is creating their own version of a hard seltzer. Austin-based Tito's Handmade Vodka, however, is taking a different approach. In a new video called “Finally, Tito’s in a Can,” an announcer says, “There comes a time when every alcohol brand...
Austin joins million-dollar lawsuit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
The lawsuit was filed in Dallas County on behalf of Abilene, Allen, Amarillo, Arlington, Austin, Beaumont, Carrollton, Dallas, Denton, Frisco, Fort Worth, Garland, Grand Prairie, Houston, Irving, Lewisville, McKinney, Mesquite, Nacogdoches, Pearland, Plano, Rowlett, Sugar Land, Tyler and Waco.
Modern furniture store Joybird to host grand opening on Aug. 22
Joybird modern furniture carries furniture for every room in the house. Joybird, a modern furniture store carrying “high-quality, responsibly sourced furniture meant to last a lifetime” is scheduled to have a grand opening at the Domain Northside on Aug. 22 at 3211 Palm Way, Ste. 162, Austin. The...
townandtourist.com
15 Best Georgetown Hiking Trails (Lakes & Streams)
Georgetown, Texas is a quaint community of residents who enjoy exploring the outdoors and who appreciate good food. There are many delicious restaurant options in the historic downtown area and plenty of small shops to visit if you’re looking for the perfect gift. Georgetown is also home to Southwestern University, which draws in a younger crowd during the school year.
Smoke Rider Fire near Dripping Springs displaces shelter animals
While shelter staff rushed to put all of its shelter animals into carriers, its general manager called Stay 'N' Play Pet Ranch. Its manager welcomed the evacuees with no hesitation.
9 events and dates to know in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto in August, early September
Round Rock Market Days will be in downtown Round Rock on Sept. 3. (Courtesy Round Rock Market Days) Dallas-based country musician Corey Kent will perform at Mavericks Dance Hall as part of the venue’s summer music series. Kent has performed with several noteworthy musicians, including the Eli Young Band, Cody Johnson and Koe Wetzel. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10. Mavericks Dance Hall, 1700 Grand Avenue Parkway, Ste. 240, Pflugerville. 512-514-5650. www.marvericksdancehall.com.
Austin Chronicle
Remembering James “Prince” Hughes, Atomic City Owner and Austin Punk Luminary
The more Austin changes, the more important it is to remember what once was but is, sadly, no more. Even magic has an end date, apparently. Last Thursday, Aug. 4, at 4:30am, James “Prince” Hughes, owner and sole proprietor of the legendary and phantasmagorical punkutopia Atomic City, passed away from complications of lymphoma.
