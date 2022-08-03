ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Newark Man

Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 27-year-old Issac Vonduyke of Newark, DE. Vonduyke was last seen on August 5, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the Newark, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Vonduyke have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
NEWARK, DE
New Jersey 101.5

Drivers overcharged for E-ZPass tolls on NJ & PA bridge

If you paid your toll on the Route 1 Trenton-Morrisville Bridge between February and July using E-ZPass you'll want to check your statement for a possible overcharge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said that some drivers may have been charged a $9 toll instead of the $1.25 between February and July due because of a problem in the E-ZPass reader in the second lane from the left, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly. It is also known as Lane 4.
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Peach Festival returns to Wyoming

The Wyoming Peach Festival will take place Saturday. It will include a parade and Peach Dessert Contest, as well as vendors, crafters, food and much more. The event begins at 9 a.m. Parking and shuttle bus service will be available from W. B. Simpson Elementary School and Wyoming United Methodist...
WYOMING, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Index#Heat Stroke
abc27.com

Cause of fire at well-known Philadelphia cheesesteak spot revealed

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The fire that destroyed Jim’s Steaks, a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant, has officially been ruled an accident. Investigators ripped through the remains on Friday, June 29. After examining the damage, it was determined that an electrical wiring issue caused the fire. Investigators say the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Increased Number of Thefts From Cars in Delaware Prompts Police Warning

DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
WDEL 1150AM

Dog left for dead; Owners sought

Delaware authorities are looking for the person who abandoned a dog on the side of a road near Dover. The dog was left in a crate in tall weeds off of North Little Creek Road near the Route 1 overpass. Officials say she was clinging to life when she was...
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington tax bills delayed; Due date extended

Wilmington taxpayers are getting a bit of a reprieve. The city's finance office says property tax bills are being mailed late this year, so the payment due date has been extended by a month to September 30th. Officials say a misprint on the bills by a third-party contractor - resulting...
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
firststateupdate.com

Graphic Photo: Dog Left In Cage Near Road Dies, Do You Have Info For Officials?

The Office of Animal Welfare’s (OAW) Delaware Animal Services (DAS) is seeking the public’s help with providing any information that may lead to identifying the person responsible for abandoning a dog that was found clinging to life earlier this week officials said Friday. The dog was found in the brush, off North Little Creek Road in Dover, by DelDOT workers who immediately contacted DAS.
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington last week

A Springfield, Pennsylvania man has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket sold in Wilmington last week. The Delaware Lottery said the unidentified 39-year-old nail technician bought the ticket from the Adams Four Grocer in Wilmington ahead of the July 30, 2022 drawing. He matched all five of...
WILMINGTON, DE
ocnjsentinel.com

Aldi market gets green light

SOMERS POINT — Some neighbors are not pleased, but City Council agreed July 21 to adopt a redevelopment plan for the property on the northwest corner of Groveland Avenue and Route 9. The agreement, with Provco Partners LP, will see an Aldi grocery store replace the Walgreens drug store,...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Search For Missing Chester County Man

Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing Chester County man. Shawn Mabe, 39, was last seen at his Waterway Road home in East Nottingham Township on Sunday, July 24, Pennsylvania State Police said. Police believe Mabe is traveling in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima with the Pennsylvania license...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy