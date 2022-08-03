Next EPARTRADE Race Industry Now webinar: The off-road car craze: brilliance or insanity?

IMSA has announced the finalists for its second Diverse Driver Development Scholarship. The first recipient of that scholarship, Jaden Conwright, is approaching the end of his season as the scholarship winner, and in his assessment, despite some difficulties, is that it’s been a good one for the driver of the No.42 NTE/SSR Lamborghini Huyracán GT3 in the GTD category.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO