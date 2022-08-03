Next EPARTRADE Race Industry Now webinar: The off-road car craze: brilliance or insanity?

Read on racer.com
IMSA names Diverse Driver Development Scholarship finalists
IMSA has announced the seven talented young racers who are finalists for the second annual IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship. Two women and five men were selected from dozens of applicants to contend for the scholarship worth upwards of a quarter million dollars in value toward a full season of competition in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge or IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge next year.
Foss, Koch; Lewis, Block take Michelin Pilot Challenge wins at Road America
The Road America 240 got off to a rough start but featured a frenetic finish, with Eric Foss and Kenton Koch muscling their way to the overall and Grand Sport (GS) class win in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race. Driving the No. 56 Murillo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT GT4, Koch...
Wetherill, Holland take GT Americas race two wins in Nashville
GT America powered by AWS finished off the Music City Grand Prix weekend in front of packed stands and under overcast skies. Ambient temperatures and humidity were quite a bit higher than Saturday’s twilight run, making for vastly different conditions to race through. SRO3. A pre-race mechanical issue for...
Tanak holds off hard-charging Rovanpera on WRC Rally Finland’s penultimate leg
Hyundai’s Ott Tanak is just 27.3 competitive miles away from his third Rally Finland victory after keeping a charging Kalle Rovanpera at bay during Saturday’s penultimate leg. But with only 8.6s separating the pair on the fastest round of the FIA World Rally Championship, Tanak knows he’ll need to keep it on the edge over Sunday’s four stages.
IMSA Road America pre-race news and notes
Chip Ganassi Racing was aided by the early qualifying for today’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America in repairing the damage from Sebastien Bourdais’s accident in the No. 01 Cadillac. The car needed work on at least three corners after the session, but by 5pm the team had suspension back on and the car sitting on the setup pads.
IMSA Diverse Driver Scholarship winner Jaden Conwright: "We've shown well"
IMSA has announced the finalists for its second Diverse Driver Development Scholarship. The first recipient of that scholarship, Jaden Conwright, is approaching the end of his season as the scholarship winner, and in his assessment, despite some difficulties, is that it’s been a good one for the driver of the No.42 NTE/SSR Lamborghini Huyracán GT3 in the GTD category.
Tanak soaks up Rovanpera pressure to win WRC Rally Finland
Ott Tanak secured Rally Finland victory on Sunday afternoon with a near-perfect drive under pressure from a charging Kalle Rovanpera. The win gives Hyundai Motorsport its first ever triumph in the FIA World Rally Championship’s fastest event. Tanak led from the second stage of the Jyvaskyla-based event to finish...
On-the-limit Tanak holds slender WRC Rally Finland lead after rapid-fire Friday
Hyundai’s Ott Tanak kept his cool under increasing pressure from Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi to hold a slim lead after Friday’s frenetic opening leg of Rally Finland, the fastest event on the FIA World Rally Championship calendar. Estonian Tanak – twice a winner of this classic gravel fixture...
