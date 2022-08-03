Hawksworth happy to be back in the saddle again

Read on racer.com
IndyCar mandates air scoops in Nashville again to deal with high temperatures
The NTT IndyCar Series has mandated the installation of overhead cockpit air scoops for today’s 80-lap Nashville Grand Prix race. The decision comes after two days of high heat and humidity have taken cockpit temperatures to an extreme. Ambient temperatures are expected to be above 90F during the race,...
Steiner says Haas won’t wait for Ferrari on Schumacher
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner does not have to wait for Ferrari to decide what it wants to do with Mick Schumacher to finalize its driver lineup but is in no rush to make a call. Schumacher is in his second season in Formula 1 and has had some eye-catching...
Hitch a Music City wild ride with the IndyCar stars
It’s the NTT IndyCar Series’ second visit to the streets – and Cumberland River-spanning Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge – of Nashville, Tenn., for this weekend’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. With only four rounds remaining in the 2022 title chase, this slugfest in...
Inside the SCCA, with Keaton Van Thof
My guest on episode 54 of Inside the SCCA is the next generation of the SCCA. He started driving a Spec Miata in 2019 and now he’s living his dream — driving an winged open-wheel car. Keaton Van Thof shares his story of building his first car, learning the sport and his aspirations for the future.
McLaren in Ricciardo exit talks before Piastri announcement
McLaren is in negotiations with Daniel Ricciardo about his departure from the team and trying to facilitate a move to another Formula 1 outfit before it announces Oscar Piastri’s arrival. RACER understands McLaren feels it has a valid contract with Piastri for 2023 after Alpine failed to complete formalities...
Taylor, Albuquerque win Road America, take points lead
A bit of rain, but not nearly as much as expected, shook up strategies, and gave various teams advantages at different points in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America. In the end, pole sitter Filipe Albuquerque was in front at the checker for the team’s first victory at at the 4.048-mile, 14-turn Wisconsin circuit, and Wayne Taylor Racing took the championship lead from Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian. The No. 10 WTR Acura with Ricky Taylor and Albuquerque head into Petit Le Mans in a virtual tie with the No. 60 MSR team of Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist, leading by only 19 points.
Albuquerque, Hawksworth claim Road America IMSA poles
Filipe Albuquerque put in a blistering lap to claim pole position for tomorrow’s 2h40 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race with a 1m48.915s in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura — the only driver breaking into the 48s as he averaged 133.8mph around the 4.048-mile, 14-turn circuit. Albuquerque was nearly a second clear of WTR’s championship rival, the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian Acura, which Tom Blomqvist qualified in third.
Newgarden on contact with Grosjean: 'Welcome to IndyCar; it gets tight'
The Golden Rule was applied, as Josef Newgarden sees it, in his aggressive pass of Romain Grosjean that led to the Swiss-born Frenchman’s hard meeting with the Turn 9 wall on Sunday in Nashville. On a restart with just a few laps to go, Newgarden fired his No. 2...
IMSA names Diverse Driver Development Scholarship finalists
IMSA has announced the seven talented young racers who are finalists for the second annual IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship. Two women and five men were selected from dozens of applicants to contend for the scholarship worth upwards of a quarter million dollars in value toward a full season of competition in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge or IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge next year.
Paretta Autosport adds Monterey entry with De Silvestro
Paretta Autosport and its partners at Ed Carpenter Racing will add a fourth event to its NTT IndyCar season with the No. 16 Chevy. Making its debut at Road America, Paretta’s Simona De Silvestro raced at Mid-Ohio and was meant to close the three-race program this weekend in Nashville, but a new end to the 2022 journey has been confirmed for Monterey, with an announcement of sponsorship forthcoming.
IMSA, iRacing announce eSports series
IMSA has unveiled the series’ next foray into eSports with the introduction of the IMSA eSports Global Championship. The four-race season will feature multi-driver teams in multi-class races with GT3 and TCR machinery. “The IMSA Esports Global Championship is the next step in our esports presence after the success...
It’s all-or-nothing time for No. 01 Cadillac in IMSA title chase
Sebastien Bourdais and teammate Renger van der Zande know their chances of winning the final DPi class title in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship are remote. Tom Blomqvist and Oliver Jarvis (No. 60 Meyer-Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian) hold a 56-point lead over fellow Acura drivers Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque (No. 10 Konica Minolta). Bourdais and van der Zande, meanwhile, have combined to win three races in the No. 01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, yet rank third in the standings, 148 points off the pace.
Hamlin frustrated again by pit penalties at Michigan
Denny Hamlin had a frustrating third-place finish at Michigan International Speedway, given what could have been before the final restart. The first driver off pit road, Hamlin sat second behind Kevin Harvick under the final caution. Having already made his pit stop before the last caution, Harvick had stayed on track and inherited the race lead, but Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team committed a double whammy when a rogue tire resulted in a team member going over the wall to retrieve it. NASCAR called them for a safety violation (the tire) and too many crew members over the wall.
Veach on comeback trail from Indy Lights coaching to midget racing
Zach Veach has been searching for his next move in motor racing. The Ohioan trained extensively on the Mazda Road to Indy, won plenty of races, found a sponsor in Gainbridge to take to Andretti Autosport to fund a three-year run in IndyCar, and turned his attention to IMSA and sports car endurance racing when his open-wheel journey came to a premature conclusion.
Tanak holds off hard-charging Rovanpera on WRC Rally Finland’s penultimate leg
Hyundai’s Ott Tanak is just 27.3 competitive miles away from his third Rally Finland victory after keeping a charging Kalle Rovanpera at bay during Saturday’s penultimate leg. But with only 8.6s separating the pair on the fastest round of the FIA World Rally Championship, Tanak knows he’ll need to keep it on the edge over Sunday’s four stages.
Rankin sweeps NJMP rounds of Skip Barber Formula Race Series
Elvis Rankin swept the race week at New Jersey Motorsports Park (NJMP) in Round 4 of the Skip Barber Formula Race Series. After going four-for-four with wins, sweeping Watkins Glen and NJMP, Rankin takes over the top step in the points standings over Jeshua Alianell. The Skip Barber Formula Race Series drivers enjoyed a new layout, utilizing the Thunderbolt course with the second chicane.
Wetherill, Holland take GT Americas race two wins in Nashville
GT America powered by AWS finished off the Music City Grand Prix weekend in front of packed stands and under overcast skies. Ambient temperatures and humidity were quite a bit higher than Saturday’s twilight run, making for vastly different conditions to race through. SRO3. A pre-race mechanical issue for...
Busch, Cindric DNF after restart pileup in Michigan
Kyle Busch’s frustration level has reached “one out of 10, infinity” after an early exit Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Busch was one of nine drivers involved in a lap 25 accident in Turn 1 when JJ Yeley got out of shape in the middle of traffic. The field had just taken the green flag to restart after a competition caution and Yeley was one of about a dozen drivers who chose not to pit and take track position.
Ganassi Cadillacs to the fore in second Road America practice
The second practice session at Road America for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship was interrupted by a long red flag for track repairs. With 48 minutes left in the 1h45m session, asphalt on the back side of the Turn 1 exit curb began to break up — asphalt laid outside the racing surface to help stop errant cars. The runoff patch is well used by most drivers as extra track surface at the berm, and tires caused chunks of asphalt to spread out of the hole created by the disintegration.
OPINION: Table set for another epic IMSA fight to the finish
The 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship DPi title came down to the final corners of the last lap of the season. After 10 races and 10 hours of racing at Petit Le Mans, it came down to whether Ricky Taylor could pass Felipe Nasr. He didn’t, and Nasr, Pipo Derani and the No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac claimed the championship over Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura — by just nine points, or a difference of 0.2 percent of the AXR team’s 3407-point total.
