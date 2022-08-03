Four wins is ‘not acceptable,’ says Ford’s Rushbrook

Read on racer.com
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
NBC Sports
NASCAR Cup Series results: Kevin Harvick wins at Michigan
After 65 consecutive races without a win, former champion Kevin Harvick took the lead in the final stage and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick finished 2.9 seconds in front of second-place Bubba Wallace. Following in the top five were Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Huge Crash On Sunday
A scary scene at Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400, when the caution flag waved after a huge crash involving Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric, Aric Almirola and others created a smoke-filled track at Michigan Speedway. The crash did considerable damage to the vehicles involved, especially Cindric's, but thankfully all the drivers appeared...
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Performance Sunday
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is on the play-by-play for Sunday's Cup Series race. The former NASCAR driver has gotten more into broadcasting in recent years, now getting into the play-by-play role. NASCAR fans are enjoying his play-by-play performance on Sunday afternoon. Dale Jr. enjoys the challenge of doing play-by-play. He knows...
Michigan Race Results: August 6, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR Xfinity results from Michigan International Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series is on the grid in Brooklyn, MI. The 2-mile oval of Michigan International Speedway is set to host the New Holland 250. View Michigan race results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity:...
Autoweek.com
How Fast Is Too Fast for NHRA? Goodyear Says Current Tires Won't Keep Series from 340 MPH
NHRA Funny Car and Top Fuel classes are on verge of hitting 340-mph plateau. It was in 2017—five years ago—that Robert Hight, driver of the Auto Club Chevy Camaro Funny Car at John Force Racing, clocked the fastest run in NHRA history at 339.87 mph, at Sonoma, California.
Michigan Starting Lineup: August 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR starting positions for Michigan International Speedway. The race weekend is set to begin in Brooklyn, MI. First up, it’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying on the 2-mile of Michigan International Speedway. View the Michigan starting lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity:...
Ty Gibbs Privately Admitted He Wasn’t Pleased With How a Pair of Toyota Teammates ‘Used Me Up’ During Cup Race at Indy, According to Denny Hamlin
Ty Gibbs admitted to Denny Hamlin that he didn't like how a couple of their Toyota teammates raced against him on Sunday at the Indy Road Course. The post Ty Gibbs Privately Admitted He Wasn’t Pleased With How a Pair of Toyota Teammates ‘Used Me Up’ During Cup Race at Indy, According to Denny Hamlin appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Harvick wins for sixth time at Michigan International Speedway
Kevin Harvick's win, his first since September 2020, snaps his 65-start winless streak and punches his ticket into the 2022 NASCAR Cup playoffs.
This Little-Known Corvette From 1988 Is Faster Than A Brand New Tesla
Renowned American tuner and engineering specialist Callaway Cars has an exciting history built on a passion for speed. The company was established in 1977 by Ely Reeves Callaway III (son of Ely Callaway Jr., founder of Callaway Golf) in Old Lyme, Connecticut. Callaway started by making turbocharger upgrade kits for European brands like BMW, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Porsche.
NASCAR weekend schedule: Practice and qualifying times, radio, and TV information
Check in here throughout the 2022 NASCAR season to find out the weekend schedule for each series, plus radio and TV information throughout the entire weekend.
MotorTrend Magazine
Rare 1968 Z/28 Camaro Saved From Field After 43 Years!
Every now and again we come across a barn or field find that's extra special—one that has been carefully tucked away from time and is still in pristine condition. This isn't that story, but what this car lacks in condition it more than makes up for in rarity and coolness. Meet a 1968 Z/28 Camaro that is currently being saved from the ravages of time. But how did this rare piece of Camaro history come to find itself abandoned in a damp field to be violated by Mother Nature for over four decades?
Chevy Corvette Z06 Customers Offered $5,000 in Rewards If They Just Keep Their Car
To get it, there’s only one rule: Don’t sell your new Corvette for 12 months. Whenever a high-dollar, low-allocation sports car is released (think Porsche 911 GT3), there are countless deep-pocketed flippers that follow. They snag early production builds and immediately sell them for huge profits on auction sites that rhyme with "ring a tailor." However, GM doesn't want its exciting new Corvette Z06 to fall into such hands, so it's offering Z06 customers $5,000 worth of rewards points if they keep their car for 12 months.
NASCAR: 2022 Michigan qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. The 23rd of 36 races on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the season’s lone race at Michigan International Speedway, which had hosted two races per season for 47 straight years prior to last year.
NBC Sports
Sunday Michigan Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather
Last August, Ryan Blaney won at Michigan International Speedway. But he already had a NASCAR Cup Series playoff ticket in his pocket thanks to a victory earlier that season at Atlanta. As the series returns to Michigan on Sunday, Blaney has not assured himself a playoff berth. He’s one of...
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway
The NASCAR Cup Series jumps from Indianapolis to the Irish Hills this weekend, running their only race of the season at Michigan International Speedway's two-mile oval. The 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 marks the 23rd race of the season and one of four regular-season events left on the schedule. It’s the...
