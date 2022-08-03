Read on www.ign.com
IGN
Everspace 2 - Drake: Gang Wars Official Release Trailer
Everspace 2's The Drake: Gang Wars update is available now via Steam and GOG and coming soon to the Microsoft Store. Watch the trailer to take a tour of what's new and see what to expect with the latest update, which brings the new Drake star system featuring lava and ice environments, underwater exploration, new enemy types, new challenges as well as a three-chapter sidequest, and more to the game.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet - Official World Overview Trailer
Enter the world of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet and discover the Paldea region in this new world overview trailer. Meet the new legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon alongside a variety of other characters, learn more about the game's stories, see how the new Terastal mechanics work, and more. Pokemon Scarlet...
Gamespot
The Ascent: Cyber Heist DLC Is Out This August With Massive Melee Weapons
The Ascent is getting some new story DLC later this month, following on from the main game's story. The DLC, called The Ascent: Cyber Heist, is launching August 18, and you'll be able to play it as long as you've beaten the main campaign. You can either take it on solo or co-op with friends, and there are a number of new main missions and side quests to delve into, along with new weapons, advanced melee combat, and a new area.
IGN
Rum Ram - Official Release Trailer
Rum Ram is available now on Steam. Check out the launch trailer for this top-down party action game with ships to see the game's four modes (Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, One-Shot, and Time Bomb) and more.
The Ascent's DLC adds glowing neon melee weapons
Cyberpunk action RPG The Ascent (opens in new tab)'s got a big DLC on the way, called Cyber Heist, that'll add a journey to a whole new cyberpunk arcology for your mercenary for more cooperative shootin and—in a whole new twist—slashin. The Cyber Heist DLC will add melee weapons to The Ascent, like a big sword, or a big hammer, which naturally have neon on them because if it doesn't fit the aesthetic why bother.
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
IGN
Stealing Home
This page of IGN's Fary Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story Stealing Home. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Objective: Find the legendary baseball memorabilia and return them to the shrine. Quest...
PC screenshots of Spider-Man Remastered have leaked
If you can't wait until August 12 to see how Spider-Man Remastered will look on PC, a handful of screenshots from the review build have leaked via Twitter and Reddit. Here's a look at the display settings and key-mapping menus (opens in new tab), and here's some screenshots taken on an ultrawide monitor (opens in new tab) (though not at high settings). Actually, here's a couple more (opens in new tab).
IGN
Pokemon Go Raids August 2022
Pokemon Go has changed its rotation of Pokemon available to fight in Raids for August 2022. We will detail all of the Raids throughout August 2022, their times, and more. Raid Hours take place each Wednesday between 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. Raids Hours allows players an easier means to catch Legendary Pokemon.
Dragon Ball FighterZ and Samurai Shodown are getting rollback netcode
Annual fighting game tournament EVO returned as an in-person event for the first time since 2019 this year. As well as the competitions, including the first MultiVersus tournament, EVO 2022 included some welcome quality-of-life announcements from Bandai Namco and SNK: rollback netcode is coming to both Dragon Ball FighterZ and Samurai Shodown.
IGN
How to Customize Your Ship
Customizing your ship in Sea of Thieves is one of the most satisfying things to do in-game. When you first load into the game, your ship won't look too special at all. It'll have traditional brown wood and white sails. But the more you play the game, the more customizations you'll have access to.
IGN
Tighnari Build Guide: Best Weapon, Artifacts, and Team
Looking for a Genshin Impact Tighnari build? The new Genshin Impact character is shaping up to be a bow character that's focused on doing elemental reactions with his charged attack and skills. As a main DPS, Tighnari is expected to deal lots of damage with the help of his team.
IGN
Digimon List
There are 117 Digimon in Digimon Survive. Use this Field Guide to see every Digimon recruitable in Digimon Survive, plus each Digimon's stage and class.
TechRadar
Fallout 4 cheats: console commands and how to use them
The wasteland is a dangerous place, and Fallout 4 cheats can help you stay alive in the world of glow-in-the-dark radroaches. Whether you're emerging into the bright sun of the world outside Vault 111 for the first time – late to the party – or you're coming back to the nuclear wastes for a visit while waiting for Fallout 5, it's critical to have control over your game. With how complicated Fallout 4 can be, from factions like the Brotherhood and the Minutemen to the complex settlement system, you're sure to need a helping hand to untangle a mess you've made for yourself.
Vampire Survivors adds a bunch of OP cheat codes for the lulz
The wonderfully OTT bullet hell extravaganza that is Vampire Survivors has received another free update and, as has been the case since its early access release, solo developer Poncle continues to over-deliver. I spoke to him back in March about the game's unexpected (but richly deserved) success, and one of the most refreshing things was his attitude towards game balance:
IGN
Chainsaw Man Anime Adaptation Gets a Very Gory New Trailer
Anime adaptation Chainsaw Man just got a new trailer… and it's as gory as you might imagine. The upcoming anime from director Ryū Nakayama tells the story of Denji – a teenage Devil Hunter who’s brought back from the dead after making a gruesome pact, and returns as Chainsaw Man.
IGN
The Forgotten Saga Tips & Tricks
IGN has the tips and tricks you need to succeed in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's The Forgotten Saga DLC. The Forgotten Saga adds 5 new currencies that are specific to the rogue-like game mode. Below is a breakdown of each of those currencies, including how to earn and use them. Coins.
IGN
Collectibles
Welcome to our Collectibles page for Madison. You can find both Red Collectibles and Blue Collectibles hidden in sneaky places throughout the game. Snapping a photo of them with your camera instantly collects them.
happygamer.com
Total War: Warhammer 3 Champion Of Chaos DLC’s New Trailer Hints A Female Khorne
The Creative Assembly will likely release a theatrical trailer early the next week, followed by much larger gameplay reveal if past practice is any indication. Currently, Total War: Warhammer 3 is only accessible on a PC. On August 23, the Champions of Chaos DLC and the Immortal Empires Beta will...
Comments / 0