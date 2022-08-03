Read on www.wnky.com
Warren RECC and local companies launch supply caravan to Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over the weekend, the Warren RECC and other local companies sent multiple supply trucks to Eastern Kentucky to help with flood relief. The trucks were full of all kinds of supplies, from water bottles to generators and gas cans. Fruit of the Loom even donated articles of clothing.
BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
TVA contributes Recovery Funds to African American Museum of Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Tennessee Valley Authority contributed recovery funds to the African American Museum of Bowling Green during the Shake Rag Festival, on Saturday. After both a tornado and fire, the historic museum took an overwhelming amount of damage and needed serious repairs over the last few months.
The Salvation Army discusses inflation’s effects on food banks
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With gas prices and food prices increasing due to inflation, The Salvation Army has been finding a way to continue to serve our community. Monday through Friday, people come in waves to be served a hot meal. Captain Monica Horton of The Salvation Army Bowling...
Lost River Cave boat tours to pause again due to soap suds
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Lost River Cave says it will be shutting down boat tours again following a reoccurrence of pollution in the water. The issue has been ongoing. Previously, News 40 investigated the incident involving soap suds, which already caused boat tours to close earlier this summer. As...
Batman visits Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Eastern Kentucky had a surprise visit from a superhero while they’re recovering from deadly flooding. Batman showed up in the area this week, arriving in his Batmobile, stuffed with gifts for flood victims. He met with families who lost everything and tried to put a smile on...
From prison to published author: local man helps others to sobriety
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Local man Tremayne Stewart is a published author and a productive man of society. You would never guess he has served three prison sentences. He grew up in Logan County…his life took a turn for the worse when he turned 17. “I jumped headfirst into the streets,...
KSP searching for escaped Barren County inmate
Glasgow, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Post 3 is currently searching for a Barren County inmate. According to a release by KSP, Donald P. Shelton, 33, walked away from a work release on Hiseville Park Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. KSP stated Shelton was last seen wearing blue jeans and a neon green Barren County Jail Shirt.
Local man supports son to MLB dream, adopted him in high school
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Michael Darrell-Hicks is the first student from South Warren to be signed by a Major League Baseball team. “I just randomly got a call the other day and the Angels said they wanted to sign me. And I didn’t know I was just in shock,” said Darrell-Hicks.
Brown Returns to BG to Face Hometown Team
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green native has been making headlines at BG Ballpark this past week. Greensboro Grasshoppers’ outfielder Luke Brown is playing at the High-A level in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. This is the first time the former Purple/Hilltopper is playing against his hometown team.
Epicenter continues his winning ways at Jim Dandy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Epicenter, who came in second at the Kentucky Derby and was born in Bowling Green at Westwind Farms, is continuing his winning ways. He won the Jim Dandy in Saratoga, New York, beating Early Voting…the horse who defeated him in the Preakness. His next race is the...
