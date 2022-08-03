ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnky.com

BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Fairview, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
Bowling Green, KY
Society
wnky.com

Lost River Cave boat tours to pause again due to soap suds

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Lost River Cave says it will be shutting down boat tours again following a reoccurrence of pollution in the water. The issue has been ongoing. Previously, News 40 investigated the incident involving soap suds, which already caused boat tours to close earlier this summer. As...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Batman visits Eastern Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Eastern Kentucky had a surprise visit from a superhero while they’re recovering from deadly flooding. Batman showed up in the area this week, arriving in his Batmobile, stuffed with gifts for flood victims. He met with families who lost everything and tried to put a smile on...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

KSP searching for escaped Barren County inmate

Glasgow, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Post 3 is currently searching for a Barren County inmate. According to a release by KSP, Donald P. Shelton, 33, walked away from a work release on Hiseville Park Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. KSP stated Shelton was last seen wearing blue jeans and a neon green Barren County Jail Shirt.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping Equipment#Tylenol#Charity#The Bowling Green
wnky.com

Brown Returns to BG to Face Hometown Team

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green native has been making headlines at BG Ballpark this past week. Greensboro Grasshoppers’ outfielder Luke Brown is playing at the High-A level in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. This is the first time the former Purple/Hilltopper is playing against his hometown team.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Epicenter continues his winning ways at Jim Dandy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Epicenter, who came in second at the Kentucky Derby and was born in Bowling Green at Westwind Farms, is continuing his winning ways. He won the Jim Dandy in Saratoga, New York, beating Early Voting…the horse who defeated him in the Preakness. His next race is the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy