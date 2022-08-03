ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Jefferson Parish working to keep flood insurance affordable

By Ian Auzenne
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5FOU_0h3TciyZ00

As we approach the peak of hurricane season, Jefferson Parish officials are worried that flood insurance rates could price some residents out of their homes.

"We don't want homeowners to have to go back to renting because of high flood insurance," Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng told WWL's Tommy Tucker. She says residents outside of the hurricane levee protection system could see their flood insurance rates skyrocket.

"It's being calculated in different ways through the NFIP, and that's something that's very concerning to us," Sheng said. How high could those rates increase?

"The limit is 18 percent, but it can go up another 18 percent next year and the following year," Sheng added. "So, I'm very scared when we get to year three/four, people are going to have to make hard decisions."

That's why Sheng and the Jefferson Parish Government are seeking ways to keep flood insurance affordable for residents.

"There is a volunteer program you can get into," Sheng said. "We call it CRS--Community Rating System."

Sheng says the parish scores high on the rating system. That, she says, brings a huge benefit for property owners.

"It allows us to get a 25-percent discount on flood insurance premiums through the NFIP," Sheng said, adding that the parish government's floodplain management team's  hard work has allowed the parish to get high marks in the CRS.

"We try to help ourselves as much as we can," Sheng added.

Sheng notes that she is still lobbying Congress to make changes to the federal flood insurance program to make coverage more affordable before rebates.

"For Risk Rating 2.0, this is a national issue that our federal delegation is working on for us," Sheng said.

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

New Orleans community leaders divided on affordable housing fix

Two new affordable housing developments are coming online in New Orleans, to address a critical shortage that has long vexed community leaders. It's a complex problem with no easy answers, according to The Times-Picayune Power Poll, which found key influencers divided on solutions. What is the best way to solve...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
Jefferson Parish, LA
Government
Jefferson Parish, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Government
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced for Mortgage Fraud After Fraudulently Financing Three Properties

Louisiana Man Sentenced for Morgage Fraud After Fraudguelntly Financing Three Properties. New Orleans, Louisiana – Theodore Kurz, age 72, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 4, 2022, for mortgage fraud by the Honorable Nannette Jolivette Brown, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Kurz was sentenced to time served, 5 years of supervised release, $751,900 in restitution, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

City, Entergy offering assistance to people struggling to pay sky-high bills

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents continue to raise concerns about skyrocketing energy costs over the hot summer months. In response, the city of New Orleans is hosting a two-day event at Joe Brown Park to help renters, who have past due utility bills. Funding from the CARES Act will help settle those balances for qualifying residents. People who own their homes are not eligible.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Rates#Insurance Coverage#Crs
theadvocate.com

Letters: Bridge over West Pearl River needs to be addressed with urgency

The Highway 90 bridge over the West Pearl River has been closed for two months, with no indication of when work will begin. There should be an urgency in repairing and reopening this bridge for the following reasons: The bridge is an evacuation route serving both Louisiana and Mississippi; the Highway 90 route relieves congestion on Interstate 10 and the Highway 90 route is an economic boost to the Slidell-Waveland corridor, cutting travel time for employees to travel to and from their place of employment.
SLIDELL, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NOLA.com

DA Jason Williams: tax fraud trial was political ploy 'and it worked'

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams emerged from his federal tax fraud trial with less trust in a criminal justice system that he has long seen as deeply flawed. But the experience, he said, also left him with a real-world lesson to impart to the young attorneys in his office: prosecutorial overreach is a dangerous weapon.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy