Hanover County, VA

Hanover Schools Apologize for Controversial T-Shirt Design

Newsradio WRVA
 4 days ago

Hanover County, Va. (NewsradioWRVA.com) - Hanover County Schools apologizing for a controversial T-shirt design.

Hanover County Schools Superintendent Michael Gill says a county teacher designed a shirt for a professional learning conference that shows four arms and hands grasping together in a symbol of unity. However, when some people saw the design, they immediately saw an image of a swastika.

Gill says that they have stopped distributing the shirts that include the logo and, as of Wednesday morning, were working to remove the logo from all conference materials.

In the statement, Gill says Hanover Schools is "deeply sorry for this mistake and for the emotions that the logo has evoked by its semblance to a swastika and, by extension, to the atrocities that were committed under its banner". Additionally, Gill says that, unquestionably, Hanover Schools condemn anything associated with the Nazi regime in the strongest manner possible.

