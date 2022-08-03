ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

The wait is over: Large crowd shops Costco on opening day in St. Augustine

By Peter Willott, St. Augustine Record
 4 days ago
More than 1,000 people waited waited in line Wednesday morning for the grand opening of St. Augustine's first Costco.

The 152,000-square-foot store, located at 215 World Commerce Parkway, opened at 8 a.m. following a ribbon-cutting.

With 260 employees, it's the wholesale giant's first location in St. Johns County, joining warehouses in Orange Park and Jacksonville in north Florida.

The St. Johns location will sell between 3,800 and 4,000 items, including groceries, household supplies, furniture, electronics, clothing, cooked food, wine and liquor, and have a pharmacy, optical department, and hearing aid and tire centers. A self-service gas station is also on the site.

Costco's regular business hours are 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The 19-acre parcel is part of a larger commercial complex being developed by the Jacksonville-based Steinemann & Co., under the World Commerce Center name.

