Bride and groom adopt stray dog that crashed their wedding

By Miles In The Morning, Alex Luckey, Rebekah Black, Jeff Miles
 4 days ago

It wouldn’t be a proper wedding without a hiccup or two along the way, but this unsuspecting bride and groom probably had no idea their little hiccup would change their lives forever.

Before Douglas Robert and Tamíris Muzini were able to cross the threshold as husband and wife, their wedding was interrupted by a stray blonde dog who found his way into the church and was mingling with the guests.

The couple didn’t mind the intrusion, and proceeded with the ceremony as planned with the pup resting near the doorway watching.

After the couple said their “I dos” and made their way to the exit, that’s when the pup got excited.  Muzini told The Dodo , “When he greeted us at the end, he asked: ‘Take me home. Take me.”

And that’s exactly what the couple did, taking in the stray dog as their own, naming him Braiá Caramelo.

The couple knows by his scars Braiá Caramelo’s road to them wasn’t easy, but they’re certainly glad he found his way.

“He’s so loving. Despite everything he’s been through, he still believes in the goodness of people,” Muzini says. “He gives us hope.”

