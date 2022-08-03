ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

4-star recruit Ashley Williams flips commitment to Auburn football from Nebraska

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago

AUBURN — Four-star 2023 edge defender Ashley Williams has committed to Auburn football , flipping his previous pledge to Nebraska.

Williams is from Zachary, Louisiana. He's the No. 350 overall recruit in the 2023 class, the No. 37 edge and the No. 18 player in Louisiana, according to the 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Williams attended Big Cat Weekend at the end of July, Auburn's premier recruiting event of the summer in which targets visit team facilities for a range of festivities. The tradition started under former coach Gene Chizik in 2009.

After the event, Williams decommitted from Nebraska. Auburn edge coach Roc Bellantoni was the primary recruiter. Williams said at Big Cat Weekend that he admires Bellantoni's repertoire of coaching future NFL players, and Auburn's lack of future depth at the edge position was another allure.

RECRUITING STAFF: How an 18-year Dallas Cowboys scout who was high on Tony Romo became Auburn football's first GM

2023 QB TARGET: Four-star 2023 Lausanne quarterback Brock Glenn's top 5 includes LSU football, Auburn

"Really how they use the edge as one of the most important parts in the defense, with dropping, pass rushing and the run-stopping," Williams said when asked what he likes about Auburn's defensive scheme.

Williams is Auburn's sixth commitment of the 2023 class.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: 4-star recruit Ashley Williams flips commitment to Auburn football from Nebraska

alabamanews.net

Macon County Couple Open ‘Pick Your Own’ Flower Field

A Macon County woman’s dreams have bloomed into reality. Arely Kloss, along with her husband David Kloss, created the Circle of Colors Cut Flower Garden to provide people a place they can go out and pick their own bouquet right from the ground. The flower field was officially opened in June of 2022.
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot

AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
AUGUSTA, GA
WJHG-TV

Georgia man arrested in Bay County for trafficking cocaine

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man was arrested early Wednesday morning for trafficking cocaine. Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 3:20 a.m. a patrol deputy tried to stop a car on N. Lagoon Drive. They say the car drove away and when authorities chased it, the car crashed into a ditch.
BAY COUNTY, FL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

