District 64 incumbent Cepicky outlines key issues

Tennessee House Republican incumbent, Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, says he is passionate about education and glad to see some improvement over the last year with the post COVID rebound.

“I think a lot of it has to do with our kids getting back into the classroom with our teachers,” Cepicky said. “And the teachers got them back where they were pre-COVID.”

There is still much more work to be done to bring students back to acceptable levels, Cepicky said.

“We’ve got to fix education in Tennessee. [We] cannot continue to function at 40th in the nation in education,” Cepicky said. “It’s unsustainable in the long run to not have that many students at correct literacy levels.”

Much can be solved through education, as Cepicky believes problems like drug and alcohol addiction, teen pregnancy and sex trafficking are the societal issues that educated persons can remedy, though he says the fixes will not “turn on a dime. It takes time,” he said.

“A better educated person will make better decisions because they have better options,” Cepicky said.

As chairman of the House Subcommittee on Instruction, subjects like reading, writing and math are important to Cepicky, as he indicated with a bill a couple of years ago.

The bill was a drive to focus on these fundamentals and to bring back summer school in early education as an effort to pull struggling students up to where they need to be in those fundamentals.

Noting recent numbers that state scores show declines for students measured at the 8th grade level.

“If the students are not on track, they go to summer school, get the help they need,” Cepicky said.

A push on tutoring is another part of his plan to improve state education.

With all of this, Cepicky asks, “Can we hit that 40% [of literacy]? We haven’t hit 40% since 2010.”

Cepicky is optimistic about improvements over the last year and looking to lean into the funding from Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement which would allocate up to $9 billion from the state with a sizeable portion going to help students in poverty.

Cepicky said he is also intent on bringing new agriculture help to farmers in the state and would like to see a beef processing plant come to this area so Tennessee could be a leader in regional beef production.

“We need to start incentivizing agriculture to come to Tennessee,” he said. “If we had a feed lot and processor here, the bulk of animals in the Southeast would head to Tennessee, and we would control the beef industry in the Southeast.”

He said he is most proud of his bills that upheld girls’ sports, divided the state Board of Education into three groupings and helped people get to choose the pharmacies where they will get their prescriptions.

Cepicky also sponsored a proposed builder impact fee bill that would secure funds for additional infrastructure and capital costs in Maury County, though the bill failed in the House last spring. He has stated and supports ways to secure additional funding for county growth that is not a burden on taxpayers.

The majority of Cepicky’s total funds he’s raised for office have come from the sectors of finance, insurance, real estate and health sectors.

In the late 1980s before running for office, Cepicky had a career as an accomplished athlete and following some short runs in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings, he played on farm teams for the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins before following it into a major league career in Venezuela.

When Cepicky is not in the state legislature, he works as a mortgage banker and cattle farmer with his wife Teresa.

He has two boys that go to Columbia Academy.