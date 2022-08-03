ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
Benzinga

Berkshire's Debt Investments Help Mitigate Equity-Related Losses In Q2; These 5 Companies Made Up 69% Of Equity Portfolio

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) announced on Saturday second-quarter results that showed higher operating profits. The company reported a huge investment loss for the quarter. The fair value of Berkshire’s fixed-maturity securities investment was at $21.14 billion as of June 30, 2022, up from $16.43 billion...
Benzinga

Galaxy Digital Asset Management: July 2022 Month End AUM

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. GLXY ("Galaxy Digital") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Digital Asset Management, ("GDAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $2,096.6 million as of July 31, 2022. Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a)(c) (In millions) 7/31/22. (b) 6/30/22. (b) 5/31/22. 4/30/22. 3/31/22. 2/28/22.
Benzinga

Coinbase Short Sellers Take $363M Hit, Making It A 'Certain Squeeze Stock'

It’s been a rough year for Coinbase Global Inc COIN investors, with the stock down more than 64% year-to-date overall even after a big 41.2% gain this week following a new cryptocurrency deal with BlackRock Inc BLK. While Coinbase bulls celebrate the long-awaited good news, Coinbase short sellers are...
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. – HYZN

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon Motors" or the "Company") HYZN for potential violations of the federal securities laws. After the market closed on August 4, 2022, Hyzon Motors disclosed in a SEC filing that "the...
Benzinga

Why Is Yellow Trading Higher By 33%: Here Are 48 Stocks Moving Premarket

Missfresh Limited MF shares rose 112.9% to $0.2450 in pre-market trading after dropping 7% on Wednesday. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA shares rose 100.6% to $6.54 in pre-market trading after jumping over 25% on Wednesday. Samsung Biologics and the company recently announced the completion of the first commercial-scale engineering run for the companies' mRNA production partnership.
Benzinga

Fluor Shares Slip Post Q2 Revenue Miss

Fluor Corp FLR reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 10.5% year-over-year to $3.3 billion, missing the consensus of $3.37 billion. Revenue by segments: Energy Solutions $1.33 billion (+0.83% Y/Y), Urban Solutions $1.01 billion (-16.9% Y/Y), Mission Solutions $547 million (-22.6% Y/Y) and Others $417 million (-6.9% Y/Y). Total segment...
Benzinga

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Chalks Up Massive Investment Losses In Q2, Operating Profit Rises 39%: What Investors Should Know

Investment holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) on Saturday announced that second-quarter operating earnings increased 38.7% year-over-year, although the gain was more than offset by investment- and derivative-related losses. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company reported second-quarter operating earnings of $9.28 billion, up from the year-ago quarter’s $6.69...
Benzinga

What does the bill proposed by the Senate mean for crypto?

The crypto market has remained flat over the past few days, as Bitcoin BTC/USD ranges between $22,700 and $23,400. There is some renewed optimism however surrounding regulation. Yesterday, a bipartisan group of senators put forward a new bill that classifies Bitcoin and Ethereum as commodities. If this passes it would mean that these are the only cryptos that are not able to be classified as securities, which would remove a significant concern for side-lined institutions.
Benzinga

A Look At Amazon As The Stock Prepares To Tackle Market Bull Cycle Indicator

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN was trading about 1.3% lower on Friday in consolidation after soaring up over 18% between July 28 and Thursday, which was in response to the company printing a second-quarter revenue beat. Although shares of Amazon have increased significantly as of late, market bear Steve Weiss became a...
