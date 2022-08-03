64th House challenger Jason Gilliam to focus on managing, funding growth

Jason Gilliam said he is no politician, but decided to run for the 64th District seat in the Tennessee General Assembly to serve the community.

Gilliam challenges incumbent Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka.

“I grew up here and I care about our people,” Gilliam said.

A Republican, Gilliam said he is a conservative Christian and would lead in that manner.

Pro builder and developer impact fees, Gilliam noted the failure of the proposed fees to pass in the House last spring ahead of the county’s recent 31-cent tax hike.

Gilliam says he will focus on managing growth, naming the need to bolster infrastructure to support growth, including schools.

Much of the county needs list is “common sense,” he said. “You can’t have growth here and not take care of other aspects that should be in place."

Part of that common sense he says is making sure that Maury County retains its agricultural positioning in the state.

“I am squarely on the side of our farmers,” Gilliam said.

Gilliam has a top-three list that includes addressing infrastructure, public education and a roll back of higher sales taxes, citing $2 billion in state surplus funds.

“That is way more money than we need to have,” Gilliam said. “And ideally that money should stay in the pockets of tax payers. It could go a long way, so let’s see if we can’t get some relief on sales tax.”

On public education, Gilliam wants schools to move back to basics, seeing too much focus on standardized testing.

“Teachers don’t have adequate time to teach because they’re preparing for tests,” Gilliam said.

He calls the current state mapped goal of 40% of students hitting the minimum reading level, “abysmal.”

Teacher performance standards are on his radar as well.

“We have to look at how we are measuring teacher performance,” Gilliam said. “It’s putting them in a really bad predicament.”

He believes in building a family focus and emphasizing parent involvement in public education.

Additionally, Gilliam is a "passionate" supporter of the Second Amendment and A-Rated member of the National Rifle Association, he said.

Native to Maury County, Gilliam graduated Central High School in 1989 and went on to finish his aerospace degree at Middle Tennessee State University, later completing a business degree at Trevecca Nazarene University.

He has served Southwest Airlines for 21 years as a 737 pilot.

More recently he completed a program to certifying him to be a federal flight deck officer, a pilot who is weapons-trained to defend their aircraft.

Gilliam is married to his wife Dawn and has two boys and a daughter, who just graduated college.