Related
WFMJ.com
Protests against Ohio abortion laws to take place throughout Ohio Sunday afternoon
The Ohio Pro-Choice Movement will be hosting a peaceful public sidewalk event throughout the state of Ohio on Sunday, August 7. The objective of this statewide event is to inform and unite pro-choice individuals from across the state who share the goal of restoring state and federal rights for legal access to abortion and contraceptive care in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling back in June.
WFMJ.com
United Way of Mercer County awarded $360k in Department of Education Grants
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced on Friday awards totaling over $19 million for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLD) Cohort 11 Grant. United Way of Mercer County is among the recipients of the grant money. The organization will be receiving a total of $360,000.22. PDE's Acting...
WFMJ.com
Local women's rights activist speaks out against JD Vance's 'violent marriages' comment
A local reproductive rights advocate joined a group of female lawmakers and women's rights advocates to speak out against comments made by Ohio-based U.S. Senate candidate, JD Vance. Bek Norman of Warren joined other Ohio women to criticize Vance on his comments made during an interview in September of 2021...
WFMJ.com
Oregon's wildfire risk map emerges as new climate flashpoint
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A new map in Oregon that rated the wildfire risk of every tax lot in the state — labeling nearly 80,000 structures as high-risk — generated so much pushback from angry homeowners that officials abruptly retracted it, saying they had not done enough local outreach before publicizing the ambitious project.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMJ.com
Hubbard Police capture suspect wanted for Hermitage, Hempfield violent crimes
A man captured by Hubbard Police in the Trumbull County Jail is a suspect in violent crimes in two Mercer County communities. Hubbard Police Chief Ronald Fusco tells 21 News that one of his officers in the Truck World parking lot spotted a Pontiac van wanted in connection with incidents that occurred early Friday in Hermitage and Hempfield Township.
WFMJ.com
Steamy air and spotty weekend raindrops
The same warm and sticky air mass that has resided over the Valley over the last few days will be overhead during the first weekend of August. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-80s, and early morning temperatures will be near the 70-degree mark. A shower or storm can crop up in the unstable air mass, especially on Saturday. A lot of the weekend will be rain-free.
