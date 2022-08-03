ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WFMJ.com

Protests against Ohio abortion laws to take place throughout Ohio Sunday afternoon

The Ohio Pro-Choice Movement will be hosting a peaceful public sidewalk event throughout the state of Ohio on Sunday, August 7. The objective of this statewide event is to inform and unite pro-choice individuals from across the state who share the goal of restoring state and federal rights for legal access to abortion and contraceptive care in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling back in June.
Oregon's wildfire risk map emerges as new climate flashpoint

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A new map in Oregon that rated the wildfire risk of every tax lot in the state — labeling nearly 80,000 structures as high-risk — generated so much pushback from angry homeowners that officials abruptly retracted it, saying they had not done enough local outreach before publicizing the ambitious project.
Hubbard Police capture suspect wanted for Hermitage, Hempfield violent crimes

A man captured by Hubbard Police in the Trumbull County Jail is a suspect in violent crimes in two Mercer County communities. Hubbard Police Chief Ronald Fusco tells 21 News that one of his officers in the Truck World parking lot spotted a Pontiac van wanted in connection with incidents that occurred early Friday in Hermitage and Hempfield Township.
Steamy air and spotty weekend raindrops

The same warm and sticky air mass that has resided over the Valley over the last few days will be overhead during the first weekend of August. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-80s, and early morning temperatures will be near the 70-degree mark. A shower or storm can crop up in the unstable air mass, especially on Saturday. A lot of the weekend will be rain-free.
