ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Four-star EDGE Ashley Williams commits to the Auburn Tigers

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lIDoS_0h3TbdWj00

Williams decommitted from Nebraska before choosing the Tigers.

Fortunes seem to be changing for the better on the recruiting trail for Auburn.

Ashley Williams, a four-star defensive edge from Zachary, Louisiana, committed to the Tigers after taking an unofficial visit to Auburn during Big Cat Weekend. He's the No. 384 overall prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings, the No, 37 EDGE, and the No. 18 player from the state of Louisiana.

Williams originally committed to Nebraska back on July 10th, but turned around and decommitted following his visit with Auburn. He held offers from Florida State, Texas, and Nebraska, among others.

The 6-foot-4 defensive end racked up some impressive numbers during his junior season at Zachary High School. In 2021 Williams recorded 89 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble return for a touchdown.

Statistically, Ashley was dominant last season. But according to scouting reports, he "lacks ideal NFL length off the edge" with a narrow body that "will struggle to add substantial weight for the next level." However, Williams does an excellent job of using leverage and staying close to the ground and does not lose battles on the edge often. According to On3 , he ran an electronically-timed 4.87 40-yard dash and 7.52 3-cone drill during the spring camp circuit prior to his senior season.

If Williams can add a little more to his frame, there's solid potential there as a situational third-down pass rusher for the Tigers.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Zachary, LA
Sports
State
Texas State
Auburn, AL
Football
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Zachary, LA
Football
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
City
Zachary, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#College Sports#The Auburn Tigers#Florida State
College Football HQ

Auburn football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Auburn in the SEC picture and playoff race this season? Let's take a look at the Auburn football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season 2022 Auburn Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Mercer Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. San Jose State Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Penn State Week 4, Sept. 24 ...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
CBS 42

Auburn QB TJ Finley who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of attempt to elude the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday. WRBL has reached out to Auburn police and the university itself for a comment on […]
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Montgomery Police Identify Man Shot and Killed on Zelda Road

Montgomery Police have now identified the man who was shot and killed on Zelda Road Saturday. Police say 26-year-0ld Christoper Thomas is the victim of the shooting in the 2600 block of Zelda Road, which is near the intersection of Ann Street, just west of Interstate 85. The shooting happened...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
852
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy