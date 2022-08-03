Four-star EDGE Ashley Williams commits to the Auburn Tigers

Williams decommitted from Nebraska before choosing the Tigers.

Fortunes seem to be changing for the better on the recruiting trail for Auburn.

Ashley Williams, a four-star defensive edge from Zachary, Louisiana, committed to the Tigers after taking an unofficial visit to Auburn during Big Cat Weekend. He's the No. 384 overall prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings, the No, 37 EDGE, and the No. 18 player from the state of Louisiana.

Williams originally committed to Nebraska back on July 10th, but turned around and decommitted following his visit with Auburn. He held offers from Florida State, Texas, and Nebraska, among others.

The 6-foot-4 defensive end racked up some impressive numbers during his junior season at Zachary High School. In 2021 Williams recorded 89 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble return for a touchdown.

Statistically, Ashley was dominant last season. But according to scouting reports, he "lacks ideal NFL length off the edge" with a narrow body that "will struggle to add substantial weight for the next level." However, Williams does an excellent job of using leverage and staying close to the ground and does not lose battles on the edge often. According to On3 , he ran an electronically-timed 4.87 40-yard dash and 7.52 3-cone drill during the spring camp circuit prior to his senior season.

If Williams can add a little more to his frame, there's solid potential there as a situational third-down pass rusher for the Tigers.

