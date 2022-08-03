Read on www.erienewsnow.com
State Police in Corry to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint
Pennsylvania State Police in Corry announced plans to conduct a sobriety checkpoint, according to a news release. It will be done sometime in the month of August. No location was disclosed, but troopers said it will be set up within the station's coverage area.
Erie Police respond to reported shooting at West 29th St.
There was heavy police presence in the 500 block of West 29th Street Sunday night. When our crews arrived on the scene around 8 p.m., there we at least 10 police vehicles in the neighborhood. Our crews also saw police putting down colored marker cones and picking up shell casings. Witnesses told us they heard […]
PA Man Arrested Following Overnight Assault In Chautauqua County
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 58-year-old North East, Pennsylvania man is accused of an overnight physical assault in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Sherman Road in the Town of Ripley around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Following an investigation it is...
Mental Health Call Ends in Deadly, Officer-Involved Shooting in Venango County
A mental health call Friday ended with a deadly, officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in Venango County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the 400 block of Main St. in Rouseville Borough. A 32-year-old Oil City woman said her relative had been calling and texting, threatening to shoot himself...
State police trooper shoots, kills man during mental health call in Venango County
ROUSEVILLE, Pa. — A state police trooper shot and killed a man while responding to a mental health call in Venango County late Friday night. Police identified the man killed as Douglas Stanton, 59, of Rouseville Borough in Venango County. According to state police, officers received a call from...
Man Shot to Death by State Police After Armed Standoff in Rouseville
ROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A 59-year-old Venango County man was shot dead by state police on Saturday morning during a standoff after he came out armed with a handgun. PSP Franklin received a call around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, from a 32-year-old female from Oil City. The female complainant reported her relative, 59-year-old Douglas Stanton, of Rouseville, had been calling and texting her throughout the afternoon making threats to commit suicide by shooting himself. The victim made statements that if any police officers showed up at his house, he would shoot them and then kill himself with his 9mm pistol, according to police.
19-Year-Old Fredonia Man Charged with DWI in Stockton Crash
A Fredonia man is facing charges following an investigation into a one-vehicle crash early Saturday in the Town of Stockton. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to Ellery-Centralia Road just after 1:30 AM and found that the driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old David Hahn, was allegedly intoxicated. Hahn was taken into custody and charged with DWI and driving a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device. He was later released with tickets for Stockton Town Court.
Woman accused of hitting person with car, then machete in front of 4 kids
Gerry, N.Y. — A 64-year-old woman was arrested after hitting another woman with her car and smacking her with a machete Thursday, troopers said. Mary Butler, 64, of Gerry, was driving with four kids in the car on County Route 380 in Jamestown, according to a news release from state police, when she swerved and hit a woman on the side of the road with her car.
State Police Arrest Wanted Area Man in Oil Creek Township After Foot Chase
OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police arrested a wanted Titusville man in Oil Creek Township early Saturday morning after a brief foot chase. According to Corry-based State Police, around 1:46 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, a patrol unit was on State Route 8 and followed a vehicle heading east on Thompson Run Road. The vehicle was traveling at a fast rate of speed and turned onto Finney Road. As the patrol unit caught up to the vehicle, the vehicle drove off the roadway into grass and came to a stop. The operator of the vehicle got out and fled on foot at a location near Warner Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County.
Phone Scam Impersonates State Police in Warren
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Pennsylvania State Police in Warren are warning the public about a phone scam where the caller is impersonating the station commander of the Warren barracks, according to a news release. The scammers are asking people to buy Green Dot gift cards for substantial...
Man Injured in Shooting on Erie's West Side
Police are investigating a shooting on Erie's west side Sunday evening. They were called to W. 29th and Cherry St. around 7:30 p.m. The gunfire hit a man in the shoulder, according to dispatchers. Ambulance crews took him to the hospital for treatment. Sources told Erie News Now the victim...
Jamestown Man Accused Of Driving Drunk Following Westside Crash
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 78-year-old Jamestown man is accused of driving while intoxicated following a crash on the city’s westside on Friday. Jamestown Police responded to a property damage accident around 5 p.m. where the suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene. The vehicle involved was...
Meadville Cold Case: Search for missing woman reignited 41 years later
A Meadville woman is exhausting all available resources with hopes of finding her mother who went missing 41 years ago. Alison Duiker is going the extra mile and then some to find her mother Lonene Ray Rogers after she disappeared. Rogers was a mother of two before she disappeared on January 7, 1981. Duiker, Lonene […]
Community Helps Police Identify Rural King Theft Suspect
SUGARCREEK BORO., Pa. (EYT) – The Sugarcreek Borough Police Department has identified and apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in an incident of theft at Rural King in Franklin last week. Police say 37-year-old Thomas Rodgers, of Franklin, was identified and taken into custody on Thursday, August 4. According to...
Two car accident in Corry results in rollover sending two people to the hospital
On August 4 around 2:30 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police Corry responded to a two vehicle accident. This accident took place at an intersection of Route 89 and Lovell Road in Corry. According to the accident report, an 86-year-old male was driving West on Lovell Road in a Mercury Grand Marquis, while a 54-year-old male driver […]
Legal issues continue for former ESD superintendent
The legal issues continue for former Erie School District Superintendent James Barker. According to recent court documents, Barker was arrested earlier this year and charged with a DUI along with careless driving. Barker was also arrested back in 2020 in Florida for stalking a former girlfriend. His arraignment has been scheduled for August 29 at […]
Hubbard Twp. police arrest suspect in Mercer County robberies
Hubbard Township police arrested a suspect wanted for two robberies Friday morning in Mercer County, one of which resulted in the stabbing of a victim.
New Unit Hopes To Crack Longtime Jamestown Cold Case
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A newly formed cold case task force bringing a nearly two decades old homicide of a Jamestown mother to the forefront, with investigators believing someone has the answers to crack the case. Yolanda Bindics was last seen alive on August 10, 2004 leaving...
79-Year-Old Man Faces Charges for Indecent Assault of Employee at Waterford Business
Charges are pending against a man for the indecent assault of an employee at a Waterford business, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It was reported at the Little Caesars on High St. in the borough July 26 just after 2 p.m. An employee told troopers a customer - identified as...
Motorcyclist pronounced dead after overnight crash along Erie’s Bayfront
Update: The Erie County Coroner released the name of the victim as 50-year old Deron Warner of Erie. ERIE, PA – One person is dead following an overnight accident involving a motorcycle. Just before 3 a.m. Friday, Erie County 911 received a call about a motorcyclist down, just off the Bayfront Parkway West, along Lawrence […]
