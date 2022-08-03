ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

erienewsnow.com

State Police in Corry to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint

Pennsylvania State Police in Corry announced plans to conduct a sobriety checkpoint, according to a news release. It will be done sometime in the month of August. No location was disclosed, but troopers said it will be set up within the station's coverage area.
CORRY, PA
YourErie

Erie Police respond to reported shooting at West 29th St.

There was heavy police presence in the 500 block of West 29th Street Sunday night. When our crews arrived on the scene around 8 p.m., there we at least 10 police vehicles in the neighborhood. Our crews also saw police putting down colored marker cones and picking up shell casings. Witnesses told us they heard […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

PA Man Arrested Following Overnight Assault In Chautauqua County

RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 58-year-old North East, Pennsylvania man is accused of an overnight physical assault in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Sherman Road in the Town of Ripley around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Following an investigation it is...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
explore venango

Man Shot to Death by State Police After Armed Standoff in Rouseville

ROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A 59-year-old Venango County man was shot dead by state police on Saturday morning during a standoff after he came out armed with a handgun. PSP Franklin received a call around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, from a 32-year-old female from Oil City. The female complainant reported her relative, 59-year-old Douglas Stanton, of Rouseville, had been calling and texting her throughout the afternoon making threats to commit suicide by shooting himself. The victim made statements that if any police officers showed up at his house, he would shoot them and then kill himself with his 9mm pistol, according to police.
ROUSEVILLE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

19-Year-Old Fredonia Man Charged with DWI in Stockton Crash

A Fredonia man is facing charges following an investigation into a one-vehicle crash early Saturday in the Town of Stockton. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to Ellery-Centralia Road just after 1:30 AM and found that the driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old David Hahn, was allegedly intoxicated. Hahn was taken into custody and charged with DWI and driving a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device. He was later released with tickets for Stockton Town Court.
STOCKTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman accused of hitting person with car, then machete in front of 4 kids

Gerry, N.Y. — A 64-year-old woman was arrested after hitting another woman with her car and smacking her with a machete Thursday, troopers said. Mary Butler, 64, of Gerry, was driving with four kids in the car on County Route 380 in Jamestown, according to a news release from state police, when she swerved and hit a woman on the side of the road with her car.
GERRY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#New Beginnings Church
explore venango

State Police Arrest Wanted Area Man in Oil Creek Township After Foot Chase

OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police arrested a wanted Titusville man in Oil Creek Township early Saturday morning after a brief foot chase. According to Corry-based State Police, around 1:46 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, a patrol unit was on State Route 8 and followed a vehicle heading east on Thompson Run Road. The vehicle was traveling at a fast rate of speed and turned onto Finney Road. As the patrol unit caught up to the vehicle, the vehicle drove off the roadway into grass and came to a stop. The operator of the vehicle got out and fled on foot at a location near Warner Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County.
TITUSVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Phone Scam Impersonates State Police in Warren

WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Pennsylvania State Police in Warren are warning the public about a phone scam where the caller is impersonating the station commander of the Warren barracks, according to a news release. The scammers are asking people to buy Green Dot gift cards for substantial...
WARREN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Man Injured in Shooting on Erie's West Side

Police are investigating a shooting on Erie's west side Sunday evening. They were called to W. 29th and Cherry St. around 7:30 p.m. The gunfire hit a man in the shoulder, according to dispatchers. Ambulance crews took him to the hospital for treatment. Sources told Erie News Now the victim...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Driving Drunk Following Westside Crash

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 78-year-old Jamestown man is accused of driving while intoxicated following a crash on the city’s westside on Friday. Jamestown Police responded to a property damage accident around 5 p.m. where the suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene. The vehicle involved was...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Community Helps Police Identify Rural King Theft Suspect

SUGARCREEK BORO., Pa. (EYT) – The Sugarcreek Borough Police Department has identified and apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in an incident of theft at Rural King in Franklin last week. Police say 37-year-old Thomas Rodgers, of Franklin, was identified and taken into custody on Thursday, August 4. According to...
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

Legal issues continue for former ESD superintendent

The legal issues continue for former Erie School District Superintendent James Barker. According to recent court documents, Barker was arrested earlier this year and charged with a DUI along with careless driving. Barker was also arrested back in 2020 in Florida for stalking a former girlfriend. His arraignment has been scheduled for August 29 at […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

New Unit Hopes To Crack Longtime Jamestown Cold Case

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A newly formed cold case task force bringing a nearly two decades old homicide of a Jamestown mother to the forefront, with investigators believing someone has the answers to crack the case. Yolanda Bindics was last seen alive on August 10, 2004 leaving...
JAMESTOWN, NY

