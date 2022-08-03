Broome County Sheriff's Office Seeking Bronx Man

Read on www.wicz.com
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Joaquin Sepulveda, 42, Arrested
On Friday, August 05, 2022, at 2002 hours, the following 42-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 50th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Joaquin Sepulveda. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. DWI;. DWAI. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
Gang Assault at Ithaca Commons
Ithaca Police were called to the Commons Friday night for a gang assault. Police say they responded around 7:15p for the report of a victim being beaten by three individuals. The suspects fled before police arrival. An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca...
longisland.com
8 People Rob Walmart in Uniondale and Threaten Security with Stun Gun
The First Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 9:22 pm in Uniondale. According to detectives, First Precinct police responded to Walmart located at 1123 Jerusalem Avenue for a Robbery that just occurred. After an investigation conducted it was revealed that 7 male subjects and 1 female entered the location together and loaded up 3 separate shopping carts full of electronics that included tv’s and speakers. The value of the items was in excess of $2500 dollars.
After Eight Years on the Run, NYC Murder Suspect Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced today that Troy...
4 men steal jewelry worth $2.15 million from Bronx store, caught on video: police
FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four robbers stole jewelry worth around $2.15 million from a jewelry store in the Bronx Friday afternoon, police said. One of the suspects was buzzed inside a jewelry store along Webster Avenue near East Fordham Road at around 2:30 p.m. by an employee. He held the door open for the […]
2 injured in overnight shootings in front of BK NYCHA complexes
Two people were shot during separate incidents in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Woman in critical following Brooklyn hit-and-run; man dies in separate crash, cops say
A Brooklyn woman was in critical condition Saturday after she was struck by an SUV driver who fled the scene, cops said. The 34-year-old victim was crossing Kings Highway and Rockaway Parkway in East Flatbush about 4:30 a.m. when the grey or silver SUV slammed into her. The vehicle sped off without stopping, police said. First responders found the woman sprawled out on the ground with a ...
Man, 35, woman, 28, jump to death from BX apartment building: police
A man and a woman died by suicide after jumping from a building in the Bronx Saturday morning, police said.
New York City Police Investigating Armed Robbery in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are seeking to identify a pair...
2 men wanted in Bronx apartment robbery, returning for second sweep
Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a Bronx apartment, and then returning for a second sweep.
Owego Police Report Brawl, Fugitive and Attempted Assault
Owego Police are announcing the capture of a teenage fugitive last week among several high-profile cases. Among the cases listed in the weekly update from the Village Police Department, authorities say 18-year-old Aiden LaForest of Owego was arrested under a warrant issued by Athens, Pennsylvania for a theft. The teen...
Police seek 2 suspects in Bronx robbery spree
NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects accused in a robbery spree in the Bronx.Investigators say the two are connected to at least two robberies and two attempted robberies -- one on June 23, two on June 28 and one on June 29.Each time, police say the suspects have shown a gun, then stole or tried to steal chains from the victims before fleeing on a moped. In one incident, the suspects also stole $200 in cash.The youngest victim is a 17-year-old girl who was walking to school when the suspects tried to take a chain from around her neck. They fled emptyhanded, and the victim was not injured.In another attempted robbery, the victim was struck in the face with a gun.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Criminals Punished in Broome County
The Broome County District Attorney announced two people have pleaded guilty to various crimes and another received a state prison sentence. According to the district attorney, Cory J. Nedley, 20, of Binghamton, pleaded guilty to Burglary in the 2nd degree after he and another person entered a home in the City of Binghamton in October 2021 with the intent to commit a crime and displayed what appeared to be a gun.
fox5ny.com
6 year old girl attacked and robbed in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for three teens who attacked and robbed a 6-year-old girl of her $30 scooter in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Police released security images of the suspects on Friday. They say the attack took place just before 6 p.m. on July 28th. The...
bkreader.com
Man in Brooklyn shot in car while stopped at red light: cops
Officers at the scene of a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2022. Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning. Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the...
norwoodnews.org
West Farms: Bus Driver Critical & 12 Passengers Injured after Bx12 Bus Hits Elevated Subway Structure
A female bus driver is in critical condition following a single vehicle bus collision after a Bx12 bus hit an elevated subway structure in the West Farms section of The Bronx. According to the NYC Department of Transportation’s (DOT) collision investigation squad, on Thursday, Aug. 4, at approximately 8.23 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving an MTA Bus at the intersection of Boston Road and Bryant Avenue.
Man stabbed to death at Manhattan shelter
One man was killed and his roommate was taken into custody after a stabbing at a non-profit Manhattan housing facility Saturday, police and sources said. The 62-year-old victim was discovered at The Christopher, a shelter on W. 24 St. near Seventh Ave. in Chelsea about 2:05 p.m., police said. He had been stabbed in the torso, cops said. Medics rushed him to Lenox Hill Hospital, but he could ...
longisland.com
NCPD Announces Arrest in Connection with Murder of 39 Year-Old Mineola Woman
The Homicide Squad has announced an arrest in connection with a Homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 30 in Mineola. According to Detectives, Officers responded to a well check at 140 Old Country Road. Upon arrival, Officers discovered Marivel Estevez, 39, with apparent gunshot wounds. The female victim was pronounced deceased by a Nassau County Police Medic.
whcuradio.com
Police: Several arrests made in Owego brawl
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Multiple people face charges after an alleged fight in Owego. Police say the brawl happened July 25 on North Avenue near Main Street. It allegedly involved 40 people who were arguing and fighting. Authorities say several people are charged with violation of disorderly conduct and...
3 charged after burglary in Norwich
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office responded to a trespass in progress report and found Aaron Gabriel, 41, Jennifer Pollock, 37, and Tami Gray, 33 on the property.
