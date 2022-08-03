Read on www.sciotopost.com
Related
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Woman Arrested After Custody Exchange Leads to High-Speed Chase
ROSS – A woman was arrested after a custody exchange in Ross County when police got involved. According to the Ross County sheriff’s department on 7/10/22 they were dispatched to Zane trace high school for a custody exchange after a man contacted the sheriff’s department concerned with his ex-wives sobriety condition after leaving his son’s ball game. He stated that when she drinks she causes a scene in which he is trying to avoid.
Centerville man convicted in deadly Greene County crash
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — A Centerville man has been convicted of vehicular manslaughter in connection to a fatal Greene County crash in April 2020. Evidence showed that on April 19 2020, Jacob Entingh was driving a car with three passengers in Sugarcreek Township when he drove it into the t-intersection at nearly 100 miles per hour.
Sheriff: 2 accused of kidnapping woman led police, deputies in Ross County pursuit
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities arrested a man and woman accused of abducting a woman and leading law enforcement agencies on a pursuit in Ross County on Saturday. Around 2:15 p.m., the Ross County Sheriff's Office received calls from people in the area of state Route 772 and Potts Hill Road about a woman being a possible victim of an abduction.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Arrest made in the Friday murder of a Vinton County man
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Murder charges have been filed against a Franklin County man who officials say was involved in a homicide. According to authorities, dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call during the early morning hours of Friday regarding a shooting in the New Plymouth area of Vinton County. Reports say deputies arrived on the scene and found a man with several gunshot wounds to his head and torso. The victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, where he was later pronounced dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Manhunt continues for homicide suspect in Pike Co. who has stolen car, gun
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies in Pike County are continuing their search this weekend for a wanted man in connection to a homicide. Sheriff Tracy D. Evans says that Charles Jeffrey Meddock, 50, is sought for questioning in Deric Lansing’s death. Meddock is described as a white male, 5’10”, and 250lbs.
Police: Suspect injured after attempting to break into car in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for multiple suspects accused of attempting to break into a vehicle and exchanging gunfire with a man Sunday afternoon. Columbus Police Sgt. Collins Kane said officers received calls of shots fired in the 200 block of South 21st Street...
Man charged after threatening to kill woman on bus in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man who they said spit on a woman after threatening to kill her while they were on a COTA bus in late July. Police said the incident occurred on July 26 at around 8 a.m. when the 54-year-old woman got on the bus at the […]
sunny95.com
Union Co. deputy cleared in “suicide by cop” shooting
MARYSVILLE – A Union County grand jury has cleared a sheriff’s deputy of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a man during a domestic disturbance earlier this year. The panel found that the actions of Deputy Jacob Matejko during the incident on May 30 were justified and that Matthew Todhunter, 33, was attempting to commit “suicide by cop,” Union County Prosecuting Attorney David Phillips said.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputies search for homicide suspect, stolen gun and car in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Pike County are searching for a person of interest in the suspected homicide of a local man. On Thursday, reports say, 42-year-old Deric Lansing was found deceased at a residence in the 5000 block of route 220 in Waverly. A firearm owned by Lansing, officials said, was also missing from a gun holster he was wearing. A family member told the Guardian, “He looked like he had been in a fight when they found him.” Officials have not released the cause of death, citing an ongoing investigation and autopsy.
Man allegedly stole wallets, phones at Zoombezi Bay
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly stole multiple personal items, including wallets and phones, while at Zoombezi Bay water park in Powell. DCSO states that the thefts took place on July 28 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. The suspect allegedly took multiple bags from […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
ATV crash claims the life of a Scioto Co. man
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal ATV crash that happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to troopers, 58-year-old Andy Adkins was riding a 2000 Honda TRX-400FW along Collier Road in Scioto County when he lost control, veering off the right side of the road.
WTRF
Man killed in construction zone by drunk, drugged and distracted driver is honored with highway sign
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A stretch of highway near Barnesville has a new name. Five years ago, a Barnesville man who was working in a construction zone in Columbus was killed by a driver operating a vehicle illegally. Now when people drive on Route 800, they can remember the victim...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman in serious condition following a hit-and-run in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A hit-and-run in Chillicothe left a woman in serious condition. The incident happened early Friday morning, shortly before 2 a.m. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics responded to the 800 block of Eastern Avenue after a 9-1-1 caller said a woman had been run over by a vehicle.
1 man injured in Gahanna stabbing
GAHANNA, Ohio — A 37-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed early Saturday morning, according to a spokesman for the Gahanna Division of Police. Police responded to the 1300 block of Haybrook Drive just before 1 a.m. following reports of a stabbing. At the scene, officers found a man...
Grand jury rules deputy justified in shooting man with pellet gun
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A grand jury ruled a Union County deputy was justified when he shot and killed a 33-year-old man. Union County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Matejko shot and killed Matthew Todhunter on May 30 after authorities received several 911 calls from people saying Todhunter was in their home with a gun, according to […]
sciotopost.com
Ashville Woman Killed Walking on I-270 in Franklin County
Franklin County – A woman who was struck and killed has been identified as a 50-year-old Ashville Woman. Sheriff Dallas Baldwin states that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of the lanes of I-270 East between the exits for I-71 and U.S. 23 at about 5 a.m on Monday.
WSAZ
Man killed in ATV crash
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Scioto County died Friday in an ATV accident, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Andy A. Adkins, 58, of South Webster, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner, troopers say. The accident was reported just after 3:20 p.m. Friday...
sciotopost.com
Pike County Searches for Man Who Has Information on Man Found Dead
Pike – Pike county is searching for a man who may have information on a person found deceased. According to Sheriff Tracy D. Evans, reports that on August 4 2022 at 1:36pm, his office received a call of an unresponsive male at 5711 State Route 220 Waverly, Ohio. The...
Police look for answers in 2021 shooting death of 28-year-old woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help to find a possible suspect in the shooting death of Amber Calloway, 28, in west Columbus last year. On July 27, 2021, officers were called to the 700 block of Doulton Court close to 9:45 p.m. where they found Calloway suffering from […]
Man, 58, dead after car hits fence in Scioto County crash
SOUTH WEBSTER, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash in South Webster in Scioto County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that Andy Adkins was driving a Honda west on Collier Road at around 3:20 p.m. when it went off the right side of the road and […]
Comments / 0