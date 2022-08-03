ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Woman Arrested After Custody Exchange Leads to High-Speed Chase

ROSS – A woman was arrested after a custody exchange in Ross County when police got involved. According to the Ross County sheriff’s department on 7/10/22 they were dispatched to Zane trace high school for a custody exchange after a man contacted the sheriff’s department concerned with his ex-wives sobriety condition after leaving his son’s ball game. He stated that when she drinks she causes a scene in which he is trying to avoid.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Centerville man convicted in deadly Greene County crash

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — A Centerville man has been convicted of vehicular manslaughter in connection to a fatal Greene County crash in April 2020. Evidence showed that on April 19 2020, Jacob Entingh was driving a car with three passengers in Sugarcreek Township when he drove it into the t-intersection at nearly 100 miles per hour.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Arrest made in the Friday murder of a Vinton County man

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Murder charges have been filed against a Franklin County man who officials say was involved in a homicide. According to authorities, dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call during the early morning hours of Friday regarding a shooting in the New Plymouth area of Vinton County. Reports say deputies arrived on the scene and found a man with several gunshot wounds to his head and torso. The victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, where he was later pronounced dead.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Pickaway#Honda#Osp#Us22#Pickaway Sheriff K9#Pike And Church
sunny95.com

Union Co. deputy cleared in “suicide by cop” shooting

MARYSVILLE – A Union County grand jury has cleared a sheriff’s deputy of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a man during a domestic disturbance earlier this year. The panel found that the actions of Deputy Jacob Matejko during the incident on May 30 were justified and that Matthew Todhunter, 33, was attempting to commit “suicide by cop,” Union County Prosecuting Attorney David Phillips said.
MARYSVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies search for homicide suspect, stolen gun and car in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Pike County are searching for a person of interest in the suspected homicide of a local man. On Thursday, reports say, 42-year-old Deric Lansing was found deceased at a residence in the 5000 block of route 220 in Waverly. A firearm owned by Lansing, officials said, was also missing from a gun holster he was wearing. A family member told the Guardian, “He looked like he had been in a fight when they found him.” Officials have not released the cause of death, citing an ongoing investigation and autopsy.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man allegedly stole wallets, phones at Zoombezi Bay

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly stole multiple personal items, including wallets and phones, while at Zoombezi Bay water park in Powell. DCSO states that the thefts took place on July 28 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. The suspect allegedly took multiple bags from […]
POWELL, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

ATV crash claims the life of a Scioto Co. man

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal ATV crash that happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to troopers, 58-year-old Andy Adkins was riding a 2000 Honda TRX-400FW along Collier Road in Scioto County when he lost control, veering off the right side of the road.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman in serious condition following a hit-and-run in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A hit-and-run in Chillicothe left a woman in serious condition. The incident happened early Friday morning, shortly before 2 a.m. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics responded to the 800 block of Eastern Avenue after a 9-1-1 caller said a woman had been run over by a vehicle.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

1 man injured in Gahanna stabbing

GAHANNA, Ohio — A 37-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed early Saturday morning, according to a spokesman for the Gahanna Division of Police. Police responded to the 1300 block of Haybrook Drive just before 1 a.m. following reports of a stabbing. At the scene, officers found a man...
GAHANNA, OH
WDTN

Grand jury rules deputy justified in shooting man with pellet gun

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A grand jury ruled a Union County deputy was justified when he shot and killed a 33-year-old man. Union County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Matejko shot and killed Matthew Todhunter on May 30 after authorities received several 911 calls from people saying Todhunter was in their home with a gun, according to […]
UNION COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ashville Woman Killed Walking on I-270 in Franklin County

Franklin County – A woman who was struck and killed has been identified as a 50-year-old Ashville Woman. Sheriff Dallas Baldwin states that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of the lanes of I-270 East between the exits for I-71 and U.S. 23 at about 5 a.m on Monday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man killed in ATV crash

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Scioto County died Friday in an ATV accident, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Andy A. Adkins, 58, of South Webster, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner, troopers say. The accident was reported just after 3:20 p.m. Friday...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy