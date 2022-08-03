ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
fox29.com

Bucks County spraying for West Nile virus in communities it's been found

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Officials in Bucks County say they have started spraying for mosquitos in areas where colonies of West Nile Virus-carrying insects have been found. "If we have an area where we have positive mosquitoes in a number it might spill over to the human population we set up spraying in those areas," Bucks County Environmental Health Director Phil Smith said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bucks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Bucks County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Bensalem Township, PA
MyChesCo

PennDOT Announces Highway Restrictions in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Several state highways will be restricted in Bucks County for sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. Monday, August 15, through Friday, September 16, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a periodic lane closure is scheduled on Ridge Road between Route 313 (Dublin Pike) and Route 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum, Nockamixon, Bedminster and East Rockhill townships;
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Household Hazardous Waste#Waste Collection#Pesticides#Chemicals#Paints#Bensalem High School
BUCKSCO.Today

A New Perkasie Brewery Is Scheduled to Open on Saturday

Mystic Ways Brewing, a new brewery in the Perkasie area, will be celebrating their grand opening on Saturday. Staff writers for Breweries in Pennsylvania recently wrote about the new Bucks County brewery. Located on W. Walnut Street, the brewery will start off with 10 different beers on tap. IPAs, stouts,...
PERKASIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Harleysville Home as Mother Nature Supplied Both the Setting and the Building Materials

The home at 1926 Old Church Road, Harleysville, was constructed in 1970, a time when the back-to-nature movement was in full, groovy swing. Although fashion and music tastes have changed since then (perhaps for the better, up to debate), the construction of this cozy real estate opportunity is quite current, with its accent on open flow and attractive seasonal views.
HARLEYSVILLE, PA
WHYY

Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk

Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
NORRISTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Two Years Later, Sunoco Pipeline Still Failing to Meet Commitments

EXTON, PA — Nearly two years since Sunoco Pipeline L.P. spilled drilling mud into Marsh Creek Lake and its tributaries, and more than one month past the company’s agreed-upon remediation and restoration deadline, state Senator Katie Muth, D-Chester, Berks, Montgomery, and state Representative Danielle Friel Otten, D-Chester, commented on the operator’s failure to meets its commitments, as cleanup efforts continue near Marsh Creek State Park.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion

A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
trentondaily.com

E-ZPass Refund: Why You May be Owed Money

You might want to check your E-ZPass statement to see if you have been overcharged for $9 instead of the usual $1.25. Some drivers of passenger vehicles may have been overcharged if they used the right E-ZPass-only Lane at the Trenton-Morrisville (on Route 1) Toll Bridge’s toll plaza between February and early of July.
TRENTON, NJ
Bensalem Times

Bensalem Times

Bensalem, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Bensalem, PA

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy