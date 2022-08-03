Read on lowerbuckstimes.com
Related
Land Purchase to Make Green Lane Park Just a Wee Bit Larger and Greener
The former Deep Creek Learning Center, whose plot is expected to join the acreage of Green Lane Park. The move of Deep Creek Learning Center, a private school, from Perkiomenville to Schwenksville may enable Montgomery County to add a 1.1-acre parcel to the extensive footprint of Green Lane Park. The story was part of Dan Sokil’s turf at The Times Herald.
Delaware Valley experts, residents call ‘forever chemical’ health screening recommendations a ‘bold step’
Exposure to the toxic “forever chemicals” known as PFAS has been linked to decreased infant and fetal growth, high cholesterol, an increased risk of kidney cancer, and a weakened immune system. So, tests that measure PFAS levels in blood should be offered to anyone likely to have a...
Philadelphia suburbs set to receive new area code
The Public Utility Commission announced last week that the Philadelphia suburbs will be getting a new area code next month because 6-1-0 and 4-8-4 are running out of numbers. The 8-3-9 area code will go in effect September 2.
fox29.com
Bucks County spraying for West Nile virus in communities it's been found
MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Officials in Bucks County say they have started spraying for mosquitos in areas where colonies of West Nile Virus-carrying insects have been found. "If we have an area where we have positive mosquitoes in a number it might spill over to the human population we set up spraying in those areas," Bucks County Environmental Health Director Phil Smith said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PennDOT Announces Highway Restrictions in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Several state highways will be restricted in Bucks County for sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. Monday, August 15, through Friday, September 16, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a periodic lane closure is scheduled on Ridge Road between Route 313 (Dublin Pike) and Route 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum, Nockamixon, Bedminster and East Rockhill townships;
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Road Closure on Route 113 in Hilltown Township for Wednesday, August 10
HILLTOWN TWP, PA — A road closure is scheduled on Route 113 (Souderton Road) between Minsi Trail and Blooming Glen Road in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, on Wednesday, August 10, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for tree removal, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During the closure,...
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Attorney General Josh Shapiro Announces Convictions of Sunoco Pipeline L.P., ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC
Energy Transfer Companies Found Guilty by Pennsylvania State Courts, Will Pay Additional $10M to Improve Health and Safety of Water Related to Construction of Mariner East 2 and Revolution Pipelines. HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries...
Drive Safely: PennDOT Announces Highway Resurfacing Projects in Philadelphia Region
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Several state highways are restricted in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work...
A New Perkasie Brewery Is Scheduled to Open on Saturday
Mystic Ways Brewing, a new brewery in the Perkasie area, will be celebrating their grand opening on Saturday. Staff writers for Breweries in Pennsylvania recently wrote about the new Bucks County brewery. Located on W. Walnut Street, the brewery will start off with 10 different beers on tap. IPAs, stouts,...
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Harleysville Home as Mother Nature Supplied Both the Setting and the Building Materials
The home at 1926 Old Church Road, Harleysville, was constructed in 1970, a time when the back-to-nature movement was in full, groovy swing. Although fashion and music tastes have changed since then (perhaps for the better, up to debate), the construction of this cozy real estate opportunity is quite current, with its accent on open flow and attractive seasonal views.
Bucks County Mother Organizes a Pop-Up Consignment Shop at Oxford Valley Mall
The pop-up consignment shop is being held for four days at the former Sears location at the Oxford Valley Mall. A Bucks County mother has organized a four-day pop-up consignment store at the former Sears location at the Oxford Valley Mall. Tom Kretschmer wrote about the pop-up for 6ABC Action News.
Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk
Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
Two Years Later, Sunoco Pipeline Still Failing to Meet Commitments
EXTON, PA — Nearly two years since Sunoco Pipeline L.P. spilled drilling mud into Marsh Creek Lake and its tributaries, and more than one month past the company’s agreed-upon remediation and restoration deadline, state Senator Katie Muth, D-Chester, Berks, Montgomery, and state Representative Danielle Friel Otten, D-Chester, commented on the operator’s failure to meets its commitments, as cleanup efforts continue near Marsh Creek State Park.
NBC Philadelphia
Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion
A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
trentondaily.com
E-ZPass Refund: Why You May be Owed Money
You might want to check your E-ZPass statement to see if you have been overcharged for $9 instead of the usual $1.25. Some drivers of passenger vehicles may have been overcharged if they used the right E-ZPass-only Lane at the Trenton-Morrisville (on Route 1) Toll Bridge’s toll plaza between February and early of July.
Here’s how you can join the fight against sexualizing kids in NJ (Opinion)
A few weeks ago I introduced you to Garwood Board of Education Member Sal Piarulli who introduced the resolution that shot down the State Board of Education's sexualized curriculum. Garwood was the first in the state to shoot down the radicalized curriculum. Now, at least 18 districts have followed suit...
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
Bensalem Times
Bensalem, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Bensalem, PAhttps://lowerbuckstimes.com/
Comments / 0