ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

Popular CNY Trampoline Park Is Temporarily Closing Its Doors

By Carl, Polly
96.9 WOUR
96.9 WOUR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wour.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 WOUR

CNY Restaurant Calls Out Bad Reviewer & the Response Goes Viral

A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Another Classic Bar And Restaurant In Sylvan Beach For Sale

If you've ever dreamed of opening a biker bar here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley now is the chance. Willie’s Chop Shop Bar and Restaurant in Sylvan Beach is fully equipped and immediately available for sale with Pavia Real Estate Services. The listing has it for sale at $729,000.00, or to lease at $2,500 a month:
SYLVAN BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Hartford, NY
City
North Tonawanda, NY
New Hartford, NY
Lifestyle
96.9 WOUR

Were There Any Central New Yorkers Aboard the Titanic?

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the release of James Cameron's Academy Award-winning film Titanic. Which got me wondering... of the 2,240 passengers aboard, were any of them Central New Yorkers?. Most people know the ship was headed to New York City, but a few of its passengers were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Oh Mama! Utica Zoo Celebrates Birth of Baby Zebra

There's a new tenant settling in at the Utica Zoo. Officials have announced the successful birth of a baby Hartmann's Mountain Zebra at the zoo, saying the baby zebra, or foal, was born last weekend. Zecora, the mother Zebra, had been with a male zebra at her pervious zoo, officials said, explaining the gestation process for zebras is 12 months.
UTICA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Drew
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Trampoline#Cny#Fairs#Golf Course
96.9 WOUR

Tractor Trailer Erupts in Flames on NYS Thruway in CNY

A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.
CANASTOTA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy