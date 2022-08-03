Hilton Park Beach, Huntington Park Beach in Newport News under swimming advisories

Read on www.13newsnow.com
Colonial Williamsburg windmill to be moved early Monday morning
NORFOLK, Va. — Roads will close briefly in Williamsburg Monday starting at 6 a.m. to accommodate the move of the Colonial Williamsburg Windmill, The city of Williamsburg said. The windmill will be moved from its current location near the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Visitor Center to its new location at...
travelnowsmart.com
Virginia Beach, VA – 20 Top Brunch Spots
Walking barefoot on the sandy coastline can be really healing. That’s the reason lots of vacationers are specifically drawn in to Virginia Beach. The city’s setting is just one element that draws in individuals to this hotel. Start your day right by having the very best breakfast in...
First Annual Watermelon Festival arrives in Petersburg this week
Watermelon lovers are in luck this summer -- another watermelon festival is on its way, this time in Petersburg.
Teen missing from Isle of Wight County
NORFOLK, Va. — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in finding 14-year-old Alexia “Lexi” Noelle Mahone who has been missing since Thursday. The teen was last seen by her mother leaving her home in the Clyde's Dale Mobile Home...
Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosting hiring fair in Chesapeake
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, 700 Conference Center Drive.
Swimming advisory issued for section of Chesapeake Bay
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach issued a swimming and wading advisory in a section of the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday afternoon. City officials said recent testing shows bacteria levels between Starfish Road and Rockbridge Road do not meet state water quality standards. Therefore, they're asking people not to swim or wade in this area until further notice.
Seaview Lofts owner to be fined $1K a day until building is fixed, blamed city
The owner of Seaview Lofts, Ben Weinstein, has not showed up for a single court appearance until today, August 5, 2022.
“I think that it is crazy.”; The bar manager of the Legacy Lounge reacts the city manager’s comments
She tells 10 On Your Side she then noticed people running back inside. She heard them say there were gunshots. Her security team quickly guarded the front and back doors.
Bus carrying children crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — About 20 children were on board a bus that went off the road and into a ditch Thursday morning in Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach emergency dispatchers said the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Prosperity Road. The bus was near the YMCA at JT's Camp Grom, a 70-acre adventure camp that welcomes wounded veterans, Gold Star families, and adults and children with differing abilities.
sancerresatsunset.com
Chowning’s Tavern in Colonial Williamsburg
The polished wooden tables gleam in the candlelight. The air is rich with the mingled aromas of meaty, 18th-century fare and the plentiful colonial libations of beer, ale, and rum. A roving musician plays the fiddle. Chowning’s Tavern is a rebuilt ale-house at Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. It offers three...
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
WAVY News 10
3rd Annual Izzy Community Day
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Gather the entire family for the 3rd annual Izzy Community Day in Norfolk. Izzy’s Community Day is from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at Jaycox Elementary school, located at 1300 Marshall Ave.
2022 Back to School Guide: Start dates, changes and more
0 On Your Side wants to make sure you have the information you need regarding the first day of school, immunizations requirements, links to bus schedules and school calendars. We've compiled a city-by-city list with this information.
Coleman Bridge issues cause headaches for drivers
With a mechanical operation like the one at the Coleman Bridge, there are thousands of things that could go wrong. Two of them happened in late July.
Family displaced after apartment fire in Chesapeake
NORFOLK, Va. — A fire in the Kingsbridge Apartment Complex killed a cat and a dog and displaced a family of three Sunday morning, the Chesapeake Fire Department said. CFD received a call about the fire just after 11 a.m. after residents in the area said they saw smoke.
Washingtonian.com
How to Get From DC to the Beach Without a Car
There’s nothing like hitting the beach to beat DC’s summer heat. It’s only a few hours drive to popular Delaware, Virginia, and Maryland vacation destinations—but what if, like a lot of District dwellers, you don’t own a car? We mapped out potential vehicles and routes to sandy spots with day trips in mind (though overnights encouraged).
Police investigating shooting on Alexander Street in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 4:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Alexander Street.
Deputy among 4 shot in Norfolk incident, Council to re-evaluate downtown establishments
According to police, they responded to the report of a shooting around 1:15 a.m. in the 200 block of East Plume Street.
Norfolk could see at least 85 high tide flood days a year by 2050, NOAA predicts
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above explains climate change's impact on the weather. It was posted on July 27. Let's be real: For those living in Hampton Roads, flooding can be really annoying. Aside from the obvious threat to life and property, tidal flooding forces people in...
WAVY News 10
14-year-old Girl Reported Missing in Isle of Wight County
ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Alexia “Lexi” Noelle Mahone was last seen by her mother leaving her home in the Clyde’s Dale Mobile Home Community Thursday afternoon around three o’clock.
