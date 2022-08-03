ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Hilton Park Beach, Huntington Park Beach in Newport News under swimming advisories

 4 days ago
travelnowsmart.com

Virginia Beach, VA – 20 Top Brunch Spots

Walking barefoot on the sandy coastline can be really healing. That’s the reason lots of vacationers are specifically drawn in to Virginia Beach. The city’s setting is just one element that draws in individuals to this hotel. Start your day right by having the very best breakfast in...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Teen missing from Isle of Wight County

NORFOLK, Va. — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in finding 14-year-old Alexia “Lexi” Noelle Mahone who has been missing since Thursday. The teen was last seen by her mother leaving her home in the Clyde's Dale Mobile Home...
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
13News Now

Swimming advisory issued for section of Chesapeake Bay

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach issued a swimming and wading advisory in a section of the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday afternoon. City officials said recent testing shows bacteria levels between Starfish Road and Rockbridge Road do not meet state water quality standards. Therefore, they're asking people not to swim or wade in this area until further notice.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Bus carrying children crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — About 20 children were on board a bus that went off the road and into a ditch Thursday morning in Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach emergency dispatchers said the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Prosperity Road. The bus was near the YMCA at JT's Camp Grom, a 70-acre adventure camp that welcomes wounded veterans, Gold Star families, and adults and children with differing abilities.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
sancerresatsunset.com

Chowning’s Tavern in Colonial Williamsburg

The polished wooden tables gleam in the candlelight. The air is rich with the mingled aromas of meaty, 18th-century fare and the plentiful colonial libations of beer, ale, and rum. A roving musician plays the fiddle. Chowning’s Tavern is a rebuilt ale-house at Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. It offers three...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

3rd Annual Izzy Community Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Gather the entire family for the 3rd annual Izzy Community Day in Norfolk. Izzy’s Community Day is from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at Jaycox Elementary school, located at 1300 Marshall Ave.
NORFOLK, VA
Washingtonian.com

How to Get From DC to the Beach Without a Car

There’s nothing like hitting the beach to beat DC’s summer heat. It’s only a few hours drive to popular Delaware, Virginia, and Maryland vacation destinations—but what if, like a lot of District dwellers, you don’t own a car? We mapped out potential vehicles and routes to sandy spots with day trips in mind (though overnights encouraged).
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

14-year-old Girl Reported Missing in Isle of Wight County

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Alexia “Lexi” Noelle Mahone was last seen by her mother leaving her home in the Clyde’s Dale Mobile Home Community Thursday afternoon around three o’clock.
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
