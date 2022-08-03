Willi Carlisle Takes Swing with Third Release

Read on www.kuaf.com
Thousands expected to attend FORMAT Festival in Northwest Arkansas
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of people are expected to descend on the Ozarks for the Format music festival. The festival is scheduled to begin on Sept. 23, 2022, on nearly 300 acres of land at the Sugar Creek Airstrip in Benton County. FORMAT welcomes a diverse range of globally...
Sheep dog disaster team heads to Kentucky
ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Sheep Dog Disaster Response Team of Rogers is all set to hit the road to Kentucky tomorrow morning August 3rd, as flooding continues to be a problem. This team is made up of a variety of different jobs throughout the community. Some members are retired while others are full-time workers. […]
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
This Abandoned Oklahoma Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in the Sooner State!
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying!
Company bringing fiber-optic internet to River Valley
A multi-million dollar investment for fiber-optic internet is coming to Fort Smith and Barling.
LGBTQ back-to-school event canceled after controversy in Fayetteville
The event would have included a resource fair, picnic, concert and dance party at the Fayetteville Public Library. Safety concerns caused the organization to cancel.
Fort Smith police find dead woman in a creek
On August 3 at approximately 4:00 p.m., Fort Smith police responded to a call that resulted in discovering a dead woman in a creek.
Fort Smith, Van Buren residents asked to conserve water after plant shuts down for repairs
Phase II of water conservation is in effect for Fort Smith after the Lee Creek Water Treatment Plant experienced a mechanical issue and was partially shut down for maintenance.
Grove, OK woman charged with trafficking fentanyl
GROVE, Okla. — A Grove, Oklahoma woman is charged with aggravated trafficking fentanyl. In May, investigators received a tip that Julie Wise was dealing large amounts of fentanyl pills from her home. After stopping a vehicle leaving Wises’ home for making an illegal u-turn, police found her in possession...
Arkansas motel ordered to pay $25 million to human trafficking victim
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Benton County judge found that the former owners of a Springdale motel helped facilitate the trafficking of a teenage girl. OM Hospitality, Inc., which owned the Economy Inn until August 2018, has been ordered to pay a total of $25 million for not stopping the girl's trafficking within the motel for three years, according to court documents.
UPDATE: I44 fatality identified; Quapaw Marshals seeking witnesses
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – A man killed in a hit and run accident has been identified and the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service is looking for witnesses to the accident. Richard Lee Atchley, 53, died on July 29, said Charlie Addington, Quapaw Nation Chief Marshal. Atchley’s body was discovered around...
Lavaca man to represent himself in $100 million COVID-19 fraud case
On July 26, the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fort Smith ruled that a Lavaca man facing charges in a $100 million COVID-19 fraud scheme may represent himself in court.
Dead woman found in Fort Smith identified
On July 20, Fort Smith police announced that a dead woman found in the city on July 14 has been identified.
